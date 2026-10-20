Maxion Therapeutics Appoints Biopharma Leader Mikael Dolsten To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical brings deep experience translating scientific innovation into life-changing medicines for patients

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, October 20, 2026 – Maxion Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing antibody-based KnotBody® drugs for ion channel- and G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)-driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, as an independent Non-Executive Director to its Board. Dr. Dolsten, with more than three decades of global drug development and senior biopharmaceutical executive leadership experience, will support Maxion in delivering on the potential of its KnotBody platform and building its pipeline of drug candidates targeting high-impact ion channel- and GPCR-driven diseases.

“Mikael has spent his career shaping development strategies for some of the industry's most innovative medicines, including first-in-class modalities that have delivered meaningful impact for patients worldwide,” commented Eva-Lotta Allan, Chair of the Board of Maxion.“As the CSO at Pfizer, Mikael demonstrated a proven ability to rapidly drive cutting edge science into successful development programmes, moving novel therapies through clinical evaluation to commercialisation and ultimately to patients in need. His expertise and scientific leadership will be instrumental as we advance our proprietary pipeline of KnotBody® therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, heart disorders, and acute and chronic pain into the clinic and we welcome him to the Board.”

“Maxion's KnotBody® platform offers an exciting opportunity to develop selective, long-acting biologics against ion channels and GPCRs that have been difficult to address with conventional antibodies,” said Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, Non-Executive Director of the Maxion Board.“I look forward to working with the team to translate this scientific potential into differentiated medicines, with a clear focus on clinical development and meaningful benefits for patients.”

Dr. Dolsten's most recent executive role was as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer Research and Development, where he oversaw the regulatory approval of approximately 40 medicines and vaccines and the advancement of more than 150 drug candidates into clinical studies. During his 16-year tenure at Pfizer, he championed breakthrough innovations across small molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies, and vaccines, including the regulatory approvals of COMIRNATY® and PAXLOVID®. Before Pfizer, his leadership experience includes serving as President of Wyeth R&D, Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Research at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Global VP at AstraZeneca managing cardiovascular, metabolic, and GI R&D. His affiliations include the Scripps Research Institute, the Foundation for the NIH, and membership in The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences. Dr. Dolsten holds both a PhD in Tumor Immunology and an MD from the University of Lund, Sweden, where he serves as an Adjunct Professor. He has been selected to receive Lund University's Gold Medal, to be presented in January 2027.





About Maxion Therapeutics

Maxion has engineered a new class of biologics by harnessing knottins, one of nature's most potent modulators of ion channels and G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR). Combining a knottin with an antibody's advantageous drug properties, we are developing transformative treatments that reach new levels of specificity and durability for patients with ion channel and GPCR-driven diseases. Initially focused on immunological diseases, heart disorders and acute and chronic pain, our pipeline of proprietary KnotBody® molecules will access targets that have long remained beyond the reach of biologics.





For more information, please contact:

Maxion Therapeutics

Arndt Schottelius, MD PhD, CEO

...

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May, PhD or Joe Rayne

Tel: +49 171 1855682

Email: ...