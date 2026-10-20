Global Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $45.6 Billion As AI-Enabled Platforms And Minimally Invasive Surgery Drive 14.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on robotic-assisted surgery adoption, AI-enabled platforms and outpatient expansion with competitive insights and strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market was valued at USD 14.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 17.2 billion in 2026 to USD 45.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 47.0% share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in medical technology, and the growing adoption of robotic-assisted procedures.

Market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgery, greater emphasis on surgical precision, and increasing utilization of robotic instruments, accessories, and services in hospitals and surgical centers. Continued innovation in imaging, navigation, robotic instrumentation, and AI-enabled planning is also accelerating the integration of surgical robots across a broad range of clinical specialties.

Growing Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgery

Robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery is gaining momentum across general surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, thoracic surgery, cardiac surgery, and spine procedures. Healthcare providers are investing in robotic platforms to enhance visualization, instrument control, surgeon ergonomics, procedural accuracy, and patient recovery outcomes.

Expanding procedure volumes and installed systems demonstrate increasing clinical and commercial acceptance. In 2025, Intuitive Surgical reported that procedures performed using da Vinci systems increased by 18% to more than 3.1 million worldwide. Procedure volumes rose by 15% in the U.S. and 23% across international markets. The company placed 1,721 da Vinci systems during the year, bringing its global installed base to more than 11,100 systems.

The da Vinci 5 platform also recorded strong early adoption. More than 1,200 systems had been installed across the U.S., Korea, Japan, and Europe by the end of 2025, supporting over 270,000 procedures. In January 2026, the American College of Surgeons reported that more than 12 million surgeries had been completed globally using da Vinci systems, underscoring the expanding role of robotic surgery in minimally invasive care.

Technological Advancements Strengthen Market Expansion

Innovations in fluorescence imaging, navigation, surgical planning, AI-enabled technologies, and robotic instrumentation are improving intraoperative visualization, surgeon control, workflow efficiency, and procedural accuracy. Manufacturers are increasingly developing connected platforms that combine planning, navigation, imaging, and robotic assistance within integrated surgical environments.

In February 2024, CMR Surgical launched vLimeLite, an integrated fluorescence imaging system that uses indocyanine green to support the assessment of blood flow and tissue perfusion during surgery. This development reflects the growing integration of advanced visualization capabilities into robotic platforms.

In February 2026, Medtronic received U.S. FDA clearance for its Stealth AXiS surgical system for spine procedures. The system combines surgical planning, real-time navigation, and robotic assistance and is designed for deployment across hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Such innovations are expected to broaden access to robotic surgery while supporting more efficient clinical workflows.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033.



Component: Surgical robots, surgical robotic accessories, and surgical robotic services.

Application: General surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedic surgery, neurology, cardiac surgery, bariatric procedures, and bronchoscopy/pulmonary procedures. Orthopedic applications include hip, knee, spine, and other procedures.

End Use: Inpatient and outpatient settings. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The geographic analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed surgical robots market analysis across major components, applications, end-use settings, countries, and regions.

Revenue and volume forecasts designed to support market assessment and investment planning.

Competitive landscape insights covering the presence and strategies of leading industry participants.

Analysis of emerging technologies, product innovation, and clinical adoption trends.

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams across established and developing markets. Actionable intelligence to support strategic planning, market entry, product development, and competitive positioning.

The report provides insight into the trends shaping the global surgical robots market, including rising procedure volumes, expanding installed bases, technological innovation, and growing demand for precision-driven minimally invasive surgery.

To learn more, download a free sample of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Segment scope

1.1.2. Regional scope

1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7. Research Assumptions

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Component outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Surgical Robots Market Variables, Trends & Scope - Industry Outlook

3.1. Product Approvals for the Surgical Robots Market

3.2. Regulatory Scenario for Surgical Robots Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Growing demand and public acceptance for minimally invasive robotic orthopedic surgery

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements in robotic surgery

3.3.1.3. Growing geriatric population and burden of musculoskeletal disorders

3.3.1.4. Rising healthcare expenditure and hospital investments in advanced technology

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. High cost of surgical robots

3.3.2.2. Safety concerns regarding robotic surgery devices

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3.4. Market challenges analysis

3.4. Surgical Robots: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.5. Emerging Trends in the Surgical Robots Market

3.6. Pricing Analysis for Surgical Robots Market

Chapter 4. Surgical Robots Market Segment Analysis, Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Component Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Surgical Robots Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.5. Component Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, Value 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.1. Surgical Robots

4.5.2. Surgical Robotic Accessories

4.5.3. Surgical Robotic Services

Chapter 5. Surgical Robots Market Segment Analysis, Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion), Procedure Volume (Surgeries Performed, 000), Unit Volume 2021 - 2033 (Systems Installed, 000)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Surgical Robots Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.5. Application Revenue, Unit Volume and Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033

5.5.1. General Surgery

5.5.2. Orthopedics

5.5.2.1. Hip

5.5.2.2. Knee

5.5.2.3. Spine

5.5.2.4. Others

5.5.3. Urology

5.5.4. Gynecology

5.5.5. Neurology

5.5.6. Cardiac Surgery

5.5.7. Bariatric

5.5.8. Bronchoscopy/Pulmonary

5.5.9. Others

Chapter 6. Surgical Robots Market Segment Analysis, End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Surgical Robots Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.5. End Use Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5.1. Inpatient

6.5.2. Outpatient

Chapter 7. Surgical Robots Market Segment Analysis, Region, 2021- 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional and Country Market Analysis

7.4.1. Market Value 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.2. Unit Volume 2021 - 2033 (Systems Installed, 000)

7.4.3. Procedure Volume 2021 - 2033 (000 surgeries)

7.4.4. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.5. Regulatory Scenario

7.4.6. Competitive Scenario

7.5. North America

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Canada

7.5.3. Mexico

7.6. Europe

7.6.1. UK

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.3. France

7.6.4. Italy

7.6.5. Spain

7.6.6. Norway

7.6.7. Sweden

7.6.8. Denmark

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.7.1. Japan

7.7.2. China

7.7.3. India

7.7.4. Australia

7.7.5. South Korea

7.7.6. Thailand

7.8. Latin America

7.8.1. Brazil

7.8.2. Argentina

7.9. MEA

7.9.1. South Africa

7.9.2. Saudi Arabia

7.9.3. UAE

7.9.4. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Go-To-Market Strategies

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Company Market Position Analysis

8.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (Ballpark Range, %)

8.6. Company Profiles

8.6.1. Company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking and strategic initiatives

8.6.2. Medtronic

8.6.3. Intuitive Surgical

8.6.4. MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC

8.6.5. SS Innovations

8.6.6. Stryker

8.6.7. Johnson & Johnson

8.6.8. Asensus Surgical US, Inc. | Part of KARL STORZ

8.6.9. Distalmotion

8.6.10. CMR Surgical

8.6.11. MOON Surgical

8.6.12. Medicaroid

8.6.13. Ronovo Surgical

8.6.14. Cornerstone Robotics

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [174]

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC

SS Innovations

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Asensus Surgical US, Inc. | Part of KARL STORZ

Distalmotion

CMR Surgical

Moon Surgical

Medicaroid

Ronovo Surgical Cornerstone Robotics

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