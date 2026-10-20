Global Drone-Based Precision Crop Spraying Market Strategic Research Report, 2026-2031 Revenue To Reach $13.94 Billion By 2031 As Subsidies And Input Savings Fuel 24.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GPS-guided, variable-rate spraying delivers 40-60x ground-speed efficiency and 30-40% input savings, while subsidies and spray-cost arbitrage accelerate adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Drone-Based Precision Crop Spraying Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drone-Based Precision Crop Spraying Market to Reach USD 13.94 Billion by 2031

Drone-based precision crop spraying has advanced from a niche agri-tech application into a commercially scalable agricultural input channel. Institutional investors, government agencies, agribusiness operators, and precision agriculture technology providers are increasingly incorporating spraying drones into their operational and investment strategies.

Using GPS-guided, variable-rate aerial application, agricultural drones can distribute pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and liquid fertilizers with greater speed and accuracy. These systems deliver 40-60x the ground-speed efficiency of manual backpack spraying while generating input savings of 30-40% compared with conventional equipment across comparable field areas. Their ability to support precise application, reduce labor dependence, and improve access to difficult terrain is strengthening demand across major agricultural markets.

Global drone-based precision crop spraying revenue reached an estimated USD 3.82 billion in 2025, rising from USD 1.84 billion in 2022. This represents a historical CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2025. Market growth has been supported by rapid adoption across Asia-Pacific, including China's DJI-led ecosystem and government-backed agricultural modernization programs.

India is also emerging as a significant growth market, aided by subsidy initiatives such as the Namo Drone Didi and SMAM schemes. In Latin America, large-farm operators are deploying drone spraying systems to improve spray-cost efficiency across soybean and sugarcane estates exceeding 10,000 hectares. These regional developments are accelerating the commercial adoption of agricultural spraying drones and expanding opportunities for manufacturers, service providers, software developers, and investors.

The global drone-based precision crop spraying market is projected to reach USD 13.94 billion by 2031, reflecting a forecast CAGR of 24.1% during 2025-2031. Unit volume is expected to increase from 0.73 million units in 2025 to 2.97 million units by 2031. Multi-rotor agricultural drones are forecast to remain the dominant product architecture, with segment revenue reaching USD 7.75 billion by 2031.

Report Scope and Market Coverage

The report provides strategic market intelligence for companies, investors, policymakers, and other organizations evaluating opportunities in agricultural drones and precision crop spraying. Its coverage includes:



Global drone-based precision crop spraying market forecasts by value and volume, using 2025 as the base year and extending through 2031.

Segmentation by drone type, including Multi-Rotor, Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL, Single-Rotor/Helicopter-Type, and Autonomous Swarm Systems.

Segmentation by crop application, covering Cereal/Grain, Fruits/Orchards/Vineyards, Vegetables/Cash Crops, Plantation Crops, and Industrial/Non-Food Crops.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts highlighting demand patterns and commercial opportunities in established and emerging markets.

Assessment of the primary growth drivers and inhibitors influencing adoption, investment, regulation, and competitive development.

Profiles of ten key companies across agricultural drone manufacturing and precision agriculture technology.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis examining the market's competitive and operating environment. Analysis of key technology, policy, investment, and adoption trends expected to shape the market through 2031.

Intended Audience

The report is designed for C-level executives and company directors in agritech and drone manufacturing, investment managers, agricultural technology sector analysts, precision agriculture solution providers, policymakers, and organizations operating across the precision agriculture value chain. It supports market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, investment evaluation, product strategy, regional expansion, and long-term decision-making in the rapidly growing drone-based precision crop spraying market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by Drone Type (Multi-Rotor, Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL, Single-Rotor, Autonomous Swarm)Market Segmentation by Crop Application (Cereal/Grain, Fruits/Orchards, Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Industrial Crops)Regional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (DJI, XAG, Yamaha, AgEagle, Hylio, EAVision, Pyka, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, ideaForge)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



DJI (SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.)

XAG Co. Ltd. (Guangzhou Xaircraft Technology Co. Ltd.)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Hylio Inc.

EAVision (Hangzhou EAVision Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd.)

Pyka Inc.

Trimble Inc.

PrecisionHawk Inc. ideaForge Technology Ltd.

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