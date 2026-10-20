Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 7Th Edition: Forecast To 2035 9.73% CAGR Unlocks USD 2.16 Billion CMO And Gene Therapy Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (7th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 937 million in the current year to USD 2.16 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by the expanding pipeline of cell therapies, gene therapies and vector-based vaccines, alongside rising demand for reliable, scalable and high-quality manufacturing capabilities.
Market Growth and Industry Trends
Viral and non-viral vectors are integral to the development and production of advanced cell and gene therapies. Approximately 30 therapies using viral vectors have received regulatory approval worldwide, while more than 500 candidates are progressing through clinical trials in the US. This expanding pipeline is creating sustained demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA production across preclinical, clinical and commercial scales.
Manufacturers continue to address challenges associated with immunogenicity, process complexity, analytical requirements and production scalability. At the same time, developers are increasing their focus on non-viral vectors, particularly where safety, flexibility and scalable manufacturing are strategic priorities.
Process optimization and manufacturing automation are also improving vector yields and production efficiency. Corning Life Sciences, for example, has introduced high-density cell culture systems, including HYPERStack and CellSTACKs, supported by gas-permeable film technology. Automation platforms are further helping manufacturers reduce manual intervention, streamline workflows and shorten production timelines.
More than 300 industry and non-industry organizations worldwide are supporting the expanding pipeline of vector-based therapies and vaccines. Investments, strategic partnerships and manufacturing facility expansions demonstrate the sector's focus on overcoming capacity constraints and strengthening global supply chains.
Key Market Insights
- More than 130 industry participants claim capabilities for manufacturing different viral vector types for in-house programs, contract services or both. Contract manufacturers account for approximately 70% of the current viral vector manufacturing landscape. Around 20% of these companies can manufacture all major viral vector types. Nearly 50% of companies can operate across preclinical, clinical and commercial production scales. Europe has emerged as a prominent hub for viral and non-viral vector manufacturing facilities. Approximately 85% of non-industry organizations manufacture AAV vectors, while close to 80% focus on vectors for gene therapy applications. About 43% of identified manufacturing technologies support vectors targeting neurological disorders, followed by oncological disorders at 30%. Close to 150 facility and capability expansions have been undertaken, reflecting continued investment in vector-based cell and gene therapy manufacturing. More than 65% of installed global gene therapy and vector manufacturing capacity is dedicated to viral vectors. Approximately 55% of viral vector capacity is located in North America.
Market Segmentation and Revenue Outlook
The report analyzes the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market by scale of operation, application area, vector type, therapeutic area, manufacturer type and geographical region. Operational scales include preclinical, clinical and commercial manufacturing. Applications encompass cell therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, while vector categories include AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, non-viral and other vectors.
The clinical segment currently represents approximately 50% of market revenue, driven by demand from ongoing cell and gene therapy trials. Commercial manufacturing is expected to record a CAGR of 13% through 2035 as more late-stage therapies advance toward regulatory approval and market launch.
Lentiviral vectors hold the largest share by vector type at approximately 25%, supported by multiple lentiviral vector-based cell and gene therapies in late-stage clinical development. AAV vector manufacturing is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13%, reflecting broader adoption across therapeutic development programs.
Gene therapy applications account for approximately 49% of the market, supported by an increasing number of approved products and clinical candidates requiring high-quality vector production. Manufacturing for cell therapy applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% as clinical pipelines continue to expand.
Oncological disorders currently account for approximately 47% of the market by therapeutic area. Over the long term, vector-based oncology therapies are expected to represent more than 60% of the market. Manufacturing for ophthalmic disorder therapies is projected to record a CAGR of 31%, supported by increasing approvals and pipeline activity involving cell and gene therapies for eye diseases.
Contract Manufacturing and Regional Opportunities
Contract manufacturing organizations currently hold approximately 57% of the market and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 11%. Their ability to provide flexible capacity, specialized expertise and scalable production makes them important partners for therapy developers seeking to manage evolving manufacturing requirements.
North America leads the global market with a 54% share, supported by an established research ecosystem, advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial installed manufacturing capacity. Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa are each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11%, driven by increasing investment, expanding biotechnology capabilities and growing demand for advanced treatments addressing genetic, neurological, chronic and rare disorders.
Competitive Landscape
Companies active in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Advanced BioScience Laboratories, AGC Biologics, Aldevron, Celonic, Catalent Biologics, Charles River Laboratories, Novartis and Oxford BioMedica. Competition is influenced by manufacturing capacity, service portfolios, vector expertise, operational scale, facility location and the ability to support products from early development through commercialization.
The report evaluates company competitiveness, manufacturing capacity, partnerships, facility expansions, emerging vector technologies, pricing considerations and future demand. It also assesses potential strategic partners and factors influencing decisions to retain production in-house or engage a contract manufacturing organization.
Research Scope and Strategic Value
The analysis incorporates primary discussions with executives, scientific leaders, business development professionals, project managers and independent consultants across the US, Europe and Japan. It also examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities and operational challenges affecting viral vector, non-viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.
Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate current and future market size, segment-level revenue opportunities, regional growth prospects, installed capacity and competitive positioning. The findings can support investment planning, partnership development, capacity expansion and go-to-market strategies as demand for vector manufacturing rises through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Key Market Insights
1.3. Scope of the Report
1.4. Key Questions Answered
1.5. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Viral and Non-Viral Gene Transfer Techniques
6.3. Viral Vectors Used in Genetically Modified Therapies
6.4. Types of Viral Vectors
6.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
6.4.1.1. Overview
6.4.1.2. Design and Manufacturing
6.4.1.3. Advantages
6.4.1.4. Limitations
6.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors
6.4.2.1. Overview
6.4.2.2. Design and Manufacturing
6.4.2.3. Advantages
6.4.2.4. Limitations
6.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors
6.4.3.1. Overview
6.4.3.2. Design and Manufacturing
6.4.3.3. Advantages
6.4.3.4. Limitations
6.4.4. Retroviral Vectors
6.4.4.1. Overview
6.4.4.2. Design and Manufacturing
6.4.4.3. Advantages
6.4.4.4. Limitations
6.4.5. Other Viral Vectors
6.4.5.1. Alphavirus
6.4.5.2. Foamy Virus
6.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus
6.4.5.4. Sendai Virus
6.4.5.5. Simian Virus
6.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus
6.4.5.7. Chimeric Viral Vectors
6.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors
6.5.1. Plasmid DNA
6.5.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes
6.5.3. Oligonucleotides
6.5.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors
6.6. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors
6.6.1. Biolistic Methods
6.6.2. Electroporation
6.6.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery
6.6.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)
6.7. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
6.7.1. Cell and Gene Therapy
6.7.2. Vaccine
6.8. Current / Ongoing Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing
6.8.1. Vector Engineering
6.8.2. Cargo Engineering
6.9. Vector Manufacturing
6.9.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers
6.9.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes
6.9.2.1. Vector Production
6.9.2.2. Adherent and Suspension Cultures
6.9.2.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes
6.9.2.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors
6.9.2.4.1. Small Scale / Laboratory Scale Cell Culture Systems
6.9.2.4.2. Large Scale Cell Culture Systems
6.9.2.4.2.1. Stirred Tank Reactor Systems
6.9.2.4.2.2. Fixed Bed Reactors / Packed Bed Reactors
6.9.2.4.2.3. Wave Bioreactor Systems
6.9.2.5. Serum-Containing versus Serum-Free Media
6.9.3. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors
6.9.3.1. AAV Vector Production
6.9.3.2. Adenoviral Vector Production
6.9.3.3. Lentiviral Vector Production
6.9.3.4.? -Retroviral Vector Production
6.9.4. Key Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing
6.10. Future Perspectives
7. VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured
7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer
7.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation
7.2.7. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector Manufactured
7.2.8. Analysis by Application Area
8. PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
8.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
8.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
8.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
8.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company
8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Venture
8.2.6. Analysis by Type of Services Offered
8.2.7. Analysis by Type of Plasmid DNA Manufactured
8.2.8. Analysis by Grade of Plasmid DNA Manufactured
8.2.9. Analysis by Cell Bank
8.2.10. Analysis by Scale of Operation
8.2.11. Analysis by Application Area
8.2.12. Analysis by Viral Vector Used
8.2.13. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Developed
8.2.14. Analysis by Number of Facilities
9. VIRAL VECTOR AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector
9.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
9.2.6. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer
9.2.7. Analysis by Application Area
10. VECTOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LANDSCAPE
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Vector Manufacturing Technologies: Overall Market Landscape
10.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology
10.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Technology
10.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector
10.2.5. Analysis by Application Area
10.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Technologies
11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
11.3. Viral Vector Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
11.3.1. Players based in North America
11.3.2. Players based in Europe
11.3.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
11.4. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
11.4.1. Players based in North America
11.4.2. Players based in Europe
11.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
12. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Players
12.2.1. Advanced BioScience Laboratories
12.2.1.1. Company Overview
12.2.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.2.2. Catalent Biologics
12.2.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2.2. Financial Information
12.2.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.2.3. Charles River Laboratories
12.2.3.1. Company Overview
12.2.3.2. Financial Information
12.2.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.2.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.4.1. Company Overview
12.2.4.2. Financial Information
12.2.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.2.4.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook
12.2.5. VectorBuilder
12.2.5.1. Company Overview
12.2.5.2. Financial Information
12.2.5.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.2.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.3. Other Key Players
12.3.1. AGC Biologics
12.3.1.1. Company Overview
12.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.3.2. Aldevron
12.3.2.1. Company Overview
12.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.3.3. Matica Biotechnology
12.3.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
12.3.4. Resilience
12.3.4.1. Company Overview
12.3.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Players
13.2.1. Lonza
13.2.1.1. Company Overview
13.2.1.2. Financial Information
13.2.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
13.2.2. Touchlight
13.2.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
13.3. Other Key Players
13.3.1. BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)
13.3.1.1. Company Overview
13.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.2. Biovian
13.3.2.1. Company Overview
13.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.3. Celonic
13.3.3.1. Company Overview
13.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.4. Centre for Process Innovation
13.3.4.1. Company Overview
13.3.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.5. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals
13.3.5.1. Company Overview
13.3.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.6. NorthX Biologics
13.3.6.1. Company Overview
13.3.6.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.7. Novartis
13.3.7.1. Company Overview
13.3.7.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.8. Oxford BioMedica
13.3.8.1. Company Overview
13.3.8.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
13.3.9. Sanofi
13.3.9.1. Company Overview
13.3.9.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Players
14.2.1. CoJourney
14.2.1.1. Company Overview
14.2.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
14.2.2. Esco Aster
14.2.2.1. Company Overview
14.2.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
14.2.3. Wuxi AppTec
14.2.3.1. Company Overview
14.2.3.2. Financial Information
14.2.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
14.3. Other Key Players
14.3.1. Altruist Biotechnology
14.3.1.1. Company Overview
14.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14.3.2. Jiangsu Puxin Biopharmaceutical
14.3.2.1. Company Overview
14.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
14.3.3. Nikon CeLL innovation
14.3.3.1. Company Overview
14.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio
15. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Methodology and Assumptions
15.3. Key Parameters
15.3.1. Threats of New Entrants
15.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3.4. Threats of Substitute Products
15.3.5. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
15.4. Concluding Remarks
16. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Partnership Models
16.3. Vector Manufacturing: Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
16.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
16.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
16.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured
16.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
16.3.6. Analysis by Application Area
16.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
16.3.8. Analysis by Geography
16.3.8.1. Local and International Agreements
16.3.8.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
17. RECENT EXPANSIONS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Type of Expansions
17.3. Vector Manufacturing: Recent Expansions
17.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion
17.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion
17.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Expansion
17.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions
17.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested
17.3.6. Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Facility
17.3.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation
17.3.8. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured
17.3.9. Analysis by Application Area
17.3.10. Analysis by Geography
17.3.10.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Expansions
17.3.10.2. Analysis by Location of Expansion
18. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
18.3. Strategic Partner Analysis: Viral Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.1. Opportunity for AAV Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.1.1. Most Likely Partners
18.3.1.2. Likely Partners
18.3.1.3. Less Likely Partners
18.3.1.4. Least Likely Partners
18.3.2. Opportunity for Adenoviral Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.2.1. Most Likely Partners
18.3.2.2. Likely Partners
18.3.2.3. Less Likely Partners
18.3.2.4. Least Likely Partners
18.3.3. Opportunity for Lentiviral Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.3.1. Most Likely Partners
18.3.3.2. Likely Partners
18.3.3.3. Less Likely Partners
18.3.3.4. Least Likely Partners
18.3.4. Opportunity for Retroviral Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.4.1. Most Likely Partners
18.3.4.2. Likely Partners
18.3.4.3. Less Likely Partners
18.3.4.4. Least Likely Partners
18.3.5. Opportunity for Other Viral Vector based Therapy Developers
18.3.5.1. Most Likely Partners
18.3.5.2. Likely Partners
18.3.5.3. Less Likely Partners
18.3.5.4. Least Likely Partners
19. EMERGING VECTORS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.1.1. Alphavirus based Vectors
19.1.2. Anc80 based Vectors
19.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum based Vectors
19.1.4. Cytomegalovirus based Vectors
19.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes based Vectors
19.1.6. Minicircle DNA based Vectors
19.1.7. Myxoma Virus based Vectors
19.1.8. Self-Complementary Vectors
19.1.9. Sendai Virus based Vectors
19.1.10. Sleeping Beauty Transposons
19.1.11. Vaccinia Virus and Modified Vaccinia Ankara based Vectors
19.1.12. Chimeric Viral Vectors
20. KEY INSIGHTS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Key Insights
20.2.1. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer, Type of Vector Manufactured and Scale of Operation
20.2.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured and Company Size
20.2.3. Analysis by Type of Organization and Geography
20.2.3.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
20.2.3.2. In-House Manufacturers
20.2.3.3. In-House and Contract Manufacturing Organizations
20.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured and Location of Headquarters
20.2.4.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers
20.2.4.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers
20.2.4.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers
20.2.4.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers
20.2.4.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers
21. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies
21.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies: Pricing Models
21.3.1. Pricing Models Based on Expert Opinions
21.3.2. Pricing Models Based on Manufacturing Cost
21.3.2.1. Pricing Models Based on Technology Used
21.3.2.2. Pricing Models Based on Scale of Operation
21.3.2.3. Pricing Models Based on Type of Client
21.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors
21.4. Concluding Remarks
22. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework
22.3. Vector Manufacturing Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework
22.3.1. Key Parameters and Assumptions
22.3.2. Methodology
22.3.3. Results and Interpretations
22.3.3.1. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Small Companies
22.3.3.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Mid-Sized Companies
22.3.3.3. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Large Companies
23. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions
23.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity
23.4. Viral Vector Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity
23.4.1. Analysis by Company Size
23.4.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
23.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)
23.4.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
23.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity
23.5.1. Analysis by Company Size
23.5.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
23.5.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)
23.5.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
24. DEMAND ANALYSIS
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Global Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035
24.4. Global Clinical Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035
24.4.1. Analysis by Type of Vector
24.4.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy
24.4.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
24.4.4. Analysis by Geography
24.5. Global Commercial Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035
24.5.1. Analysis by Type of Vector
24.5.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy
24.5.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
24.5.4. Analysis by Geography
24.6. Demand and Supply Analysis
25. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Market Drivers
25.3. Market Restraints
25.4. Market Opportunities
25.5. Market Challenges
26. GLOBAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Global Vector Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (2018-2022) and Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
26.3.1. Scenario Analysis
26.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario
26.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario
26.4. Key Market Segmentations
27. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
27.3.1. Preclinical Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.3.2. Clinical Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.3.3. Commercial Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF VECTOR MANUFACTURED
28.1. Chapter Overview
28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
28.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Vector
28.3.1. AAV Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.3.2. Adenoviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.3.3. Lentiviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.3.4. Retroviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.3.5. Non-Viral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.3.6. Other Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
29. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
29.1. Chapter Overview
29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
29.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Application Area
29.3.1. Cell Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.3.2. Gene Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.3.3. Vaccines: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
30. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
30.1. Chapter Overview
30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
30.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
30.3.1. Oncological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.2. Rare Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.3. Immunological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.4. Neurological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.5. Sensory Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.6. Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.7. Blood Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.8. Musculoskeletal Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.9. Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.10. Ophthalmic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.3.11. Other Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
31. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MANUFACTURER
31.1. Chapter Overview
31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
31.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
31.3.1. In-house Manufacturers: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
31.3.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
31.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
32. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION
32.1. Chapter Overview
32.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
32.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Geographical Region
32.3.1. North America: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
32.3.2. Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
32.3.3. Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
32.3.4. Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
32.3.5. Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
32.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
33. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
33.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation
33.1.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Preclinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Clinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Commercial, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Vector Manufactured
33.2.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for AAV Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Adenoviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Lentiviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Retroviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Non-Viral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.2.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Application Area
33.3.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Gene Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
33.4.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Oncological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Rare Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Immunological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Neurological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Sensory Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.7. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Blood Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.8. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.9. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Infectious Diseases, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.10. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Ophthalmic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.4.11. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
33.5.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for In-house Manufacturer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
33.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE
34.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Scale of Operation
34.1.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Preclinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Clinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Commercial, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Vector Manufactured
34.2.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for AAV Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Adenoviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Lentiviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Retroviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Non-Viral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.2.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Application Area
34.3.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Gene Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
34.4.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Oncological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Rare Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Immunological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Neurological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Sensory Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.7. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Blood Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.8. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.9. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Infectious Diseases, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.10. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Ophthalmic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.4.11. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
34.5.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for In-house Manufacturer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
34.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
35. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC
35.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Scale of Operation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics 53Biologics AavantiBios Abbott AbbVie Abeona Therapeutics Abintus Bio Accinov (acquired by Advanced BioScience Laboratories) Acucela AcuraBio Adaptimmune Therapeutics AdaptVac Addgene Aduro Biotech Advaccine Advanced BioScience Laboratories Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting Advantagene Advaxis Advent Adverum Biotechnologies (formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies) Aevitas Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech) AffyImmune Therapeutics AffyXel AGC Biologics Agilent Technologies Agilis Biotherapeutics (acquired by PTC Therapeutics) Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Akdeniz University Akron Biotech Albumedix Aldevron Allele Biotechnology Allergan Allife Medicine Allogene Therapeutics Alma Bio Therapeutics AlphaVax ALSTEM Althea Technologies Altimmune Altor BioScience Altruist Biologics American Gene Technologies Amgen Amicus Therapeutics Ampersand Capital Partners AMSBIO Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics (acquired by uniQure) Anaeropharma Science Andelyn Biosciences Anemocyte AnGes Angionetics ANLBIO Annapurna Therapeutics (acquired by Avalanche Biotechnologies) apceth Biopharma (subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical) Applied Biological Materials Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Applied StemCell Applied Viromics Arcellx ArcticZymes Technologies Areta International Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm) Aruvant Sciences ASC Therapeutics AskBio Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca Atara Biotherapeutics Atlantic Bio GMP (a subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies) Atsena Therapeutics Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma) Augusta University Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Aurora Biopharma Autolus Therapeutics Avantor Avecia Biologics Avid Bioservices AVROBIO Axovant Gene Therapies Bamboo Therapeutics Batavia Biosciences Baylor College of Medicine BCM Families Foundation Beacon Biotherapeutics Beam Therapeutics Beckman Research Institute Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology Beijing Doing Biomedical Beijing Hetang Shenghua Medical Technology Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Beijing Mario Biotech Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Benitec Biopharma BIA Separations (acquired by Sartorius) Bioceltech Therapeutics BioCentriq (acquired by GC) BioCina Biogen Bio-Gene Technology BioInvent International Biological E. BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Biomay Biomiga Bionic Sight BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech) Bio-Rad Laboratories BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA) Bio-Synthesis BioVec Pharma Bioverativ Biovian BioVision Blue Sky BioServices (a subsidiary of LakePharma) bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals) BMS Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence BoYuan RunSheng Pharma Brain Neurotherapy Bio Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific) Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio) Bristol Myers Squibb Cabaletta Bio Caltech Cambridge Gene Therapy Candel Therapeutics Capsugel Carina Biotech Carmine Therapeutics CARsgen Therapeutics Cartesian Therapeutics Casey Eye Institute Castle Creek Biosciences Catalent Biologics Celgene Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Cell Biolabs Cellectis CellGenTech Cellular Biomedicine Group CellVec Celonic Celsion Celyad Oncology Center for Breakthrough Medicines Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine Centre for Process Innovation Cepham Life Sciences CEVEC Pharmaceuticals CG Oncology Charles River Laboratories Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) Children's Hospital of Philadelphia China Immunotech Biotechnology Choroideremia Research Foundation Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center City of Hope Clean Cells CLINO Cognate BioServices CoJourney CombiGene Copernicus Therapeutics Cornell University Creative Biogene Creative Biolabs CSL Behring Curia Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences) CytoMed Therapeutics Cytovance Biologics Daiichi Sankyo Decibel Delphi Genetics Denali Therapeutics Department of Cell and Chemical Biology, Leiden University Medical Center DiNAMIQS DiNAQOR DNAtrix Duke University Durham Dyno Therapeutics Editas Medicine ElevateBio Elixirgen Scientific Emendo Biotherapeutics Emergent BioSolutions Emory University School of Medicine enGene Epeius Biotechnologies Errant Gene Therapeutics Erytech Pharma Esco Aster Esteve eTheRNA immunotherapies EUFETS Eureka Biotechnology Eurofins Genomics Eurofins Scientific ExcellGene Exothera Expression Therapeutics Eyevensys Fate Therapeutics FerGene FIMA FinVector (formerly known as Ark Therapeutics) Five Prime Therapeutics Flash Therapeutics Flexion Therapeutics Florida Biologix Forecyte Bio Forge Biologics Formula Pharmaceuticals Fortress Biotech Fosun Pharma Foundation Fighting Blindness Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine Freeline Therapeutics FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Fundamenta Therapeutics G-CON Manufacturing GE Healthcare Life Sciences GEG Tech Genable Technologies GeneCopoeia GeneCure Biotechnologies GeneDetect GeneImmune Biotechnology Genelux GeneMedicine Genenta Science GeneOne Life Science Genethon GENEWIZ Genexine Genezen Laboratories GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals Genopis (acquired by Wacker Biotech) Genovac Genprex GenScript GenSight Biologics GenVec Gen-X Genzyme GeoVax Labs GIGA GlaxoSmithKline Gracell Biotechnologies Gradalis Green Cross LabCell Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology Gyroscope Therapeutics Hadassah Medical Organization HaemaLogiX HALIX Handl Therapeutics Hanmi Bio Plant (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharm) Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Heidelberg University Hospital Helixmith Hemera Biosciences Henan Hualong Biotechnology Herantis Pharma Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions Holostem Terapie Avanzate Homology Medicines Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology Hookipa Biotech HORAMA Hrain Biotechnology Huadao biomedical Huapont Life Sciences Human Stem Cells Institute Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai iCAR Bio Therapeutics iCarTAB BioMed iCell Gene Therapeutics ID Pharma (formerly known as DNAVEC) IDT Biologika Ilya Pharma Immatics Immune Design Immune Technology Immunocore Immunomic Therapeutics Imperial Innovations Imperial Innovations Indiana University Innovative Cellular Therapeutics InnovaVector INOVIO Pharmaceuticals InProTher Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital Institute of Translational Health Sciences International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) InvivoGen IPPOX Foundation IQVIA (formerly known as QuintilesIMS) Iveric Bio JAFRAL Biosolutions Jansen Pharmaceuticals Jiangsu Puxin Biomedicine Juno Therapeutics Juventas Cell Therapy JW Therapeutics KAEDI Kaneka Eurogentec Karolinska Institute Karolinska University Hospital Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience Kecellitics Biotech King's College London Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences) KMD Bioscience Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster Kolon TissueGene Kriya Therapeutics Krystal Biotech Kuur Therapeutics Laboratory of Digital Sciences of Nantes LakePharma (acquired by Curia) Legend Biotech Leiden University Medical Centre Lentigen Technology Leucid Bio Leukocare Leuven Viral Vector Core (LVVC) Lexeo LEXEO Therapeutics Lion TCR Lipigon Pharmaceuticals LNBio LogicBio Therapeutics LOKA Biosciences Lokon Pharma Lonza Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine Luina Bio Luminous BioSciences Lund University Lysogene Magee-Womens Research Institute Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI) MaineHealth Institute for Research MaineHealth Institute for Research (MHIR) MangoGen Pharma Marino Biotechnology Mass Biologics Massachusetts Eye and Ear Massachusetts General Hospital MassBiologics Matica Biotechnology MaxCyte Mayflower Bioscience Mayo Clinic Cancer Center McMaster Immunology Research Centre (MIRC) MD Anderson Cancer Institute medac Medigene MedImmune MeiraGTx Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Merck MicroBiopharm Japan Microsoft Mila's Miracle Foundation MilliporeSigma Milo Biotechnology Miltenyi Biotec Minerva Biotechnologies MingJu Therapeutics Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Moderna Molecular Diagnostic Services MolMed (acquired by AGC Biologics) Momotaro-Gene MultiVir Mustang Bio Mycenax Biotech Myeloma Crowd Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Nantes Gene Therapy Institute Naobios (a subsidiary of Clean Biologics) National Cancer Institute National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences National Human Genome Research Institute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke Nationwide Children's Hospital Naval Medical Research Center Neurimmune NeuroCure Neurophth Therapeutics Neuroscience Center Zurich New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) NewLink Genetics NHS Blood and Transplant Nikon CeLL innovation Noga therapeutics Norgen Biotek Northern RNA NorthX Biologics Nouscom Novartis Novartis Gene Therapies Novasep Novavax OBiO Technology Odylia Therapeutics OHSU Casey Eye Institute Okairos Omnia Biologics OmniaBio Oncolys BioPharma OncoSenX ORCA Therapeutics Oregon Health & Science University Orgenesis Otonomy Oxford BioMedica Oxford Genetics OXGENE OZ Biosciences PackGene Biotech PACT Pharma Pall Biotech Paragon Bioservices Paras Biopharmaceuticals Passage Bio PeriphaGen PerkinElmer PersonGen BioTherapeutics Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre Pfizer PharmaCell pHion Therapeutics PhorMed Pinze Lifetechnology PlasmidFactory Porton Advanced Solutions Poseida Therapeutics Precigen Precision BioSciences Pregene Biotechnology Prevail Therapeutics Prime Vector Technologies ProBioGen PROGEN Progenics Pharmaceuticals ProMab Biotechnologies Protheragen Provecs Medical PsiOxus Therapeutics PTC Therapeutics Puresyn Quethera (acquired by Astellas Pharma) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGENXBIO ReiThera Renova Therapeutics Rentschler Biopharma Resilience Richter-Helm BioLogics Roche Rocket Pharmaceuticals Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Rznomics SAB Technology SAFC Saiba Biotech Salk Sanford Burnham Prebys Sangamo Therapeutics Sanofi Santen Pharmaceutical Sarepta Therapeutics Sartorius Stedim Biotech Scancell Scorpius BioManufacturing Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI) Selecta Biosciences Sensorion Senti Biosciences Servier Shanghai Biomed-Union Biotechnology Shanghai Bioray Laboratory Shanghai Cell Therapy Group Shanghai GeneChem Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Shanghai Sunway Biotech Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology Shenzhen Binde Biotechnology Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech SignaGen Laboratories SillaJen Simcere Pharmaceutical Sinobioway Cell Therapy SIRION Biotech Skyline Therapeutics Solid Biosciences Sorrento Therapeutics Southern RNA Spark Therapeutics SQZ Biotechnologies St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Stanford University Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Synpromics Synthace System Biosciences Takara Bio Takeda Pharmaceutical Tamid Bio (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech) Targovax Taysha Gene Therapies TCR2 Therapeutics TCRCure Biopharma tebu-bio Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM) Terry Fox Laboratory Tessa Therapeutics The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology The Hormel Institute The Jackson Laboratory The Jenner Institute The Michael J. Fox Foundation The Native Antigen Company The University of Queensland The University of Tennessee Health Science Center The Vector Core, University of North Carolina Themis (acquired by Merck) TheraBiologics TheraVectys Thermo Fisher Scientific Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology Timmune Biotech Tmunity Therapeutics Tolerion Touchlight Transgene Treadwell Therapeutics Treeway TriLink BioTechnologies (a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences) Trizell Twist Bioscience TxCell uBriGene Biosciences UC Davis UC San Diego School of Medicine UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical uniQure Univercells University Hospital Tuebingen University Medical Center Groningen University of Adelaide University of California University of Eastern Finland University of Florida University of Iowa University of Maryland University of Michigan Health University of Minnesota University of North Carolina University of Pennsylvania University of Pittsburgh University of South Carolina School of Medicine University of Southampton University of Tennessee Health Science Center University of Tokyo University of Virginia School of Medicine Urovant Sciences USC School of Pharmacy UT Southwestern Medical Center Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) Vaccitech VBL Therapeutics VCN Biosciences Vectalys Vector Biolabs Vector BioMed VectorBuilder Vecura Versiti Blood Research Institute VGXI Vibalogics (acquired by Recipharm) Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River Laboratories) Vineti Viralgen (a subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical) Virapur ViraQuest ViroCell Biologics ViroMed Virovek VIVEbiotech Voyager Therapeutics VVector Bio VWR (a subsidiary of Avantor) Wacker Biotech Waisman Biomanufacturing Washington University School of Medicine Wellington Zhaotai Therapies WhiteLab Genomics Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology Wuhan Sian Medical Technology WuXi AppTec Wyvern Pharmaceuticals Xiangxue Life Sciences Xpress Biologics XyloCor Therapeutics Xyphos Biosciences Yake Biotechnology Yonsei University Health System Yposkesi Yufan Biotechnologies Ziopharm Oncology
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