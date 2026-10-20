Global Femtech Market Size, Share, And Trends Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Wearables, And Virtual Care Propel 15.5% CAGR And A $145.5 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment in AI-enabled care, wearables and expanded product portfolios can unlock new revenue streams across fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy and menopause care.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "FemTech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global femtech market was valued at USD 45.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 52.9 billion in 2026 to USD 145.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising awareness of women's health, wider adoption of digital healthcare solutions, and growing demand for fertility, pregnancy, menstrual health, and menopause management technologies.

North America led the global femtech market with a 45.7% share in 2025. The region's position reflects its established digital health infrastructure, expanding investment in women's healthcare, strong consumer adoption of connected devices, and the presence of leading femtech companies. Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to present significant growth opportunities as access to digital care improves and awareness of underserved women's health needs increases.

The rising prevalence of infertility, PCOS, endometriosis, menopause-related conditions, and reproductive health disorders is increasing demand for personalized healthcare products and services. Mobile health applications, wearable devices, virtual care platforms, and AI-enabled diagnostic tools are improving access to data-driven support across multiple stages of women's lives. These technologies are also enabling more continuous health monitoring, informed clinical decisions, and personalized treatment pathways.

Leading companies, including Flo Health, Maven Clinic, Clue, Natural Cycles, Elvie, and Willow, are expanding their offerings across fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy, menopause, preventive care, and women's wellness. Product innovation, strategic partnerships, connected health ecosystems, and enhanced virtual care capabilities are becoming central to competitive differentiation in the global femtech industry.

Investment in women's health startups continues to support femtech market growth by strengthening technology capabilities, accelerating product development, and expanding access to care. In October 2024, Maven Clinic raised USD 125 million in Series F funding, bringing its valuation to USD 1.7 billion. The financing is expected to support the growth of AI-enabled women's healthcare services, fertility benefits, menopause care, and global digital health solutions. In 2025, Maven partnered with OURA to integrate wearable biometric data into personalized women's healthcare, demonstrating the increasing importance of connected health technologies.

Femtech Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers type, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook:



Devices

Software

Services Consumer Products

Application Outlook:



Pregnancy and Nursing Care

Reproductive Health & Contraception

Menstrual Health

General Health

Pelvic & Uterine Health

Sexual Health

Women's Wellness

Menopause Care Longevity & Mental Health

End-use Outlook:



Direct to Consumer

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Fertility Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others

Regional Outlook:



North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Iceland, and Finland

Asia Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore

Latin America - Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA) - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Israel

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the femtech market across major segments, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future market opportunities

Competitive landscape insights covering key participants and market presence

Analysis of product innovation, investment activity, and technology adoption Actionable recommendations to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions

The report provides market intelligence for investors, healthcare organizations, technology providers, manufacturers, startups, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving women's digital health landscape. Its analysis of competitive strategies, segment performance, regional development, and product innovation supports informed decision-making in the rapidly expanding global femtech market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. End Use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. The internal database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Volume Price Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rise in adoption of digital health solutions

3.2.1.2. Advancement in artificial intelligence and virtual assistance

3.2.1.3. Growth in investments and funding in the femtech industry

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of awareness about femtech products and applications in developing nations

3.2.2.2. Cybersecurity and privacy concerns

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Case Study

3.5. Integration of AI in the FemTech Industry

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Devices

4.4.1. Devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Software

4.5.1. Software market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.7. Digital Platforms

4.7.1. Digital Platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.8. Consumer Products

4.8.1. Consumer products market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Application Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Pregnancy and Nursing Care

5.4.1. Pregnancy and nursing care market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Reproductive Health & Contraception

5.5.1. Reproductive health & contraception market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.6. Menstrual Health

5.6.1. Menstrual health market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.7. General Health

5.7.1. General health market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.8. Pelvic & Uterine Health

5.8.1. Pelvic & uterine health market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.9. Sexual Health

5.9.1. Sexual health market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.10. Women's Wellness

5.10.1. Women's wellness market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.11. Menopause Care

5.11.1. Menopause care market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.12. Longevity & Mental Health

5.12.1. Longevity & mental health market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Direct To Consumer

6.4.1. Direct to consumer market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. Hospitals

6.5.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.6. Surgical Centers

6.6.1. Surgical centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.7. Fertility Clinics

6.7.1. Fertility Clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.8. Diagnostic Centers

6.8.1. Diagnostic Centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Application & End Use

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

7.4. North America

7.4.1. North America femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.2. U.S.

7.4.2.1. Key country dynamic

7.4.2.2. Regulatory framework

7.4.2.3. Competitive insights

7.4.2.4. U.S. femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.3. Canada

7.4.3.1. Key country dynamic

7.4.3.2. Regulatory framework

7.4.3.3. Competitive insights

7.4.3.4. Canada femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.4. Mexico

7.4.4.1. Key country dynamic

7.4.4.2. Regulatory framework

7.4.4.3. Competitive insights

7.4.4.4. Mexico femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. Europe femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.2.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.2.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.2.3. Competitive insights

7.5.2.4. Germany femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.3. UK

7.5.3.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.3.3. Competitive insights

7.5.3.4. UK femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.4. France

7.5.4.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.4.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.4.3. Competitive insights

7.5.4.4. France femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.5.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.5.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.5.3. Competitive insights

7.5.5.4. Italy femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.6. Spain

7.5.6.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.6.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.6.3. Competitive insights

7.5.6.4. Spain femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.7. Denmark

7.5.7.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.7.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.7.3. Competitive insights

7.5.7.4. Denmark femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.8. Sweden

7.5.8.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.8.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.8.3. Competitive insights

7.5.8.4. Sweden femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.9. Norway

7.5.9.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.9.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.9.3. Competitive insights

7.5.9.4. Norway femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.10. Russia

7.5.10.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.10.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.10.3. Competitive insights

7.5.10.4. Russia femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.11. Iceland

7.5.11.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.11.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.11.3. Competitive insights

7.5.11.4. Iceland femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.12. Finland

7.5.12.1. Key country dynamic

7.5.12.2. Regulatory framework

7.5.12.3. Competitive insights

7.5.12.4. Finland femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.2.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.2.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.2.3. Competitive insights

7.6.2.4. Japan femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.3. China

7.6.3.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.3.3. Competitive insights

7.6.3.4. China femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.4. India

7.6.4.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.4.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.4.3. Competitive insights

7.6.4.4. India femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.5. South Korea

7.6.5.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.5.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.5.3. Competitive insights

7.6.5.4. South Korea femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.6. Australia

7.6.6.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.6.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.6.3. Competitive insights

7.6.6.4. Australia femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.7. Thailand

7.6.7.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.7.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.7.3. Competitive insights

7.6.7.4. Thailand femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.8. Singapore

7.6.8.1. Key country dynamic

7.6.8.2. Regulatory framework

7.6.8.3. Competitive insights

7.6.8.4. Singapore femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Latin America femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.2. Brazil

7.7.2.1. Key country dynamic

7.7.2.2. Regulatory framework

7.7.2.3. Competitive insights

7.7.2.4. Brazil femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.3. Argentina

7.7.3.1. Key country dynamic

7.7.3.2. Regulatory framework

7.7.3.3. Competitive insights

7.7.3.4. Argentina femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8. MEA

7.8.1. MEA femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8.2. South Africa

7.8.2.1. Key country dynamic

7.8.2.2. Regulatory framework

7.8.2.3. Competitive insights

7.8.2.4. South Africa femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8.3. Saudi Arabia

7.8.3.1. Key country dynamic

7.8.3.2. Regulatory framework

7.8.3.3. Competitive insights

7.8.3.4. Saudi Arabia femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8.4. UAE

7.8.4.1. Key country dynamic

7.8.4.2. Regulatory framework

7.8.4.3. Competitive insights

7.8.4.4. UAE femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8.5. Kuwait

7.8.5.1. Key country dynamic

7.8.5.2. Regulatory framework

7.8.5.3. Competitive insights

7.8.5.4. Kuwait femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8.6. Israel

7.8.6.1. Key country dynamic

7.8.6.2. Regulatory framework

7.8.6.3. Competitive insights

7.8.6.4. Israel femtech market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Chiaro Technology Limited

8.5.1.1. Overview

8.5.1.2. Financial performance

8.5.1.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.2. HeraMED

8.5.2.1. Overview

8.5.2.2. Financial performance

8.5.2.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.3. Flo Health, Inc.

8.5.3.1. Overview

8.5.3.2. Financial performance

8.5.3.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.4. Natural Cycles USA Corp

8.5.4.1. Overview

8.5.4.2. Financial performance

8.5.4.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.5. Glow, Inc

8.5.5.1. Overview

8.5.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.5.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.6. Allara Health

8.5.6.1. Overview

8.5.6.2. Financial performance

8.5.6.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.7. NUVO Inc.

8.5.7.1. Overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. Bloomlife

8.5.8.1. Overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. Syrona Health

8.5.9.1. Overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.10. Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

8.5.10.1. Overview

8.5.10.2. Financial performance

8.5.10.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.11. Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

8.5.11.1. Overview

8.5.11.2. Financial performance

8.5.11.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.12. iSono Health, Inc.

8.5.12.1. Overview

8.5.12.2. Financial performance

8.5.12.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.13. Athena Feminine Technologies

8.5.13.1. Overview

8.5.13.2. Financial performance

8.5.13.3. Product and Service benchmarking

8.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [109]

List of Figures [107]

Companies Featured



Chiaro Technology Limited

HeraMED

Flo Health, Inc.

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Glow, Inc.

Allara Health

NUVO Inc.

Bloomlife

Syrona Health

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

iSono Health, Inc. Athena Feminine Technologies

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