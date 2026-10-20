Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Global Trends And Forecast To 2035 AI-Enabled Outsourcing And Advanced Therapy Pipelines Drive 13% CAGR Toward USD 126 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biologics contract research organization market is valued at USD 36 billion in the current year and is projected to reach USD 126 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by expanding biologics pipelines, higher demand for specialized research capabilities and increased outsourcing by biopharmaceutical companies.
Biologics, including antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins / peptides, cell therapies and gene therapies, represent a rapidly expanding area of pharmaceutical research. Their growing role in treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders and other complex conditions has increased demand for preclinical and clinical research services. However, biologics development requires specialized expertise, advanced bioprocessing technologies and significant financial resources. Strict regulatory requirements and complex approval pathways also create operational challenges for drug developers.
To improve development efficiency, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing research activities to contract research organizations (CROs). Big pharma companies are estimated to outsource close to 45% of their internal R&D operations to CROs. This business model enables sponsors to access external scientific capabilities, accelerate drug discovery and clinical trials, and manage development costs while retaining oversight of their biologics programs.
Artificial intelligence, bioprocessing automation and decentralized / virtual clinical trials are expected to create additional growth opportunities. AI applications can support drug discovery, patient recruitment, clinical trial management and manufacturing yield optimization. Automation and decentralized research models may also reduce costs, improve data quality and strengthen operational efficiency.
Market Segmentation
The report evaluates the biologics contract research organization market across the following segments:
- Type of biologic: Vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides and others Scale of operation: Clinical operations and preclinical operations Therapeutic area: Oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders and other therapeutic areas Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World
Key Market Insights
- Approximately 160 companies claim to provide contract research services and clinical trial support for biopharmaceutical products. About 50% of identified providers offer only clinical services, while 12% of CROs deliver the full range of services associated with clinical biologics research. Close to 20% of CROs provide biologics research services at both clinical and preclinical scales. More than two-thirds of contract research service providers are headquartered in North America and Europe, with small and mid-sized companies accounting for a substantial proportion of the market. More than 8,000 biologic product candidates are currently under development or evaluation, creating sustained demand for outsourced research capabilities. Partnership activity has increased since 2016 as CROs collaborate with sponsors and other service providers to expand expertise, geographic reach and development capacity. Companies are strengthening their service portfolios through mergers and acquisitions, internal expansion and capability development to address demand for one-stop shops.
Clinical Operations and Regional Outlook
Clinical operations are expected to account for the largest share of the biologics contract research organization market. The segment benefits from the growing number of biologic candidates progressing through clinical development, rising trial complexity and demand for specialist support in study management, regulatory compliance and patient recruitment.
North America is anticipated to capture approximately 50% of the global market, supported by its established biopharmaceutical industry, extensive clinical research infrastructure and concentration of CROs. Europe is expected to account for nearly 32%, followed by Asia-Pacific at approximately 16%. Asia-Pacific is also emerging as an important destination for outsourced research due to expanding clinical capabilities, growing patient populations and continued investment in pharmaceutical development.
Competitive Landscape
The biologics contract research organization market remains fragmented, comprising established multinational organizations and specialist service providers. Companies are investing in new technologies, broader service portfolios and operational capacity to comply with evolving industry standards and improve competitive positioning.
Companies assessed within the market landscape include:
- Biocon Covance ICON Medpace Pharmaron PPD PRA Health Sciences Syneos Health Vimta Labs WuXi AppTec
Research Coverage
The report provides market sizing and revenue forecasts across biologic types, operating scales, therapeutic areas and geographic regions. It also examines the competitive landscape based on company size, headquarters location, biologic capabilities and services offered.
Additional analysis includes company profiles, peer-group benchmarking, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition target assessment, and SWOT analysis. The research evaluates transaction activity since 2016, including active acquirers, ownership changes, value drivers and acquisition deal multiples.
The report addresses the number of companies operating in the market, leading participants, major growth drivers and barriers, current and future market value, projected CAGR, and the distribution of commercial opportunities across key segments. These insights can help established companies and emerging entrants assess competitive dynamics, refine go-to-market strategies and make data-driven investment decisions.
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary PPT insights packs Complimentary Excel data packs covering analytical modules Up to 15% complimentary content customization In-depth report walkthrough with the research team Complimentary report update if the report is 6+ months old
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Research Assumptions
1.2.2. Project Methodology
1.2.3. Forecast Methodology
1.2.4. Robust Quality Control
1.2.5. Key Considerations
1.2.5.1. Demographics
1.2.5.2. Economic Factors
1.2.5.3. Government Regulations
1.2.5.4. Supply Chain
1.2.5.5. COVID Impact / Related Factors
1.2.5.6. Market Access
1.2.5.7. Healthcare Policies
1.2.5.8. Industry Consolidation
1.3 Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Biologics
3.2.1. Types of Biologics
3.3. Overview of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
3.4. Evolution of CROs
3.5. Classification of CROs
3.6. Services Offered by CROs
3.7. Advantages of Outsourcing Operations to CROs
3.8. Risks Associated with Outsourcing Operations to CROs
4. GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Outsourcing Biologics Research
4.3. Models of Outsourcing
4.3.1. Transactional Outsourcing Model
4.3.2. Performance / Outcome-based Business Model
4.3.3. Staff Augmentation Model
4.3.4. Phase-Dependent Outsourcing Model
4.4. Selecting an Appropriate Outsourcing Model
4.4.1. Hybrid Approach
4.5. Selecting a CRO Partner
4.5.1. Key Considerations for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations
4.6. Role of CROs in the Drug Development Process
4.6.1. Discovery and Preclinical Research
4.6.2. Early Clinical Research
4.6.3. Clinical Research and Laboratory Services
4.7. Conclusion
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Overall Market Landscape
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters
5.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
5.3. Preclinical Biopharmaceutical CROs
5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Biologic
5.3.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered
5.4. Clinical Biopharmaceutical CROs
5.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.4.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.4.4. Analysis by Type of Biologics
5.4.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Biocon
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Financial Information
6.2.3. Services Portfolio
6.2.4. Future Outlook
6.3. Covance
6.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.2. Service Portfolio
6.3.3. Financial Information
6.3.4. Future Outlook
6.4. ICON
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. Financial Information
6.4.3. Service Portfolio
6.4.4. Future Outlook
6.5. Medpace
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Financial Information
6.5.3. Service Portfolio
6.5.4. Future Outlook
6.6. Pharmaron
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Services Portfolio
6.6.3. Future Outlook
6.7. PPD
6.7.1. Company Overview
6.7.2. Service Portfolio
6.7.3. Financial Information
6.7.4. Future Outlook
6.8. PRA Health Sciences
6.8.1. Company Overview
6.8.2. Financial Information
6.8.3. Service Portfolio
6.8.4. Future Outlook
6.9. Syneos Health
6.9.1. Company Overview
6.9.2. Financial Information
6.9.3. Services Portfolio
6.9.4. Future Outlook
6.10. Vimta Labs
6.10.1. Company Overview
6.10.2. Services Portfolio
6.10.3. Financial Information
6.10.4. Future Outlook
6.11. WuXi AppTec
6.11.1. Company Overview
6.11.2. Financial Information
6.11.3. Service Portfolio
6.11.4. Future Outlook
7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Methodology
7.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups
7.3.1. Peer Group I
7.3.2. Peer Group II
7.3.3. Peer Group III
7.3.4. Peer Group IV
7.3.5. Peer Group V
7.3.6. Peer Group VI
7.3.7. Peer Group VII
7.3.8. Peer Group VIII
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model
8.3.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership Model
8.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation
8.3.5. Analysis by Geography
8.3.5.1. Country-wise Analysis
8.3.5.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
9. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Merger and Acquisition Models
9.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Mergers and Acquisitions
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Acquisition
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Collaboration
9.3.3. Analysis by Geography
9.3.3.1. Continent-wise Distribution
9.3.3.2. Country-wise Distribution
9.3.4. Ownership Change Matrix
9.3.5. Most Active Acquirers: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions
9.4. Distribution by Key Value Drivers
9.4.1. Analysis by Key Value Drivers
9.4.2. Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisitions
9.5. Valuation Analysis: Acquisition Deal Multiples
10. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS MATRIX
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. AC Matrix: Overview
10.2.1. Strong Business Segment
10.2.2. Average Business Segment
10.2.3. Weak Business Segment
10.3. Analytical Methodology
10.4. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in North America
10.5. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Europe
10.6. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Asia Pacific and Middle East
11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market
11.3.1. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Types of Biologics
11.3.2. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
11.3.3. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
11.3.4. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Geography
11.4. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America
11.4.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
11.4.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Oncological Disorders in North America, Till 2035
11.4.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in North America, Till 2035
11.4.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Inflammatory Disorders in North America, Till 2035
11.4.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Neurological Disorders in North America, Till 2035
11.4.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in North America, Till 2035
11.4.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation
11.4.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Preclinical Operations in North America, Till 2035
11.4.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Clinical Operations in North America, Till 2035
11.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Europe
11.5.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area in Europe
11.5.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Oncological Disorders in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Inflammatory Disorders in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Neurological Disorders in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation in Europe
11.5.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Preclinical Operations in Europe, Till 2035
11.5.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Clinical Operations in Europe, Till 2035
11.6. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Asia-Pacific
11.6.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area in Asia-Pacific
11.6.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Oncological Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Inflammatory Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Neurological Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation in Asia-Pacific
11.6.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Preclinical Operations in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.6.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Clinical Operations in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035
11.7. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Latin America
11.8. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Middle East North America
12. SWOT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Strengths
12.3. Weaknesses
12.4. Opportunities
12.5. Threats
12.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors
13. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13.1. Chapter Overview
14. SURVEY TRANSCRIPTS
15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
LIST OF FIGURES [161]
LIST OF TABLES [208]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 4Clinics Abiogenesis Clinpharm Accelovance Accelsiors Accutest acromion Advanced Clinical Aesculape CRO Alderley Analytical Alliance Pharma Allied Clinical Management Almirall Altasciences Amarex Clinical Research AOBiome APEIRON Biologics Aqlivia ARVYS Proteins AstraZeneca Auriga Research Aurigon Avania Beaufort Biocon BioGeneration Ventures Biomere Bioneeds Biotrend Bit Bio BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics BSL Bioservice BTS Research Catalyst Clinical Services CATO SMS Celgene CellTrans Charles River Laboratories ChemPartner Cliantha Clinartis ClinChoice Clindataceutics Clinexa Life Sciences Clinfomatrix Clinipace ClinSmart Cmed Cobridge COD Research CombiGene Confidence Pharmaceutical Research Covance CPL Biologicals CR2O CRC Oncology Crown Bioscience CSSi LifeSciences CTI Cynbiose Diamond Pharma Services DiscGenics dMed Biopharmaceutical DP Clinical DuPage Medical EMMES Ergomed ethica CRO Eubiologics Everest Clinical Research Evotec Excelya Fast-Track Drugs and Biologics FGK Clinical Research FHI Clinical Fios Genomics Forbion Frontage Geistek Pharma Genelife Clinical Research GeneMedicine Generic Specialties Genesis Biotechnology Geneticist GeneWerk GenoSafe Genprex Gladstone Guosa Life Sciences GVK BIO Harbour BioMed Heidelberg Pharma Hubrecht Organoid Technology ICON Immunicum ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ImQuest BioSciences Innovaderm Insignia Clinical Services InteRNA Technologies International Vaccine Institute IQVIA IRBM Iris Pharma Johnson County Clin-Trials JSR Life Sciences KCR Klinar CRO Lambda Therapeutic Research LatinaBA Lava Therapeutics Linical LINK Medical Lonza Lovelace Biomedical LSK Global Pharma Service Magenta Therapeutics MCRA Medidee Medpace MetabAxis Milner Therapeutics Institute Mithra Biotechnology MKR Clinical Research Consultants MTZ Clinical Research NBE Therapeutics Neozene NetValue BioConsulting Nexelis NEXT Oncology Noble Life Sciences Nutrasource Nuvisan OncoBay Clinical Open Orphan Oxford BioTherapeutics Palm Beach CRO Pepgra Pfizer Pharma Models Pharmaron Pharmaseed PharmOut Phoenix Clinical Research PPD PRA Health Sciences PRC Clinical Precision For Medicine Prestige BioPharma Prince William Science Accelerator Prodia the CRO ProRelix Research PSN Research QAscent Research Solutions QPS Q-Trials Quad-C Management QUADRO CRO Quality by Design (QbD) Quanticate Radyus Research RCT Renova Therapeutics Rho RiboBio RTI Health Solutions RTI International SanaClis Sandoz Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals SBH Sciences SCiAN Services Scope International Secarna Pharmaceuticals SEKISUI XenoTech Sernova Simbec-Orion SMS-oncology STATKING Clinical Services Strategic Preclinical Product Development (S2PD) Svar Life Science Symbion Research International Symeres Syneos Health Takeda Technical Resources International The Geneva Foundation The Smerud Medical Research Therapeutics Tonic Bioventures Tranz-Life VaxTrials Veeda Clinical Research Veristat Vimta Labs Virginia Contract Research Organization VisMederi Vium Vivotecnia Washington Biotechnology WCCT Worldwide Clinical Trials WuXi AppTec Xcene Research
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