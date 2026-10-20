PONY AI Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 18, 2026
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please complete the online registration process using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN.
Participant Online Registration:
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 25, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
United States: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 5361836
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About Pony AI Inc.
Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai's strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and Intelligent solutions businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations. Pony.ai has forged deep and extensive partnerships across the autonomous driving value chain, enabling it to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving in line with its ultimate vision:“Autonomous Mobility Everywhere.” For more information, please visit: .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Pony.ai
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment