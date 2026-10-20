Dhaka's Silence On Saudi Executions Puts Remittances Over Lives

MENAFN - Asia Times) Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshis on October 14 but Dhaka's response was conspicuously restrained. Its consulate in Jeddah reportedly sought formal confirmation and the foreign ministry requested details. Officials then reassured Riyadh that bilateral relations would remain unaffected.

Public sentiment, reflected in a flood of angry and frustrated social media posts, stands in sharp contrast to the government's muted response. The executions of Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, convicted of what Saudi authorities described as immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca, have provoked widespread anger among Bangladeshis.

The alleged offense of kissing in a holy place was grave under Saudi law, and the punishment was irreversible. Yet fundamental questions remain unanswered.

What exactly happened? Did the defendants receive competent legal representation? Were interpreters provided? Could they appeal? And where were Bangladesh's diplomats throughout the proceedings? These questions concern due process which so far has been largely absent.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam acknowledged that neither Dhaka nor its Saudi mission had received advance notice. She called the executions“unexpected” and described them as a“major lesson.” A lesson for whom?

Bangladeshis working abroad must obey local laws. But their government must also protect their legal rights. These obligations are complementary, not competing. Dhaka has emphasized the first. It has offered little clarity on the second.

On October 18, Foreign Ministry Secretary Md Nazrul Islam discussed the executions with Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah. Officials made a point of clarifying that the ambassador had not been summoned. They also stressed that the incident would not damage bilateral relations.

The diplomatic arrangement was revealing. Dhaka seemed more concerned with avoiding Saudi displeasure than with protecting its citizens. None of this proves Bangladeshi diplomats were absent throughout the judicial proceedings. Their involvement remains unclear. But that uncertainty is precisely the problem.