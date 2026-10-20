Single Cell Sequencing Market Forecast To 2035: Services, Technologies, End-Users, Applications, And Regions 15% CAGR Drives Drug Discovery And Precision Medicine Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target workflow instruments, drug discovery and North America; use competitive, patent and partnership insights to sharpen market positioning and go-to-market strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single Cell Sequencing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of System, End-user, Area of Application, and Key Geographies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single cell sequencing market is estimated at USD 1.38 billion in the current year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% through 2035. Market growth is being supported by advances in genomics, increasing demand for high-resolution cellular analysis, declining sequencing costs and wider adoption across drug discovery, diagnostics and precision medicine.

Single Cell Sequencing Market Overview

Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) have transformed genomic research by enabling large-scale sequencing across diverse populations. The cost of sequencing a human genome has declined substantially, from approximately USD 3 billion during the Human Genome Project to nearly USD 1,000 using current Illumina sequencing kits. This reduction has improved the accessibility of genomic technologies for academic institutions, research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

However, conventional NGS analysis has limitations when assessing gene expression at single cell resolution. Single cell sequencing technologies address this gap by enabling detailed analysis of individual cells, including rare and complex cell populations. These capabilities support the investigation of cellular development, disease progression, treatment response and interactions within the cellular microenvironment.

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is expected to gain further traction in biomedical research because of its potential to identify biomarkers, uncover therapeutic targets and improve understanding of previously unresolved cellular processes. Initiatives such as the Human Cell Atlas and the introduction of tools designed to strengthen data processing and quality control are also contributing to market development.

Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

The single cell sequencing services and technologies market is benefiting from sustained investment, expanding research activity and continued product innovation. Close to 100 providers currently offer single cell sequencing services through a range of proprietary and third-party technology platforms. Technology developers are enhancing their product portfolios to improve sequencing output, read quality, workflow efficiency and application coverage.

Organizations have awarded approximately USD 1 billion in grants across more than 2,300 instances since 2016, highlighting the growing scientific and commercial interest in single cell genomics. Capital investments, partnerships, collaborations and product launches further demonstrate the market's expansion potential.

Adoption remains constrained by data processing requirements, quality management challenges, limited flexibility in silico tools, workflow costs and labor-intensive protocols. Addressing these barriers will be important for supporting broader use beyond preliminary research and enabling routine applications in pharmaceutical development and clinical research.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook



Market segment: Services and technologies

Type of system: Sequencing systems and workflow instruments

End-user: Academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users

Area of application: Drug discovery, diagnostics, precision medicine and other applications Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Sequencing systems currently account for approximately 51% of the single-cell sequencing market. Although sequencing instruments hold the leading share, workflow instruments are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the assessment period.

Academic and research institutions represent the largest end-user segment, accounting for around 60% of the market, followed by pharmaceutical companies with approximately 30%. Academic research is expected to remain a major source of demand as institutions expand studies involving cellular heterogeneity, disease mechanisms and therapeutic response.

Drug discovery is projected to capture approximately 50% of the market opportunity, followed by diagnostics at 20% and precision medicine at 17%. The strong position of drug discovery reflects rising interest in biomarker identification, target validation and the development of more focused therapeutic strategies.

North America is expected to account for approximately 50% of the global single cell sequencing market, supported by established research infrastructure, patent activity, funding availability and the presence of leading technology developers. Europe is projected to represent 26% of the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to hold 24%.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes specialized sequencing service providers, genomics companies and instrument developers. Representative participants include:



Active Motif

Admera Health

Annoroad Genomics

BGI Genomics

CD Genomics

MedGenome

Quick Biology

SingulOmics

10x Genomics

Cell Microsystems

Fluidigm

Illumina

Mission Bio Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Research Coverage

The report evaluates market size, growth opportunities and competitive dynamics across services, technologies, system types, end-users, applications and geographical regions. It also assesses single cell sequencing workflow instruments by target nucleic acid, application, company size and location.

Additional analysis covers company competitiveness, sequencing performance, supplier capabilities, intellectual property, grants, partnerships, investments and product launches. Company profiles review proprietary technology platforms, recent developments and future growth strategies. Patent analysis examines publication trends, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification symbols, applicants and emerging areas of innovation.

Strategic Value for Market Stakeholders

The report provides revenue projections for the overall single cell sequencing market and its principal sub-segments. It enables established companies, emerging entrants, investors and research organizations to assess competitive positioning, identify high-growth applications and develop informed go-to-market strategies.

Stakeholders can also use the analysis to evaluate market drivers, barriers, opportunities and operational challenges. Supplementary benefits include PPT insights packs, Excel data packs covering analytical modules, up to 15% content customization, an in-depth walkthrough with the research team and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research and Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Single cell Sequencing

3.2.1. Comparison of Bulk RNA and Single cell RNA Sequencing

3.3. Applications of Single cell Sequencing

3.3.1. In Cancer Research

3.3.2. In Clinical Diagnostics

3.3.3. In Drug Discovery

3.3.4. In Embryology

3.3.5. In Immunology

3.3.6. In Microbiology

3.3.7. In Neurology

3.3.8. In Organ Development

3.4. Challenges Associated with Single cell Sequencing

3.4.1. Data Pre-processing

3.4.2. Low Capturing Efficiency

3.4.3. Rigid and Undefined Statistical Frameworks

3.4.4. Lack of Appropriate Quality Control Systems

3.5. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Single cell Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Industry Players

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Sequencing Method Used

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Library Preparation System Used

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Sequencing System Used

4.3. Single cell Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Non-Industry Players

4.3.1. Analysis by Location of Organization

4.3.2. Analysis by Sequencing Method Used

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.3.4. Analysis by Type of Library Preparation System Used

4.3.5. Analysis by Type of Sequencing System Used

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Single cell Sequencing Systems and Technologies: Market Landscape of Workflow Instruments

5.2.1. Analysis by Target Nucleic Acid

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Application

5.2.3. Analysis by Throughput

5.3. Single cell Sequencing Workflow Instruments: Developer Landscape

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.4. Single cell Sequencing Systems and Technologies: Market Landscape of Sequencing Instruments

5.4.1. Analysis by Type of Application

5.4.2. Analysis by Maximum Output

5.4.3. Analysis by Maximum Read Length

5.4.4. Analysis by System Efficiency

5.4.5. Analysis by Sequencing Chemistry

5.5. Single cell Sequencing Instruments: Developer Landscape

5.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.5.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.5.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6. SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

6.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Single cell Workflow Instruments

6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Single cell Sequencing Instruments

7. COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Active Motif

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Admera Health

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Annoroad Genomics

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. BGI Genomics

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. CD Genomics

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. MedGenome

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. Quick Biology

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.9. SingulOmics

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

8.1. 10x Genomics

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Information

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.3.1. 10x Chromium

8.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.2. Cell Microsystems

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.2.1. Cellraft AIR

8.3. Fluidigm

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial information

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.3.1. Fluidigm C1

8.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. Illumina

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Information

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.3.1. MiSeq Series

8.4.3.2. Nextseq Series

8.4.3.3. NovaSeq 6000 System

8.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5. Mission Bio

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Product Portfolio

8.5.2.1. Tapestri

8.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.6. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Information

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.6.3.1. MinIon Systems

8.6.3.2. PromethIon Systems

8.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Single cell Sequencing: Patent Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

9.3.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

9.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols

9.3.4. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Applicant

9.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.4. Single cell Sequencing: Benchmarking Analysis

9.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

9.4.2. Analysis by Geography

9.5. Single cell Sequencing: Patent Valuation Analysis

10. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Single cell Sequencing: Analysis of Academic Grants

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Award

10.3.2. Analysis by Grant Amount

10.3.3. Analysis by Focus Area

10.3.4. Analysis by Activity Code

10.3.5. Analysis by Support Period

10.3.6. Analysis by Funding Mechanism

10.3.7. Analysis by Funding Institute Center

10.3.8. Analysis by Type of Recipient Organization

10.3.9. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants

10.3.10. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

11. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS: SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Partnerships

11.2.1. Partnership Models

11.2.2. Analysis by Year of Partnership

11.2.3. Analysis by Type of Agreement

11.2.4. Analysis by Focus Area of Partnership

11.2.5. Regional Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.3. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Funding and Investments

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested

11.3.5. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.4. Single cell Sequencing: Recent Product Launches

11.4.1. Analysis by Year of Product Launch

11.4.2. Analysis by Type of Product

11.4.3. Analysis by Focus Area

11.4.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Launches

12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Overall Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity

12.4. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030

12.5. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity

12.6. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Distribution by End-User, 2020 and 2030

12.7. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Distribution by Area of Application, 2020 and 2030

12.8. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity: Geographical Distribution, 2020 and 2030

12.8.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America, Till 2030

12.8.1.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030

12.8.1.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030

12.8.1.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030

12.8.1.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.1.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030

12.8.1.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030

12.8.1.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.1.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030

12.8.1.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030

12.8.1.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030

12.8.1.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030

12.8.1.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in North America: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030

12.8.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe, Till 2030

12.8.2.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030

12.8.2.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030

12.8.2.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030

12.8.2.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.2.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030

12.8.2.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030

12.8.2.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.2.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030

12.8.2.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030

12.8.2.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030

12.8.2.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030

12.8.2.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Europe: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030

12.8.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific, Till 2030

12.8.3.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030

12.8.3.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030

12.8.3.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030

12.8.3.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.3.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030

12.8.3.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030

12.8.3.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.3.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030

12.8.3.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030

12.8.3.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030

12.8.3.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030

12.8.3.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030

12.8.4. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World, Till 2030

12.8.4.1. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World Across Key Market Segments, Till 2030

12.8.4.1.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Service Providers, Till 2030

12.8.4.1.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Technology Providers, Till 2030

12.8.4.2. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Distribution by End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.4.2.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Academic and Research Institutions, Till 2030

12.8.4.2.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Pharmaceutical Companies, Till 2030

12.8.4.2.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Other End-Users, Till 2030

12.8.4.3. Single cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Distribution by Area of Application, Till 2030

12.8.4.3.1. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Diagnostics, Till 2030

12.8.4.3.2. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Drug Discovery, Till 2030

12.8.4.3.3. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Precision Medicine, Till 2030

12.8.4.3.4. Single cell Sequencing services and Technologies Market Opportunity in Rest of the World: Share of Other Applications, Till 2030

13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Takeaways

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

LIST OF FIGURES [86]

LIST OF TABLES [129]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



10x Genomics

1CellBio

Active Motif

Admera Health

Aelian Biotechnology

Agency for Science Technology and Research

Agilent Technologies

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Annoroad Gene Technology

Australian Genome Research Facility

Becton Dickinson

BGI Genomics

Bigelow Single Cell Genomics Centre

Bioinformatics and Expression Analysis Core Facility (Karolinska Institutet)

BioLegend

Immudex

Biomedical Research Core Facilities (University of Michigan Medical School)

Biopolymers Facility (Harvard Medical School)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (University of Copenhagen)

Biotechnology Center (University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Broad Institute

Bucher Biotec

California Institute of Technology

Cancer Genomics Center (University of Texas)

Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (University of Cambridge)

CARTANA

CD Genomics

Cedars-Sinai Genomics Core

Cell Biologics

Cell Microsystems

Cellarity

CellChorus

Celldom

CellTool

Cellular Research

Celsee

Celsius Therapeutics

Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease (University of North Carolina School of Medicine)

Center for Genetic Medicine (Northwestern University)

Center for Translational Genomics (Lund University)

Centre for Genome-Enabled Biology and Medicine (University of Aberdeen)

Centre for Health Genomics and Informatics (University of Calgary)

Centro Nacional de Analisis Genomico

Clearbridge BioMedics

Cleveland Clinic

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Columbia Genome Center (Columbia University)

Core Facility Genomics (Amsterdam UMC)

Core Immunology Lab (University of California)

Covance

Cytena

Cytomos

Cytosurge

DNA Core Facility (University of Missouri)

DNA Technologies Core (University of California Davis)

Dolomite Bio

Droplet Genomics

Duke Molecular Physiology Institute

Earlham Institute

Eldan

Enigma Life Sciences

Epigenomics and DNA Sequencing Core Facility (NIH)

Epinomics

Exosomeplus

FlowJo

Fluidigm

Fulgent Genetics

Functional Genomics Center Zurich (University of Zurich)

GenapSys

Genentech

Genetic Resources Core Facility (Johns Hopkins University)

GENEWIZ

Genome Quebec

Genome Sequencing Service Center (Stanford University)

Genome Technology Access Center (Washington University)

GenomeScan

Genomics Core Facility (European Molecular Biology Laboratory)

Genomics Core Facility (Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics)

Genomics Facility (University of Chicago)

Genuity Science

Gladstone Genomics Core

Hangzhou Chengyuan Genomics

Harvard College

Harvard University

Huntsman Cancer Institute (University of Utah)

Illumina

Imperial BRC Genomics Facility (Imperial College London)

Imperial Life Sciences

InCellDx

Indiana University School of Medicine (Indiana University)

Institute for Genome Sciences (University of Maryland School of Medicine)

Institute for Molecular Bioscience (University of Queensland)

Intermountain Healthcare

Iowa Institute of Human Genetics (University of Iowa)

IsoPlexis

Johnson & Johnson

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Kinghorn Medical Center (Garvan-Weizmann Medical Center)

LC Sciences

LMU University Hospital

LumaCyte

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MedGenome

MGI

MilliporeSigma

Minos Biosciences

Mission Bio

Monash Health Translation Product Medical Genomics Facility

NanoString Technologies

Nashville Biosciences

Natera

NeuroInDx

nference

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

NXTGNT (Ghent University)

OICR Genomics and Bioinformatics

Onconova Therapeutics

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Oxford Genetics (University of Edinburgh)

Oxford Genomics Centre (University of Oxford)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Partek

Peak Analysis and Automation

Perelman School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)

PerkinElmer

Petri

Pittsburgh Liver Research Centre (University of Pittsburgh)

Princess Margaret Genomics Centre

Proteona

Psomagen

QB3 Genomics (University of California, Berkeley)

QIAGEN

Quick Biology

Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics

ReadCoor

Rockefeller University

RootPath

S2 Genomics

Saban Research Institute

Salk Institute of Biological Sciences

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Scailyte

SciLifeLab

Scipio Bioscience

Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior (University of California)

SeqLL

SeqMatic

Sequencing Core Facility (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics)

seqWell

Singleron Biotechnologies

Single Cell Analysis Facility (NCI Frederick Accessioning)

Single Cell Discoveries

Single Cell Genomics Core (Baylor College of Medicine)

Single Cell Genomics Core (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Single Cell Sequencing Core - Department of Medicine (Boston University)

Singlera Genomics

SingulOmics

Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research

Spatial Transcriptomics

Sphere Fluidics

Split Bioscience

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (University of Miami)

Takara Bio

Technology Center for Genetics and Bioinformatics (University of California)

Turku Bioscience (University of Turku)

University of Auckland

University of Buffalo Genomics and Bioinformatics Core

University of California

University of Helsinki

University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Oxford

University of Texas

UT Southwestern Medical Center (University of Texas)

Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics

VIB Nucleomics Core (VIB)

VyCAP

WaferGen Bio-systems

Wellcome Sanger Institute

Wexner Medical Center (Ohio State University)

Wistar Institute

X Gen

Yale Center for Genome Analysis (Yale School of Medicine)

Yerkes National Primate Research Center (Emory University)

Zephyrus Biosciences Zomedica Pharmaceuticals

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