Global Drone Delivery Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Forecast, 2026-2031 36.7% CAGR Unlocks USD 9.14 Billion Healthcare And E-Commerce Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic insights across drone types, applications and regions, with company-level profiles, SWOT, PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces for investment, M&A and procurement teams.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Drone Delivery Logistics Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drone Delivery Logistics Market is valued at approximately USD 1.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 9.14 billion by 2031. Representing a CAGR of 36.7% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, this expansion reflects increasing commercial and institutional interest in autonomous aerial delivery networks across healthcare, retail, food delivery, defense and industrial logistics.

The report delivers market sizing by value across type, application, region and country, using 2025 as the base year and providing projections through 2031. Its analysis supports organizations evaluating growth opportunities, investment priorities, procurement strategies, competitive positioning and potential M&A activity within the global drone delivery logistics market.

By type, the market is segmented into Multirotor Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, Hybrid VTOL Drones and Single-Rotor (Helicopter-Style) Drones. These categories address varying operational requirements, including delivery range, payload capacity, landing flexibility, route efficiency and deployment environment. The segmentation enables stakeholders to assess where different drone platforms may generate commercial value as delivery networks expand and operating models mature.

Application coverage includes Healthcare & Medical Supply Delivery, Retail & E-Commerce Parcel Delivery, Food & Quick-Commerce Delivery, Defense & Military Logistics and Industrial & Manufacturing Parts Delivery. This scope highlights the diverse demand base supporting drone logistics adoption. Medical supply transportation, consumer parcel fulfillment, rapid food delivery, mission-critical defense operations and time-sensitive industrial parts distribution each contribute distinct requirements and market opportunities.

North America held the largest regional value share in 2025 at 35.5%, supported by continued investment and commercial activity in drone-enabled logistics. Asia Pacific accounted for 29.5%, establishing the region as another major contributor to global market value. Europe represented 18.5%, while the Middle East & Africa accounted for 9.5%. Latin America held a 7.0% share. Together, these regional estimates provide a clear benchmark for comparing market development, investment potential and geographic expansion priorities through 2031.

The competitive landscape includes company-level profiles covering financial performance, business strategy and SWOT analysis. The report profiles 10 companies, including Wing Aviation LLC, Zipline International, Amazon Prime Air, Manna Air Delivery, Matternet Inc., Flytrex Inc., Dronamics Ltd. and DoorDash Air. Strategic implications are presented for each profiled participant, helping readers evaluate competitive direction, operational priorities and potential positioning within the rapidly growing drone delivery ecosystem.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses provide additional insight into competitive intensity, external market conditions, strategic risks and growth prospects. These frameworks are supported by a 2031 outlook designed to help decision-makers interpret the factors influencing market expansion and long-term commercial development.

Intended for corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams, the report offers a structured view of the Global Drone Delivery Logistics Market. Its combination of quantitative forecasts, segment-level analysis, regional value shares and company intelligence enables organizations to identify high-growth applications, compare geographic opportunities, assess potential partners or acquisition targets and align strategic planning with the market's projected 36.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



Wing Aviation LLC

Zipline International

Amazon Prime Air

Manna Air Delivery

Matternet Inc.

Flytrex Inc.

Dronamics Ltd.

DoorDash Air

UPS Flight Forward Inc. Elroy Air Inc.

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Wing Aviation LLC (Alphabet)

Zipline International

Amazon Prime Air

Manna Air Delivery

Matternet Inc.

Flytrex Inc.

Dronamics Ltd.

DoorDash Air

UPS Flight Forward Inc. Elroy Air Inc.

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