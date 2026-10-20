Single Cell Sequencing Market Forecast To 2035: Services, Technologies, End-Users, Applications, And Regions 15% CAGR Drives Drug Discovery And Precision Medicine Growth
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single Cell Sequencing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of System, End-user, Area of Application, and Key Geographies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single cell sequencing market is estimated at USD 1.38 billion in the current year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% through 2035. Market growth is being supported by advances in genomics, increasing demand for high-resolution cellular analysis, declining sequencing costs and wider adoption across drug discovery, diagnostics and precision medicine.
Single Cell Sequencing Market Overview
Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) have transformed genomic research by enabling large-scale sequencing across diverse populations. The cost of sequencing a human genome has declined substantially, from approximately USD 3 billion during the Human Genome Project to nearly USD 1,000 using current Illumina sequencing kits. This reduction has improved the accessibility of genomic technologies for academic institutions, research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.
However, conventional NGS analysis has limitations when assessing gene expression at single cell resolution. Single cell sequencing technologies address this gap by enabling detailed analysis of individual cells, including rare and complex cell populations. These capabilities support the investigation of cellular development, disease progression, treatment response and interactions within the cellular microenvironment.
Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is expected to gain further traction in biomedical research because of its potential to identify biomarkers, uncover therapeutic targets and improve understanding of previously unresolved cellular processes. Initiatives such as the Human Cell Atlas and the introduction of tools designed to strengthen data processing and quality control are also contributing to market development.
Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
The single cell sequencing services and technologies market is benefiting from sustained investment, expanding research activity and continued product innovation. Close to 100 providers currently offer single cell sequencing services through a range of proprietary and third-party technology platforms. Technology developers are enhancing their product portfolios to improve sequencing output, read quality, workflow efficiency and application coverage.
Organizations have awarded approximately USD 1 billion in grants across more than 2,300 instances since 2016, highlighting the growing scientific and commercial interest in single cell genomics. Capital investments, partnerships, collaborations and product launches further demonstrate the market's expansion potential.
Adoption remains constrained by data processing requirements, quality management challenges, limited flexibility in silico tools, workflow costs and labor-intensive protocols. Addressing these barriers will be important for supporting broader use beyond preliminary research and enabling routine applications in pharmaceutical development and clinical research.
Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook
- Market segment: Services and technologies Type of system: Sequencing systems and workflow instruments End-user: Academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users Area of application: Drug discovery, diagnostics, precision medicine and other applications Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
Sequencing systems currently account for approximately 51% of the single-cell sequencing market. Although sequencing instruments hold the leading share, workflow instruments are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the assessment period.
Academic and research institutions represent the largest end-user segment, accounting for around 60% of the market, followed by pharmaceutical companies with approximately 30%. Academic research is expected to remain a major source of demand as institutions expand studies involving cellular heterogeneity, disease mechanisms and therapeutic response.
Drug discovery is projected to capture approximately 50% of the market opportunity, followed by diagnostics at 20% and precision medicine at 17%. The strong position of drug discovery reflects rising interest in biomarker identification, target validation and the development of more focused therapeutic strategies.
North America is expected to account for approximately 50% of the global single cell sequencing market, supported by established research infrastructure, patent activity, funding availability and the presence of leading technology developers. Europe is projected to represent 26% of the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to hold 24%.
Competitive Landscape
The market includes specialized sequencing service providers, genomics companies and instrument developers. Representative participants include:
- Active Motif Admera Health Annoroad Genomics BGI Genomics CD Genomics MedGenome Quick Biology SingulOmics 10x Genomics Cell Microsystems Fluidigm Illumina Mission Bio Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Research Coverage
The report evaluates market size, growth opportunities and competitive dynamics across services, technologies, system types, end-users, applications and geographical regions. It also assesses single cell sequencing workflow instruments by target nucleic acid, application, company size and location.
Additional analysis covers company competitiveness, sequencing performance, supplier capabilities, intellectual property, grants, partnerships, investments and product launches. Company profiles review proprietary technology platforms, recent developments and future growth strategies. Patent analysis examines publication trends, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification symbols, applicants and emerging areas of innovation.
Strategic Value for Market Stakeholders
The report provides revenue projections for the overall single cell sequencing market and its principal sub-segments. It enables established companies, emerging entrants, investors and research organizations to assess competitive positioning, identify high-growth applications and develop informed go-to-market strategies.
Stakeholders can also use the analysis to evaluate market drivers, barriers, opportunities and operational challenges. Supplementary benefits include PPT insights packs, Excel data packs covering analytical modules, up to 15% content customization, an in-depth walkthrough with the research team and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research and Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Single cell Sequencing
3.2.1. Comparison of Bulk RNA and Single cell RNA Sequencing
3.3. Applications of Single cell Sequencing
3.3.1. In Cancer Research
3.3.2. In Clinical Diagnostics
3.3.3. In Drug Discovery
3.3.4. In Embryology
3.3.5. In Immunology
3.3.6. In Microbiology
3.3.7. In Neurology
3.3.8. In Organ Development
3.4. Challenges Associated with Single cell Sequencing
3.4.1. Data Pre-processing
3.4.2. Low Capturing Efficiency
3.4.3. Rigid and Undefined Statistical Frameworks
3.4.4. Lack of Appropriate Quality Control Systems
3.5. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Single cell Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Industry Players
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Sequencing Method Used
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Library Preparation System Used
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Sequencing System Used
4.3. Single cell Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Non-Industry Players
4.3.1. Analysis by Location of Organization
4.3.2. Analysis by Sequencing Method Used
4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Service Offered
4.3.4. Analysis by Type of Library Preparation System Used
4.3.5. Analysis by Type of Sequencing System Used
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Single cell Sequencing Systems and Technologies: Market Landscape of Workflow Instruments
5.2.1. Analysis by Target Nucleic Acid
5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Application
5.2.3. Analysis by Throughput
5.3. Single cell Sequencing Workflow Instruments: Developer Landscape
5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.4. Single cell Sequencing Systems and Technologies: Market Landscape of Sequencing Instruments
5.4.1. Analysis by Type of Application
5.4.2. Analysis by Maximum Output
5.4.3. Analysis by Maximum Read Length
5.4.4. Analysis by System Efficiency
5.4.5. Analysis by Sequencing Chemistry
5.5. Single cell Sequencing Instruments: Developer Landscape
5.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.5.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.5.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
6. SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Key Parameters and Methodology
6.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Single cell Workflow Instruments
6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Single cell Sequencing Instruments
7. COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Active Motif
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. Admera Health
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.4. Annoroad Genomics
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.5. BGI Genomics
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.6. CD Genomics
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.7. MedGenome
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.8. Quick Biology
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.9. SingulOmics
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8. COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
8.1. 10x Genomics
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Information
8.1.3. Product Portfolio
8.1.3.1. 10x Chromium
8.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.2. Cell Microsystems
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Product Portfolio
8.2.2.1. Cellraft AIR
8.3. Fluidigm
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial information
8.3.3. Product Portfolio
8.3.3.1. Fluidigm C1
8.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.4. Illumina
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Information
8.4.3. Product Portfolio
8.4.3.1. MiSeq Series
8.4.3.2. Nextseq Series
8.4.3.3. NovaSeq 6000 System
8.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.5. Mission Bio
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Product Portfolio
8.5.2.1. Tapestri
8.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.6. Oxford Nanopore Technologies
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Information
8.6.3. Product Portfolio
8.6.3.1. MinIon Systems
8.6.3.2. PromethIon Systems
8.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Single cell Sequencing: Patent Analysis
9.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year
9.3.2. Analysis by Geographical Location
9.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols
9.3.4. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas
9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Applicant
9.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
9.4. Single cell Sequencing: Benchmarking Analysis
9.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
9.4.2. Analysis by Geography
9.5. Single cell Sequencing: Patent Valuation Analysis
10. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Single cell Sequencing: Analysis of Academic Grants
10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Award
10.3.2. Analysis by Grant Amount
10.3.3. Analysis by Focus Area
10.3.4. Analysis by Activity Code
10.3.5. Analysis by Support Period
10.3.6. Analysis by Funding Mechanism
10.3.7. Analysis by Funding Institute Center
10.3.8. Analysis by Type of Recipient Organization
10.3.9. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants
10.3.10. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants
11. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Partnerships
11.2.1. Partnership Models
11.2.2. Analysis by Year of Partnership
11.2.3. Analysis by Type of Agreement
11.2.4. Analysis by Focus Area of Partnership
11.2.5. Regional Analysis by Number of Partnerships
11.3. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Funding and Investments
11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding
11.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested
11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
11.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested
11.3.5. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
11.4. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Product Launches
11.4.1. Analysis by Year of Product Launch
11.4.2. Analysis by Type of Product
11.4.3. Analysis by Focus Area
11.4.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Launches
12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
12.3. Overall Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity
12.4. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030
12.5. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity
12.6. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Distribution by End-User, 2020 and 2030
12.7. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Distribution by Area of Application, 2020 and 2030
12.8. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Geographical Distribution, 2020 and 2030
12.8.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America, Till 2030
12.8.1.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030
12.8.1.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030
12.8.1.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030
12.8.1.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.1.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030
12.8.1.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030
12.8.1.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.1.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030
12.8.1.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030
12.8.1.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030
12.8.1.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030
12.8.1.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030
12.8.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe, Till 2030
12.8.2.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030
12.8.2.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030
12.8.2.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030
12.8.2.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.2.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030
12.8.2.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030
12.8.2.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.2.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030
12.8.2.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030
12.8.2.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030
12.8.2.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030
12.8.2.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030
12.8.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific, Till 2030
12.8.3.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030
12.8.3.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030
12.8.3.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030
12.8.3.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.3.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030
12.8.3.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030
12.8.3.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.3.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030
12.8.3.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030
12.8.3.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030
12.8.3.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030
12.8.3.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030
12.8.4. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World, Till 2030
12.8.4.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030
12.8.4.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030
12.8.4.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030
12.8.4.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.4.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030
12.8.4.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030
12.8.4.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030
12.8.4.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030
12.8.4.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030
12.8.4.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030
12.8.4.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030
12.8.4.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030
13. CONCLUSION
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Takeaways
14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
LIST OF FIGURES [86]
LIST OF TABLES [129]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 10x Genomics 1CellBio Active Motif Admera Health Aelian Biotechnology Agency for Science Technology and Research Agilent Technologies Albert Einstein College of Medicine Annoroad Gene Technology Australian Genome Research Facility Becton Dickinson BGI Genomics Bigelow Single Cell Genomics Centre Bioinformatics and Expression Analysis Core Facility (Karolinska Institutet) BioLegend Immudex Biomedical Research Core Facilities (University of Michigan Medical School) Biopolymers Facility (Harvard Medical School) Bio-Rad Laboratories Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (University of Copenhagen) Biotechnology Center (University of Wisconsin-Madison) Broad Institute Bucher Biotec California Institute of Technology Cancer Genomics Center (University of Texas) Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (University of Cambridge) CARTANA CD Genomics Cedars-Sinai Genomics Core Cell Biologics Cell Microsystems Cellarity CellChorus Celldom CellTool Cellular Research Celsee Celsius Therapeutics Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease (University of North Carolina School of Medicine) Center for Genetic Medicine (Northwestern University) Center for Translational Genomics (Lund University) Centre for Genome-Enabled Biology and Medicine (University of Aberdeen) Centre for Health Genomics and Informatics (University of Calgary) Centro Nacional de Analisis Genomico Clearbridge BioMedics Cleveland Clinic Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Columbia Genome Center (Columbia University) Core Facility Genomics (Amsterdam UMC) Core Immunology Lab (University of California) Covance Cytena Cytomos Cytosurge DNA Core Facility (University of Missouri) DNA Technologies Core (University of California Davis) Dolomite Bio Droplet Genomics Duke Molecular Physiology Institute Earlham Institute Eldan Enigma Life Sciences Epigenomics and DNA Sequencing Core Facility (NIH) Epinomics Exosomeplus FlowJo Fluidigm Fulgent Genetics Functional Genomics Center Zurich (University of Zurich) GenapSys Genentech Genetic Resources Core Facility (Johns Hopkins University) GENEWIZ Genome Quebec Genome Sequencing Service Center (Stanford University) Genome Technology Access Center (Washington University) GenomeScan Genomics Core Facility (European Molecular Biology Laboratory) Genomics Core Facility (Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics) Genomics Facility (University of Chicago) Genuity Science Gladstone Genomics Core Hangzhou Chengyuan Genomics Harvard College Harvard University Huntsman Cancer Institute (University of Utah) Illumina Imperial BRC Genomics Facility (Imperial College London) Imperial Life Sciences InCellDx Indiana University School of Medicine (Indiana University) Institute for Genome Sciences (University of Maryland School of Medicine) Institute for Molecular Bioscience (University of Queensland) Intermountain Healthcare Iowa Institute of Human Genetics (University of Iowa) IsoPlexis Johnson & Johnson Katholieke Universiteit Leuven Kinghorn Medical Center (Garvan-Weizmann Medical Center) LC Sciences LMU University Hospital LumaCyte Massachusetts General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center MedGenome MGI MilliporeSigma Minos Biosciences Mission Bio Monash Health Translation Product Medical Genomics Facility NanoString Technologies Nashville Biosciences Natera NeuroInDx nference Novogene Nucleome Informatics NXTGNT (Ghent University) OICR Genomics and Bioinformatics Onconova Therapeutics Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Oxford Genetics (University of Edinburgh) Oxford Genomics Centre (University of Oxford) Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pacific Biosciences Partek Peak Analysis and Automation Perelman School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) PerkinElmer Petri Pittsburgh Liver Research Centre (University of Pittsburgh) Princess Margaret Genomics Centre Proteona Psomagen QB3 Genomics (University of California, Berkeley) QIAGEN Quick Biology Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics ReadCoor Rockefeller University RootPath S2 Genomics Saban Research Institute Salk Institute of Biological Sciences Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute Scailyte SciLifeLab Scipio Bioscience Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior (University of California) SeqLL SeqMatic Sequencing Core Facility (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics) seqWell Singleron Biotechnologies Single Cell Analysis Facility (NCI Frederick Accessioning) Single Cell Discoveries Single Cell Genomics Core (Baylor College of Medicine) Single Cell Genomics Core (Brigham and Women's Hospital) Single Cell Sequencing Core - Department of Medicine (Boston University) Singlera Genomics SingulOmics Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research Spatial Transcriptomics Sphere Fluidics Split Bioscience St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Stanford University Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (University of Miami) Takara Bio Technology Center for Genetics and Bioinformatics (University of California) Turku Bioscience (University of Turku) University of Auckland University of Buffalo Genomics and Bioinformatics Core University of California University of Helsinki University of Kansas Medical Center University of Oxford University of Texas UT Southwestern Medical Center (University of Texas) Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics VIB Nucleomics Core (VIB) VyCAP WaferGen Bio-systems Wellcome Sanger Institute Wexner Medical Center (Ohio State University) Wistar Institute X Gen Yale Center for Genome Analysis (Yale School of Medicine) Yerkes National Primate Research Center (Emory University) Zephyrus Biosciences Zomedica Pharmaceuticals
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