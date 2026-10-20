Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Global Trends And Forecast To 2035 AI-Enabled Outsourcing And Advanced Therapy Pipelines Drive 13% CAGR Toward USD 126 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource biologics R&D, deploy AI and automation, adopt decentralized / virtual trials, and pursue M&A to cut costs, accelerate development and strengthen capabilities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics contract research organization market is valued at USD 36 billion in the current year and is projected to reach USD 126 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by expanding biologics pipelines, higher demand for specialized research capabilities and increased outsourcing by biopharmaceutical companies.

Biologics, including antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins / peptides, cell therapies and gene therapies, represent a rapidly expanding area of pharmaceutical research. Their growing role in treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders and other complex conditions has increased demand for preclinical and clinical research services. However, biologics development requires specialized expertise, advanced bioprocessing technologies and significant financial resources. Strict regulatory requirements and complex approval pathways also create operational challenges for drug developers.

To improve development efficiency, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing research activities to contract research organizations (CROs). Big pharma companies are estimated to outsource close to 45% of their internal R&D operations to CROs. This business model enables sponsors to access external scientific capabilities, accelerate drug discovery and clinical trials, and manage development costs while retaining oversight of their biologics programs.

Artificial intelligence, bioprocessing automation and decentralized / virtual clinical trials are expected to create additional growth opportunities. AI applications can support drug discovery, patient recruitment, clinical trial management and manufacturing yield optimization. Automation and decentralized research models may also reduce costs, improve data quality and strengthen operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the biologics contract research organization market across the following segments:



Type of biologic: Vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides and others

Scale of operation: Clinical operations and preclinical operations

Therapeutic area: Oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders and other therapeutic areas Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World

Key Market Insights



Approximately 160 companies claim to provide contract research services and clinical trial support for biopharmaceutical products.

About 50% of identified providers offer only clinical services, while 12% of CROs deliver the full range of services associated with clinical biologics research.

Close to 20% of CROs provide biologics research services at both clinical and preclinical scales.

More than two-thirds of contract research service providers are headquartered in North America and Europe, with small and mid-sized companies accounting for a substantial proportion of the market.

More than 8,000 biologic product candidates are currently under development or evaluation, creating sustained demand for outsourced research capabilities.

Partnership activity has increased since 2016 as CROs collaborate with sponsors and other service providers to expand expertise, geographic reach and development capacity. Companies are strengthening their service portfolios through mergers and acquisitions, internal expansion and capability development to address demand for one-stop shops.

Clinical Operations and Regional Outlook

Clinical operations are expected to account for the largest share of the biologics contract research organization market. The segment benefits from the growing number of biologic candidates progressing through clinical development, rising trial complexity and demand for specialist support in study management, regulatory compliance and patient recruitment.

North America is anticipated to capture approximately 50% of the global market, supported by its established biopharmaceutical industry, extensive clinical research infrastructure and concentration of CROs. Europe is expected to account for nearly 32%, followed by Asia-Pacific at approximately 16%. Asia-Pacific is also emerging as an important destination for outsourced research due to expanding clinical capabilities, growing patient populations and continued investment in pharmaceutical development.

Competitive Landscape

The biologics contract research organization market remains fragmented, comprising established multinational organizations and specialist service providers. Companies are investing in new technologies, broader service portfolios and operational capacity to comply with evolving industry standards and improve competitive positioning.

Companies assessed within the market landscape include:



Biocon

Covance

ICON

Medpace

Pharmaron

PPD

PRA Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Vimta Labs WuXi AppTec

Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing and revenue forecasts across biologic types, operating scales, therapeutic areas and geographic regions. It also examines the competitive landscape based on company size, headquarters location, biologic capabilities and services offered.

Additional analysis includes company profiles, peer-group benchmarking, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition target assessment, and SWOT analysis. The research evaluates transaction activity since 2016, including active acquirers, ownership changes, value drivers and acquisition deal multiples.

The report addresses the number of companies operating in the market, leading participants, major growth drivers and barriers, current and future market value, projected CAGR, and the distribution of commercial opportunities across key segments. These insights can help established companies and emerging entrants assess competitive dynamics, refine go-to-market strategies and make data-driven investment decisions.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary PPT insights packs

Complimentary Excel data packs covering analytical modules

Up to 15% complimentary content customization

In-depth report walkthrough with the research team Complimentary report update if the report is 6+ months old

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Research Assumptions

1.2.2. Project Methodology

1.2.3. Forecast Methodology

1.2.4. Robust Quality Control

1.2.5. Key Considerations

1.2.5.1. Demographics

1.2.5.2. Economic Factors

1.2.5.3. Government Regulations

1.2.5.4. Supply Chain

1.2.5.5. COVID Impact / Related Factors

1.2.5.6. Market Access

1.2.5.7. Healthcare Policies

1.2.5.8. Industry Consolidation

1.3 Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Biologics

3.2.1. Types of Biologics

3.3. Overview of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

3.4. Evolution of CROs

3.5. Classification of CROs

3.6. Services Offered by CROs

3.7. Advantages of Outsourcing Operations to CROs

3.8. Risks Associated with Outsourcing Operations to CROs

4. GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Outsourcing Biologics Research

4.3. Models of Outsourcing

4.3.1. Transactional Outsourcing Model

4.3.2. Performance / Outcome-based Business Model

4.3.3. Staff Augmentation Model

4.3.4. Phase-Dependent Outsourcing Model

4.4. Selecting an Appropriate Outsourcing Model

4.4.1. Hybrid Approach

4.5. Selecting a CRO Partner

4.5.1. Key Considerations for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations

4.6. Role of CROs in the Drug Development Process

4.6.1. Discovery and Preclinical Research

4.6.2. Early Clinical Research

4.6.3. Clinical Research and Laboratory Services

4.7. Conclusion

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

5.3. Preclinical Biopharmaceutical CROs

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Biologic

5.3.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

5.4. Clinical Biopharmaceutical CROs

5.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.4.4. Analysis by Type of Biologics

5.4.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Biocon

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Services Portfolio

6.2.4. Future Outlook

6.3. Covance

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Financial Information

6.3.4. Future Outlook

6.4. ICON

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Information

6.4.3. Service Portfolio

6.4.4. Future Outlook

6.5. Medpace

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Financial Information

6.5.3. Service Portfolio

6.5.4. Future Outlook

6.6. Pharmaron

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Services Portfolio

6.6.3. Future Outlook

6.7. PPD

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Service Portfolio

6.7.3. Financial Information

6.7.4. Future Outlook

6.8. PRA Health Sciences

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Financial Information

6.8.3. Service Portfolio

6.8.4. Future Outlook

6.9. Syneos Health

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Financial Information

6.9.3. Services Portfolio

6.9.4. Future Outlook

6.10. Vimta Labs

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Services Portfolio

6.10.3. Financial Information

6.10.4. Future Outlook

6.11. WuXi AppTec

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Financial Information

6.11.3. Service Portfolio

6.11.4. Future Outlook

7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Methodology

7.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups

7.3.1. Peer Group I

7.3.2. Peer Group II

7.3.3. Peer Group III

7.3.4. Peer Group IV

7.3.5. Peer Group V

7.3.6. Peer Group VI

7.3.7. Peer Group VII

7.3.8. Peer Group VIII

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model

8.3.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership Model

8.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

8.3.5. Analysis by Geography

8.3.5.1. Country-wise Analysis

8.3.5.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Merger and Acquisition Models

9.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Mergers and Acquisitions

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Acquisition

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Collaboration

9.3.3. Analysis by Geography

9.3.3.1. Continent-wise Distribution

9.3.3.2. Country-wise Distribution

9.3.4. Ownership Change Matrix

9.3.5. Most Active Acquirers: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions

9.4. Distribution by Key Value Drivers

9.4.1. Analysis by Key Value Drivers

9.4.2. Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisitions

9.5. Valuation Analysis: Acquisition Deal Multiples

10. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS MATRIX

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. AC Matrix: Overview

10.2.1. Strong Business Segment

10.2.2. Average Business Segment

10.2.3. Weak Business Segment

10.3. Analytical Methodology

10.4. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in North America

10.5. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Europe

10.6. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Asia Pacific and Middle East

11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market

11.3.1. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Types of Biologics

11.3.2. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

11.3.3. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

11.3.4. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Geography

11.4. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America

11.4.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

11.4.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Oncological Disorders in North America, Till 2035

11.4.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in North America, Till 2035

11.4.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Inflammatory Disorders in North America, Till 2035

11.4.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Neurological Disorders in North America, Till 2035

11.4.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in North America, Till 2035

11.4.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation

11.4.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Preclinical Operations in North America, Till 2035

11.4.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market for Clinical Operations in North America, Till 2035

11.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Europe

11.5.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area in Europe

11.5.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Oncological Disorders in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Inflammatory Disorders in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Neurological Disorders in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation in Europe

11.5.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Preclinical Operations in Europe, Till 2035

11.5.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Clinical Operations in Europe, Till 2035

11.6. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Asia-Pacific

11.6.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area in Asia-Pacific

11.6.1.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Oncological Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.1.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Cardiovascular Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.1.3. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Inflammatory Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.1.4. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Neurological Disorders in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.1.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Other Therapeutic Areas in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation in Asia-Pacific

11.6.2.1. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Preclinical Operations in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.6.2.2. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market for Clinical Operations in Asia-Pacific, Till 2035

11.7. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Latin America

11.8. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Middle East North America

12. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Strengths

12.3. Weaknesses

12.4. Opportunities

12.5. Threats

12.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13.1. Chapter Overview

14. SURVEY TRANSCRIPTS

15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

LIST OF FIGURES [161]

LIST OF TABLES [208]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



4Clinics

Abiogenesis Clinpharm

Accelovance

Accelsiors

Accutest

acromion

Advanced Clinical

Aesculape CRO

Alderley Analytical

Alliance Pharma

Allied Clinical Management

Almirall

Altasciences

Amarex Clinical Research

AOBiome

APEIRON Biologics

Aqlivia

ARVYS Proteins

AstraZeneca

Auriga Research

Aurigon

Avania

Beaufort

Biocon

BioGeneration Ventures

Biomere

Bioneeds

Biotrend

Bit Bio

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

BSL Bioservice

BTS Research

Catalyst Clinical Services

CATO SMS

Celgene

CellTrans

Charles River Laboratories

ChemPartner

Cliantha

Clinartis

ClinChoice

Clindataceutics

Clinexa Life Sciences

Clinfomatrix

Clinipace

ClinSmart

Cmed

Cobridge

COD Research

CombiGene

Confidence Pharmaceutical Research

Covance

CPL Biologicals

CR2O

CRC Oncology

Crown Bioscience

CSSi LifeSciences

CTI

Cynbiose

Diamond Pharma Services

DiscGenics

dMed Biopharmaceutical

DP Clinical

DuPage Medical

EMMES

Ergomed

ethica CRO

Eubiologics

Everest Clinical Research

Evotec

Excelya

Fast-Track Drugs and Biologics

FGK Clinical Research

FHI Clinical

Fios Genomics

Forbion

Frontage

Geistek Pharma

Genelife Clinical Research

GeneMedicine

Generic Specialties

Genesis Biotechnology

Geneticist

GeneWerk

GenoSafe

Genprex

Gladstone

Guosa Life Sciences

GVK BIO

Harbour BioMed

Heidelberg Pharma

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

ICON

Immunicum

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImQuest BioSciences

Innovaderm

Insignia Clinical Services

InteRNA Technologies

International Vaccine Institute

IQVIA

IRBM

Iris Pharma

Johnson County Clin-Trials

JSR Life Sciences

KCR

Klinar CRO

Lambda Therapeutic Research

LatinaBA

Lava Therapeutics

Linical

LINK Medical

Lonza

Lovelace Biomedical

LSK Global Pharma Service

Magenta Therapeutics

MCRA

Medidee

Medpace

MetabAxis

Milner Therapeutics Institute

Mithra Biotechnology

MKR Clinical Research Consultants

MTZ Clinical Research

NBE Therapeutics

Neozene

NetValue BioConsulting

Nexelis

NEXT Oncology

Noble Life Sciences

Nutrasource

Nuvisan

OncoBay Clinical

Open Orphan

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Palm Beach CRO

Pepgra

Pfizer

Pharma Models

Pharmaron

Pharmaseed

PharmOut

Phoenix Clinical Research

PPD

PRA Health Sciences

PRC Clinical

Precision For Medicine

Prestige BioPharma

Prince William Science Accelerator

Prodia the CRO

ProRelix Research

PSN Research

QAscent Research Solutions

QPS

Q-Trials

Quad-C Management

QUADRO CRO

Quality by Design (QbD)

Quanticate

Radyus Research

RCT

Renova Therapeutics

Rho

RiboBio

RTI Health Solutions

RTI International

SanaClis

Sandoz

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

SBH Sciences

SCiAN Services

Scope International

Secarna Pharmaceuticals

SEKISUI XenoTech

Sernova

Simbec-Orion

SMS-oncology

STATKING Clinical Services

Strategic Preclinical Product Development (S2PD)

Svar Life Science

Symbion Research International

Symeres

Syneos Health

Takeda

Technical Resources International

The Geneva Foundation

The Smerud Medical Research

Therapeutics

Tonic Bioventures

Tranz-Life

VaxTrials

Veeda Clinical Research

Veristat

Vimta Labs

Virginia Contract Research Organization

VisMederi

Vium

Vivotecnia

Washington Biotechnology

WCCT

Worldwide Clinical Trials

WuXi AppTec Xcene Research

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