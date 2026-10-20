Global Onshore Direct-Drive Wind Turbine Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2031 8.6% CAGR Drives USD 24.3 Billion Market, Led By Asia Pacific And Utility-Scale Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific leads demand, while utility-scale, IPP, corporate PPA and distributed wind projects offer diverse growth and investment opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Onshore Direct-Drive Wind Turbine Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Onshore Direct-Drive Wind Turbine Market is valued at approximately USD 14.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately USD 24.3 billion by 2031. Representing a CAGR of 8.6% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, this expansion reflects sustained investment in renewable energy generation, utility-scale wind infrastructure and advanced turbine technologies. The analysis uses 2025 as its base year and provides market value projections through 2031.

The report examines the market by turbine type and capacity class. Technology coverage includes PMSG Direct-Drive Turbines and EESG Direct-Drive Turbines, while capacity segmentation comprises Below 3 MW Capacity Class, 3 MW to 5 MW Capacity Class and Above 5 MW Capacity Class. This structure enables corporate strategy, investment and procurement teams to assess demand patterns across established installations, higher-capacity projects and evolving onshore wind development requirements.

Application analysis covers Utility-Scale Wind Farms, Independent Power Producer (IPP) Projects, Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Projects and Distributed & Community Wind Installations. These segments provide insight into the commercial and operational settings shaping turbine demand, including large power generation developments, privately financed renewable energy projects, corporate clean energy procurement and localized wind installations.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional value share in 2025 at 58.0%, establishing the region as the primary market for onshore direct-drive wind turbine deployment. Europe represented 20.0% of global market value, followed by North America at 14.0%. Latin America held a 5.0% share, while Middle East & Africa accounted for the remaining 3.0%. The regional analysis supports comparison of market scale, investment potential and competitive conditions across major geographic areas.

The report provides market sizing by value across type, application, region and country segments through 2031. Its coverage is designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, M&A assessment and procurement decisions by presenting a structured view of market opportunities and long-term growth prospects. The research also evaluates the factors influencing industry competition, operating environments and company positioning.

A detailed competitive landscape includes company-level profiles covering financial performance, business strategy, SWOT analysis and strategic implications for each profiled organization. The report profiles 10 companies, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, GE Vernova, Envision Energy, Ming Yang Smart Energy, Enercon GmbH and SANY Renewable Energy. This company analysis helps decision-makers compare strategic priorities, operating strengths, market exposure and potential areas of competitive advantage.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses further assess competitive intensity, macroeconomic influences, regulatory conditions, technological developments and organizational capabilities. Combined with the 2031 outlook, these frameworks provide actionable intelligence for companies evaluating market entry, portfolio development, supplier relationships, acquisition opportunities and capital allocation within the global onshore wind energy sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, GE Vernova, Envision Energy, Ming Yang Smart Energy, Enercon GmbH, SANY Renewable Energy, Windey Energy Technology, CSSC Haizhuang Wind Power)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Goldwind

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

GE Vernova

Envision Energy

Ming Yang Smart Energy

Enercon GmbH

SANY Renewable Energy

Windey Energy Technology CSSC Haizhuang Wind Power

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