Global API 6D Ball Valve Market Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2031 LNG And Pipeline Investment Fuel 5% CAGR And A USD 1.61 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global API 6D Ball Valve Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global API 6D ball valve market is valued at approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.61 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, with 2025 serving as the base year.
Market growth is supported by continued investment in oil and gas transmission infrastructure, LNG capacity, upstream production facilities, refining operations and gas distribution networks. Demand for reliable flow control equipment across critical pipeline and processing applications is expected to create opportunities for established valve manufacturers and specialized suppliers throughout the forecast period.
The report evaluates the API 6D ball valve market by type, application, region and country, providing value-based market sizing and forecasts through 2031. Product segmentation covers Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valves, Top-Entry Ball Valves and Side-Entry Ball Valves. This analysis enables stakeholders to assess demand patterns, market positioning and commercial opportunities across the principal product categories.
Application coverage includes Oil & Gas Transmission Pipelines, LNG Terminals & Cryogenic Service, Upstream Production & Wellhead Service, Downstream Refining & Petrochemical Plants, and Gas Distribution & Metering Stations. The report examines how capital expenditure, infrastructure expansion, energy demand and project development may influence API 6D ball valve requirements within these applications.
North America represented the largest regional value share in 2025 at 34.0%, supported by its extensive pipeline network, hydrocarbon production activity and energy infrastructure. Asia Pacific accounted for 27.0% of the market, reflecting ongoing industrialization, energy investment and infrastructure development. Middle East & Africa held a 19.0% share, followed by Europe at 13.0% and Latin America at 7.0%.
The geographic assessment provides regional and country-level insights designed to help organizations compare market scale, growth prospects and competitive conditions. It also supports the identification of priority markets for investment, supplier development, procurement planning and business expansion.
The competitive landscape includes company-level profiles covering financial performance, business strategy and SWOT analysis. Strategic implications are provided for each profiled participant, helping readers evaluate competitive strengths, operational priorities, market exposure and potential areas of opportunity.
The report profiles 14 companies, including Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., SLB/Cameron, Valmet Oyj, Velan Inc., IMI plc, KITZ Corporation and Neway Valve Co. Ltd. Coverage of major industry participants offers insight into the strategies shaping competition in the global API 6D ball valve market.
Analytical frameworks include Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses, alongside a market outlook through 2031. These tools assess competitive intensity, external market influences, corporate positioning and factors that may affect future industry performance.
Designed for corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams, the report supports market entry assessment, acquisition screening, supplier evaluation, competitive benchmarking and long-term planning. Its combination of market forecasts, segment analysis, regional value shares and company intelligence provides a focused resource for decision-makers evaluating opportunities across the global API 6D ball valve industry.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary Industry Overview & Forecast Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Regional Market Forecast Country-Level Market Forecast Growth Drivers & Inhibitors Key Company Profiles
- Flowserve Corporation Emerson Electric Co. SLB/Cameron Valmet Oyj Velan Inc. IMI plc KITZ Corporation Neway Valve Co. Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Valves Parker Hannifin Corporation
Companies Featured
- Flowserve Corporation Emerson Electric Co. (Fisher Valves) SLB (Schlumberger)/Cameron Valmet Oyj (Neles) Velan Inc. IMI plc KITZ Corporation Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Valves Parker Hannifin Corporation Crane Co. KSB SE & Co. KGaA Trillium Flow Technologies Alfa Laval AB
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