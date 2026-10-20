Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 7Th Edition: Forecast To 2035 9.73% CAGR Unlocks USD 2.16 Billion CMO And Gene Therapy Opportunity

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (7th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 937 million in the current year to USD 2.16 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by the expanding pipeline of cell therapies, gene therapies and vector-based vaccines, alongside rising demand for reliable, scalable and high-quality manufacturing capabilities.

Market Growth and Industry Trends

Viral and non-viral vectors are integral to the development and production of advanced cell and gene therapies. Approximately 30 therapies using viral vectors have received regulatory approval worldwide, while more than 500 candidates are progressing through clinical trials in the US. This expanding pipeline is creating sustained demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA production across preclinical, clinical and commercial scales.

Manufacturers continue to address challenges associated with immunogenicity, process complexity, analytical requirements and production scalability. At the same time, developers are increasing their focus on non-viral vectors, particularly where safety, flexibility and scalable manufacturing are strategic priorities.

Process optimization and manufacturing automation are also improving vector yields and production efficiency. Corning Life Sciences, for example, has introduced high-density cell culture systems, including HYPERStack and CellSTACKs, supported by gas-permeable film technology. Automation platforms are further helping manufacturers reduce manual intervention, streamline workflows and shorten production timelines.

More than 300 industry and non-industry organizations worldwide are supporting the expanding pipeline of vector-based therapies and vaccines. Investments, strategic partnerships and manufacturing facility expansions demonstrate the sector's focus on overcoming capacity constraints and strengthening global supply chains.

Key Market Insights



More than 130 industry participants claim capabilities for manufacturing different viral vector types for in-house programs, contract services or both.

Contract manufacturers account for approximately 70% of the current viral vector manufacturing landscape. Around 20% of these companies can manufacture all major viral vector types.

Nearly 50% of companies can operate across preclinical, clinical and commercial production scales.

Europe has emerged as a prominent hub for viral and non-viral vector manufacturing facilities.

Approximately 85% of non-industry organizations manufacture AAV vectors, while close to 80% focus on vectors for gene therapy applications.

About 43% of identified manufacturing technologies support vectors targeting neurological disorders, followed by oncological disorders at 30%.

Close to 150 facility and capability expansions have been undertaken, reflecting continued investment in vector-based cell and gene therapy manufacturing. More than 65% of installed global gene therapy and vector manufacturing capacity is dedicated to viral vectors. Approximately 55% of viral vector capacity is located in North America.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

The report analyzes the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market by scale of operation, application area, vector type, therapeutic area, manufacturer type and geographical region. Operational scales include preclinical, clinical and commercial manufacturing. Applications encompass cell therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, while vector categories include AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, non-viral and other vectors.

The clinical segment currently represents approximately 50% of market revenue, driven by demand from ongoing cell and gene therapy trials. Commercial manufacturing is expected to record a CAGR of 13% through 2035 as more late-stage therapies advance toward regulatory approval and market launch.

Lentiviral vectors hold the largest share by vector type at approximately 25%, supported by multiple lentiviral vector-based cell and gene therapies in late-stage clinical development. AAV vector manufacturing is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13%, reflecting broader adoption across therapeutic development programs.

Gene therapy applications account for approximately 49% of the market, supported by an increasing number of approved products and clinical candidates requiring high-quality vector production. Manufacturing for cell therapy applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% as clinical pipelines continue to expand.

Oncological disorders currently account for approximately 47% of the market by therapeutic area. Over the long term, vector-based oncology therapies are expected to represent more than 60% of the market. Manufacturing for ophthalmic disorder therapies is projected to record a CAGR of 31%, supported by increasing approvals and pipeline activity involving cell and gene therapies for eye diseases.

Contract Manufacturing and Regional Opportunities

Contract manufacturing organizations currently hold approximately 57% of the market and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 11%. Their ability to provide flexible capacity, specialized expertise and scalable production makes them important partners for therapy developers seeking to manage evolving manufacturing requirements.

North America leads the global market with a 54% share, supported by an established research ecosystem, advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial installed manufacturing capacity. Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa are each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11%, driven by increasing investment, expanding biotechnology capabilities and growing demand for advanced treatments addressing genetic, neurological, chronic and rare disorders.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Advanced BioScience Laboratories, AGC Biologics, Aldevron, Celonic, Catalent Biologics, Charles River Laboratories, Novartis and Oxford BioMedica. Competition is influenced by manufacturing capacity, service portfolios, vector expertise, operational scale, facility location and the ability to support products from early development through commercialization.

The report evaluates company competitiveness, manufacturing capacity, partnerships, facility expansions, emerging vector technologies, pricing considerations and future demand. It also assesses potential strategic partners and factors influencing decisions to retain production in-house or engage a contract manufacturing organization.

Research Scope and Strategic Value

The analysis incorporates primary discussions with executives, scientific leaders, business development professionals, project managers and independent consultants across the US, Europe and Japan. It also examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities and operational challenges affecting viral vector, non-viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Stakeholders can use the report to evaluate current and future market size, segment-level revenue opportunities, regional growth prospects, installed capacity and competitive positioning. The findings can support investment planning, partnership development, capacity expansion and go-to-market strategies as demand for vector manufacturing rises through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Key Questions Answered

1.5. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Viral and Non-Viral Gene Transfer Techniques

6.3. Viral Vectors Used in Genetically Modified Therapies

6.4. Types of Viral Vectors

6.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

6.4.1.1. Overview

6.4.1.2. Design and Manufacturing

6.4.1.3. Advantages

6.4.1.4. Limitations

6.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors

6.4.2.1. Overview

6.4.2.2. Design and Manufacturing

6.4.2.3. Advantages

6.4.2.4. Limitations

6.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors

6.4.3.1. Overview

6.4.3.2. Design and Manufacturing

6.4.3.3. Advantages

6.4.3.4. Limitations

6.4.4. Retroviral Vectors

6.4.4.1. Overview

6.4.4.2. Design and Manufacturing

6.4.4.3. Advantages

6.4.4.4. Limitations

6.4.5. Other Viral Vectors

6.4.5.1. Alphavirus

6.4.5.2. Foamy Virus

6.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus

6.4.5.4. Sendai Virus

6.4.5.5. Simian Virus

6.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus

6.4.5.7. Chimeric Viral Vectors

6.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

6.5.1. Plasmid DNA

6.5.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

6.5.3. Oligonucleotides

6.5.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors

6.6. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors

6.6.1. Biolistic Methods

6.6.2. Electroporation

6.6.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery

6.6.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)

6.7. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

6.7.1. Cell and Gene Therapy

6.7.2. Vaccine

6.8. Current / Ongoing Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing

6.8.1. Vector Engineering

6.8.2. Cargo Engineering

6.9. Vector Manufacturing

6.9.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers

6.9.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes

6.9.2.1. Vector Production

6.9.2.2. Adherent and Suspension Cultures

6.9.2.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes

6.9.2.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors

6.9.2.4.1. Small Scale / Laboratory Scale Cell Culture Systems

6.9.2.4.2. Large Scale Cell Culture Systems

6.9.2.4.2.1. Stirred Tank Reactor Systems

6.9.2.4.2.2. Fixed Bed Reactors / Packed Bed Reactors

6.9.2.4.2.3. Wave Bioreactor Systems

6.9.2.5. Serum-Containing versus Serum-Free Media

6.9.3. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors

6.9.3.1. AAV Vector Production

6.9.3.2. Adenoviral Vector Production

6.9.3.3. Lentiviral Vector Production

6.9.3.4.? -Retroviral Vector Production

6.9.4. Key Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing

6.10. Future Perspectives

7. VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer

7.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.2.7. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector Manufactured

7.2.8. Analysis by Application Area

8. PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

8.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company

8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Venture

8.2.6. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

8.2.7. Analysis by Type of Plasmid DNA Manufactured

8.2.8. Analysis by Grade of Plasmid DNA Manufactured

8.2.9. Analysis by Cell Bank

8.2.10. Analysis by Scale of Operation

8.2.11. Analysis by Application Area

8.2.12. Analysis by Viral Vector Used

8.2.13. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Developed

8.2.14. Analysis by Number of Facilities

9. VIRAL VECTOR AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector

9.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

9.2.6. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer

9.2.7. Analysis by Application Area

10. VECTOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LANDSCAPE

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Vector Manufacturing Technologies: Overall Market Landscape

10.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology

10.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Technology

10.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector

10.2.5. Analysis by Application Area

10.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Technologies

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

11.3. Viral Vector Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

11.3.1. Players based in North America

11.3.2. Players based in Europe

11.3.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

11.4. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

11.4.1. Players based in North America

11.4.2. Players based in Europe

11.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

12. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Players

12.2.1. Advanced BioScience Laboratories

12.2.1.1. Company Overview

12.2.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.2.2. Catalent Biologics

12.2.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2.2. Financial Information

12.2.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.2.3. Charles River Laboratories

12.2.3.1. Company Overview

12.2.3.2. Financial Information

12.2.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.2.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2.4.1. Company Overview

12.2.4.2. Financial Information

12.2.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.2.4.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook

12.2.5. VectorBuilder

12.2.5.1. Company Overview

12.2.5.2. Financial Information

12.2.5.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.2.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3. Other Key Players

12.3.1. AGC Biologics

12.3.1.1. Company Overview

12.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.3.2. Aldevron

12.3.2.1. Company Overview

12.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.3.3. Matica Biotechnology

12.3.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

12.3.4. Resilience

12.3.4.1. Company Overview

12.3.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Players

13.2.1. Lonza

13.2.1.1. Company Overview

13.2.1.2. Financial Information

13.2.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.2.2. Touchlight

13.2.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.3. Other Key Players

13.3.1. BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)

13.3.1.1. Company Overview

13.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.2. Biovian

13.3.2.1. Company Overview

13.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.3. Celonic

13.3.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.4. Centre for Process Innovation

13.3.4.1. Company Overview

13.3.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.5. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

13.3.5.1. Company Overview

13.3.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.6. NorthX Biologics

13.3.6.1. Company Overview

13.3.6.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.7. Novartis

13.3.7.1. Company Overview

13.3.7.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.8. Oxford BioMedica

13.3.8.1. Company Overview

13.3.8.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

13.3.9. Sanofi

13.3.9.1. Company Overview

13.3.9.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14. VECTOR MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Players

14.2.1. CoJourney

14.2.1.1. Company Overview

14.2.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

14.2.2. Esco Aster

14.2.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

14.2.3. Wuxi AppTec

14.2.3.1. Company Overview

14.2.3.2. Financial Information

14.2.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

14.3. Other Key Players

14.3.1. Altruist Biotechnology

14.3.1.1. Company Overview

14.3.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14.3.2. Jiangsu Puxin Biopharmaceutical

14.3.2.1. Company Overview

14.3.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

14.3.3. Nikon CeLL innovation

14.3.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Portfolio

15. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Methodology and Assumptions

15.3. Key Parameters

15.3.1. Threats of New Entrants

15.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3.4. Threats of Substitute Products

15.3.5. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

15.4. Concluding Remarks

16. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Partnership Models

16.3. Vector Manufacturing: Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

16.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

16.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured

16.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

16.3.6. Analysis by Application Area

16.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

16.3.8. Analysis by Geography

16.3.8.1. Local and International Agreements

16.3.8.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

17. RECENT EXPANSIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Type of Expansions

17.3. Vector Manufacturing: Recent Expansions

17.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

17.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

17.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Expansion

17.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions

17.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested

17.3.6. Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Facility

17.3.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

17.3.8. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured

17.3.9. Analysis by Application Area

17.3.10. Analysis by Geography

17.3.10.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Expansions

17.3.10.2. Analysis by Location of Expansion

18. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

18.3. Strategic Partner Analysis: Viral Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.1. Opportunity for AAV Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.1.1. Most Likely Partners

18.3.1.2. Likely Partners

18.3.1.3. Less Likely Partners

18.3.1.4. Least Likely Partners

18.3.2. Opportunity for Adenoviral Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.2.1. Most Likely Partners

18.3.2.2. Likely Partners

18.3.2.3. Less Likely Partners

18.3.2.4. Least Likely Partners

18.3.3. Opportunity for Lentiviral Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.3.1. Most Likely Partners

18.3.3.2. Likely Partners

18.3.3.3. Less Likely Partners

18.3.3.4. Least Likely Partners

18.3.4. Opportunity for Retroviral Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.4.1. Most Likely Partners

18.3.4.2. Likely Partners

18.3.4.3. Less Likely Partners

18.3.4.4. Least Likely Partners

18.3.5. Opportunity for Other Viral Vector based Therapy Developers

18.3.5.1. Most Likely Partners

18.3.5.2. Likely Partners

18.3.5.3. Less Likely Partners

18.3.5.4. Least Likely Partners

19. EMERGING VECTORS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.1.1. Alphavirus based Vectors

19.1.2. Anc80 based Vectors

19.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum based Vectors

19.1.4. Cytomegalovirus based Vectors

19.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes based Vectors

19.1.6. Minicircle DNA based Vectors

19.1.7. Myxoma Virus based Vectors

19.1.8. Self-Complementary Vectors

19.1.9. Sendai Virus based Vectors

19.1.10. Sleeping Beauty Transposons

19.1.11. Vaccinia Virus and Modified Vaccinia Ankara based Vectors

19.1.12. Chimeric Viral Vectors

20. KEY INSIGHTS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Key Insights

20.2.1. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer, Type of Vector Manufactured and Scale of Operation

20.2.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured and Company Size

20.2.3. Analysis by Type of Organization and Geography

20.2.3.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

20.2.3.2. In-House Manufacturers

20.2.3.3. In-House and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

20.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured and Location of Headquarters

20.2.4.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers

20.2.4.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers

20.2.4.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers

20.2.4.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers

20.2.4.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers

21. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies

21.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies: Pricing Models

21.3.1. Pricing Models Based on Expert Opinions

21.3.2. Pricing Models Based on Manufacturing Cost

21.3.2.1. Pricing Models Based on Technology Used

21.3.2.2. Pricing Models Based on Scale of Operation

21.3.2.3. Pricing Models Based on Type of Client

21.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors

21.4. Concluding Remarks

22. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

22.3. Vector Manufacturing Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

22.3.1. Key Parameters and Assumptions

22.3.2. Methodology

22.3.3. Results and Interpretations

22.3.3.1. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Small Companies

22.3.3.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Mid-Sized Companies

22.3.3.3. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework for Large Companies

23. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions

23.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity

23.4. Viral Vector Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity

23.4.1. Analysis by Company Size

23.4.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

23.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

23.4.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

23.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity

23.5.1. Analysis by Company Size

23.5.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

23.5.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

23.5.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

24. DEMAND ANALYSIS

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Global Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035

24.4. Global Clinical Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035

24.4.1. Analysis by Type of Vector

24.4.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

24.4.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

24.4.4. Analysis by Geography

24.5. Global Commercial Demand for Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, Till 2035

24.5.1. Analysis by Type of Vector

24.5.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

24.5.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

24.5.4. Analysis by Geography

24.6. Demand and Supply Analysis

25. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Market Drivers

25.3. Market Restraints

25.4. Market Opportunities

25.5. Market Challenges

26. GLOBAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Global Vector Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (2018-2022) and Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

26.3.1. Scenario Analysis

26.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

26.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

26.4. Key Market Segmentations

27. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

27.3.1. Preclinical Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.2. Clinical Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.3. Commercial Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

28. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF VECTOR MANUFACTURED

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Vector

28.3.1. AAV Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.2. Adenoviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.3. Lentiviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.4. Retroviral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.5. Non-Viral Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.6. Other Vectors: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

29. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

29.1. Chapter Overview

29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

29.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Application Area

29.3.1. Cell Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.2. Gene Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.3. Vaccines: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

30. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

30.1. Chapter Overview

30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

30.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

30.3.1. Oncological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.2. Rare Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.3. Immunological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.4. Neurological Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.5. Sensory Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.6. Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.7. Blood Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.8. Musculoskeletal Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.9. Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.10. Ophthalmic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.11. Other Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

31. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MANUFACTURER

31.1. Chapter Overview

31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

31.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

31.3.1. In-house Manufacturers: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

32. VECTOR MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION

32.1. Chapter Overview

32.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

32.3. Vector Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Geographical Region

32.3.1. North America: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

32.3.2. Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

32.3.3. Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

32.3.4. Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

32.3.5. Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

32.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

33. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

33.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation

33.1.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Preclinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Clinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Commercial, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Vector Manufactured

33.2.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for AAV Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Adenoviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Lentiviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Retroviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Non-Viral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.2.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Application Area

33.3.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Gene Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

33.4.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Oncological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Rare Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Immunological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Neurological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Sensory Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.7. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Blood Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.8. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.9. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Infectious Diseases, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.10. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Ophthalmic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.4.11. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

33.5.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for In-house Manufacturer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

33.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in North America for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE

34.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Scale of Operation

34.1.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Preclinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.1.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Clinical, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.1.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Commercial, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Vector Manufactured

34.2.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for AAV Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Adenoviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Lentiviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Retroviral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Non-Viral Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.2.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Vectors, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Application Area

34.3.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.3.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Gene Therapy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.3.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

34.4.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Oncological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Rare Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.3. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Immunological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.4. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Neurological Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Sensory Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.6. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.7. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Blood Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.8. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.9. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Infectious Diseases, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.10. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Ophthalmic Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.4.11. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Disorders, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.5. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

34.5.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for In-house Manufacturer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

34.5.2. Vector Manufacturing Market in Europe for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

35. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

35.1. Vector Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Scale of Operation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



4D Molecular Therapeutics

53Biologics

AavantiBios

Abbott

AbbVie

Abeona Therapeutics

Abintus Bio

Accinov (acquired by Advanced BioScience Laboratories)

Acucela

AcuraBio

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AdaptVac

Addgene

Aduro Biotech

Advaccine

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting

Advantagene

Advaxis

Advent

Adverum Biotechnologies (formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies)

Aevitas Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)

AffyImmune Therapeutics

AffyXel

AGC Biologics

Agilent Technologies

Agilis Biotherapeutics (acquired by PTC Therapeutics)

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akdeniz University

Akron Biotech

Albumedix

Aldevron

Allele Biotechnology

Allergan

Allife Medicine

Allogene Therapeutics

Alma Bio Therapeutics

AlphaVax

ALSTEM

Althea Technologies

Altimmune

Altor BioScience

Altruist Biologics

American Gene Technologies

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Ampersand Capital Partners

AMSBIO

Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics (acquired by uniQure)

Anaeropharma Science

Andelyn Biosciences

Anemocyte

AnGes

Angionetics

ANLBIO

Annapurna Therapeutics (acquired by Avalanche Biotechnologies)

apceth Biopharma (subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical)

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

Applied StemCell

Applied Viromics

Arcellx

ArcticZymes Technologies

Areta International

Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm)

Aruvant Sciences

ASC Therapeutics

AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atlantic Bio GMP (a subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies)

Atsena Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma)

Augusta University

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus Therapeutics

Avantor

Avecia Biologics

Avid Bioservices

AVROBIO

Axovant Gene Therapies

Bamboo Therapeutics

Batavia Biosciences

Baylor College of Medicine

BCM Families Foundation

Beacon Biotherapeutics

Beam Therapeutics

Beckman Research Institute

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

Beijing Doing Biomedical

Beijing Hetang Shenghua Medical Technology

Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

Beijing Mario Biotech

Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

BIA Separations (acquired by Sartorius)

Bioceltech Therapeutics

BioCentriq (acquired by GC)

BioCina

Biogen

Bio-Gene Technology

BioInvent International

Biological E.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

Biomay

Biomiga

Bionic Sight

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA)

Bio-Synthesis

BioVec Pharma

Bioverativ

Biovian

BioVision

Blue Sky BioServices (a subsidiary of LakePharma)

bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals)

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

BoYuan RunSheng Pharma

Brain Neurotherapy Bio

Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio)

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cabaletta Bio

Caltech

Cambridge Gene Therapy

Candel Therapeutics

Capsugel

Carina Biotech

Carmine Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics

Casey Eye Institute

Castle Creek Biosciences

Catalent Biologics

Celgene

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Biolabs

Cellectis

CellGenTech

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CellVec

Celonic

Celsion

Celyad Oncology

Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Centre for Process Innovation

Cepham Life Sciences

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

CG Oncology

Charles River Laboratories

Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

China Immunotech Biotechnology

Choroideremia Research Foundation

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

City of Hope

Clean Cells

CLINO

Cognate BioServices

CoJourney

CombiGene

Copernicus Therapeutics

Cornell University

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

CSL Behring

Curia

Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

CytoMed Therapeutics

Cytovance Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Decibel

Delphi Genetics

Denali Therapeutics

Department of Cell and Chemical Biology, Leiden University Medical Center

DiNAMIQS

DiNAQOR

DNAtrix

Duke University

Durham

Dyno Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

ElevateBio

Elixirgen Scientific

Emendo Biotherapeutics

Emergent BioSolutions

Emory University School of Medicine

enGene

Epeius Biotechnologies

Errant Gene Therapeutics

Erytech Pharma

Esco Aster

Esteve

eTheRNA immunotherapies

EUFETS

Eureka Biotechnology

Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

ExcellGene

Exothera

Expression Therapeutics

Eyevensys

Fate Therapeutics

FerGene

FIMA

FinVector (formerly known as Ark Therapeutics)

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flash Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics

Florida Biologix

Forecyte Bio

Forge Biologics

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fortress Biotech

Fosun Pharma

Foundation Fighting Blindness

Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine

Freeline Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Fundamenta Therapeutics

G-CON Manufacturing

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GEG Tech

Genable Technologies

GeneCopoeia

GeneCure Biotechnologies

GeneDetect

GeneImmune Biotechnology

Genelux

GeneMedicine

Genenta Science

GeneOne Life Science

Genethon

GENEWIZ

Genexine

Genezen Laboratories

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Genopis (acquired by Wacker Biotech)

Genovac

Genprex

GenScript

GenSight Biologics

GenVec

Gen-X

Genzyme

GeoVax Labs

GIGA

GlaxoSmithKline

Gracell Biotechnologies

Gradalis

Green Cross LabCell

Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center

Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology

Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine

Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology

Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology

Gyroscope Therapeutics

Hadassah Medical Organization

HaemaLogiX

HALIX

Handl Therapeutics

Hanmi Bio Plant (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharm)

Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Heidelberg University Hospital

Helixmith

Hemera Biosciences

Henan Hualong Biotechnology

Herantis Pharma

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Homology Medicines

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

Hookipa Biotech

HORAMA

Hrain Biotechnology

Huadao biomedical

Huapont Life Sciences

Human Stem Cells Institute

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

iCAR Bio Therapeutics

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

ID Pharma (formerly known as DNAVEC)

IDT Biologika

Ilya Pharma

Immatics

Immune Design

Immune Technology

Immunocore

Immunomic Therapeutics

Imperial Innovations

Imperial Innovations

Indiana University

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

InnovaVector

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

InProTher

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia

Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital

Institute of Translational Health Sciences

International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)

InvivoGen

IPPOX Foundation

IQVIA (formerly known as QuintilesIMS)

Iveric Bio

JAFRAL Biosolutions

Jansen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Puxin Biomedicine

Juno Therapeutics

Juventas Cell Therapy

JW Therapeutics

KAEDI

Kaneka Eurogentec

Karolinska Institute

Karolinska University Hospital

Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience

Kecellitics Biotech

King's College London

Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences)

KMD Bioscience

Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster

Kolon TissueGene

Kriya Therapeutics

Krystal Biotech

Kuur Therapeutics

Laboratory of Digital Sciences of Nantes

LakePharma (acquired by Curia)

Legend Biotech

Leiden University Medical Centre

Lentigen Technology

Leucid Bio

Leukocare

Leuven Viral Vector Core (LVVC)

Lexeo

LEXEO Therapeutics

Lion TCR

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

LNBio

LogicBio Therapeutics

LOKA Biosciences

Lokon Pharma

Lonza

Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine

Luina Bio

Luminous BioSciences

Lund University

Lysogene

Magee-Womens Research Institute

Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI)

MaineHealth Institute for Research

MaineHealth Institute for Research (MHIR)

MangoGen Pharma

Marino Biotechnology

Mass Biologics

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

Massachusetts General Hospital

MassBiologics

Matica Biotechnology

MaxCyte

Mayflower Bioscience

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

McMaster Immunology Research Centre (MIRC)

MD Anderson Cancer Institute

medac

Medigene

MedImmune

MeiraGTx

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck

MicroBiopharm Japan

Microsoft

Mila's Miracle Foundation

MilliporeSigma

Milo Biotechnology

Miltenyi Biotec

Minerva Biotechnologies

MingJu Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna

Molecular Diagnostic Services

MolMed (acquired by AGC Biologics)

Momotaro-Gene

MultiVir

Mustang Bio

Mycenax Biotech

Myeloma Crowd

Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

Nantes Gene Therapy Institute

Naobios (a subsidiary of Clean Biologics)

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Naval Medical Research Center

Neurimmune

NeuroCure

Neurophth Therapeutics

Neuroscience Center Zurich

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII)

NewLink Genetics

NHS Blood and Transplant

Nikon CeLL innovation

Noga therapeutics

Norgen Biotek

Northern RNA

NorthX Biologics

Nouscom

Novartis

Novartis Gene Therapies

Novasep

Novavax

OBiO Technology

Odylia Therapeutics

OHSU Casey Eye Institute

Okairos

Omnia Biologics

OmniaBio

Oncolys BioPharma

OncoSenX

ORCA Therapeutics

Oregon Health & Science University

Orgenesis

Otonomy

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Genetics

OXGENE

OZ Biosciences

PackGene Biotech

PACT Pharma

Pall Biotech

Paragon Bioservices

Paras Biopharmaceuticals

Passage Bio

PeriphaGen

PerkinElmer

PersonGen BioTherapeutics

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Pfizer

PharmaCell

pHion Therapeutics

PhorMed

Pinze Lifetechnology

PlasmidFactory

Porton Advanced Solutions

Poseida Therapeutics

Precigen

Precision BioSciences

Pregene Biotechnology

Prevail Therapeutics

Prime Vector Technologies

ProBioGen

PROGEN

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

ProMab Biotechnologies

Protheragen

Provecs Medical

PsiOxus Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Puresyn

Quethera (acquired by Astellas Pharma)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGENXBIO

ReiThera

Renova Therapeutics

Rentschler Biopharma

Resilience

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Roche

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Rznomics

SAB Technology

SAFC

Saiba Biotech

Salk

Sanford Burnham Prebys

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Scancell

Scorpius BioManufacturing

Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI)

Selecta Biosciences

Sensorion

Senti Biosciences

Servier

Shanghai Biomed-Union Biotechnology

Shanghai Bioray Laboratory

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group

Shanghai GeneChem

Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology

Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Shenzhen Binde Biotechnology

Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech

SignaGen Laboratories

SillaJen

Simcere Pharmaceutical

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

SIRION Biotech

Skyline Therapeutics

Solid Biosciences

Sorrento Therapeutics

Southern RNA

Spark Therapeutics

SQZ Biotechnologies

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Synpromics

Synthace

System Biosciences

Takara Bio

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tamid Bio (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)

Targovax

Taysha Gene Therapies

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRCure Biopharma

tebu-bio

Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM)

Terry Fox Laboratory

Tessa Therapeutics

The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology

The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

The Hormel Institute

The Jackson Laboratory

The Jenner Institute

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The Native Antigen Company

The University of Queensland

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center

The Vector Core, University of North Carolina

Themis (acquired by Merck)

TheraBiologics

TheraVectys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology

Timmune Biotech

Tmunity Therapeutics

Tolerion

Touchlight

Transgene

Treadwell Therapeutics

Treeway

TriLink BioTechnologies (a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences)

Trizell

Twist Bioscience

TxCell

uBriGene Biosciences

UC Davis

UC San Diego School of Medicine

UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

uniQure

Univercells

University Hospital Tuebingen

University Medical Center Groningen

University of Adelaide

University of California

University of Eastern Finland

University of Florida

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Michigan Health

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina School of Medicine

University of Southampton

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

University of Tokyo

University of Virginia School of Medicine

Urovant Sciences

USC School of Pharmacy

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC)

Vaccitech

VBL Therapeutics

VCN Biosciences

Vectalys

Vector Biolabs

Vector BioMed

VectorBuilder

Vecura

Versiti Blood Research Institute

VGXI

Vibalogics (acquired by Recipharm)

Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)

Vineti

Viralgen (a subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical)

Virapur

ViraQuest

ViroCell Biologics

ViroMed

Virovek

VIVEbiotech

Voyager Therapeutics

VVector Bio

VWR (a subsidiary of Avantor)

Wacker Biotech

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Washington University School of Medicine

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

WhiteLab Genomics

Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

WuXi AppTec

Wyvern Pharmaceuticals

Xiangxue Life Sciences

Xpress Biologics

XyloCor Therapeutics

Xyphos Biosciences

Yake Biotechnology

Yonsei University Health System

Yposkesi

Yufan Biotechnologies Ziopharm Oncology

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