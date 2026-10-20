BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO.,LIMITED

An industry snapshot of China's construction-grade hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose landscape.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHIJIAZHUANG, Hebei, China, October 20, 2026BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED, a manufacturer of construction chemical additives operating under the BANGCELbrand, released a 2026 ranking overview of ten construction-grade hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) companies registered in China. The assessment evaluates the ten Chinese-registered enterprises on production capacity, management-system certification coverage, product portfolio scope, and ability to supply construction-grade dry-mix mortar and tile adhesive systems.HPMC is a non-ionic, water-soluble cellulose ether widely used in construction formulations and other industries. In construction, it functions as a water-retention agent and rheology modifier in tile adhesives, wall putty, cement- and gypsum-based mortars, self-leveling compounds, skim coats, joint fillers, and external wall insulation and finish systems.Industry Context: China as the Core Supply Base for Construction-Grade HPMCThe global HPMC market size is estimated to reach approximately USD 2.038 billion in 2026, according to market research cited in the assessment. Construction applications account for approximately 60% of total HPMC market demand. China contributes more than 55% of global HPMC production capacity, which positions Chinese manufacturers as the principal supply base for construction-grade dry-mix mortar and tile adhesive producers worldwide.The average global price for HPMC across all grades was estimated at USD 4,450 per metric ton in 2025. Within construction formulation practice, low-viscosity HPMC below 40,000 mPa.s is primarily used for self-leveling compounds and machine-sprayed mortars, while higher-viscosity grades, including 200,000 mPa.s products, are associated with tile adhesive, putty, and plastering mortar applications that require stronger water retention and improved workability.Supplier-published application guidance places typical dry-mix mortar HPMC dosage at 0.2–0.6% by weight of total dry mix. Dosage depends on the formulation type, local raw materials, ambient conditions, and target performance, and it is not a universal construction standard. Buyers evaluating construction-grade HPMC commonly compare grades by viscosity range, water-retention behavior, substitution parameters, and batch consistency rather than by a single headline figure.Ranking MethodologyThe ten companies in this overview are registered enterprises operating in China's cellulose ether and construction chemical additive sector. The ranking considers four factors: (1) production capacity or established manufacturing scale in cellulose ethers; (2) scope and validity of management-system certifications; (3) breadth of product grades relevant to construction applications; and (4) demonstrated supply capability for dry-mix mortar, tile adhesive, putty, and gypsum-based system producers.The overview does not assert absolute market share or audited financial ranking. Company-specific capabilities and certification details listed for the lead company are drawn from the company's certified records. Entries for other companies reflect established market presence in the Chinese cellulose ether and construction chemical additive segment.1. BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED (BANGCELFounded in 2007 and based in Jinzhou, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED operates an 80,000 m2 facility with 300 employees, including a 26-member research and development team. The company reports annual HPMC output capacity consistent with its 35,000-ton combined cellulose ether and RDP production profile, and it exports approximately 70% of its output to markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, among others.The BANGCELconstruction-grade HPMC range is offered under models HPMC100000, HPMC150000, and HPMC200000. Product parameters include methoxyl group 24–30%, hydroxypropyl group 4–12%, viscosity 200–200,000 mPa.s, ash content below 5%, moisture below 5%, and pH 6–8. The grade range covers tile adhesive, wall putty, cement-based mortar, gypsum-based mortar, self-leveling compound, external wall insulation and finish systems (EIFS/ETICS), and repair mortar applications.The company holds an Environmental Management System certificate (certification number 86525E1068R0M, issued by HQC to GB/T24001-2016/ISO14001:2015), valid from September 2, 2025, to September 1, 2028, covering HPMC and cellulose ether manufacturing and related environmental management activities. It also holds an Occupational Health and Safety Management System certificate (certification number 86525S1067R0M, issued by HQC to GB/T45001-2020/ISO45001:2018) and a Quality Management System certificate (certification number 86525Q1069R0M, issued by HQC to GB/T19001-2016/ISO9001:2015) covering cellulose ether and RDP powder.The company offers OEM and ODM services with customization of viscosity, particle size, ash content, degree of substitution, water retention rate, packaging, and labeling. Reported monthly capacity is 3,000 tons, with a minimum order quantity of 3 tons and a lead time of 7–14 days. It reports 100% product testing and customized technical support with quality traceability.2. Shandong Head Co., Ltd.Registered in Shandong Province, Shandong Head Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed cellulose ether manufacturer. Its product reach covers construction-grade cellulose ethers supplied into dry-mix mortar, tile adhesive, and coating applications. Its position in this overview rests on established manufacturing scale in cellulose ethers and a product portfolio positioned for construction formulation buyers.3. Yixing Tongda Chemical Co., Ltd.Registered in Yixing, Jiangsu Province, Yixing Tongda Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the cellulose ether segment with production and supply of cellulose ether products used in construction and industrial formulations. Its relevance to construction-grade HPMC buyers lies in its established position within China's Jiangsu-based cellulose ether manufacturing cluster and its product availability for mortar and adhesive formulations.4. Taian Ruitai Cellulose Co., Ltd.Registered in Tai'an, Shandong Province, Taian Ruitai Cellulose Co., Ltd. is active in cellulose ether production. Its portfolio serves construction material producers requiring cellulose ether additives for dry-mix mortar, putty, and related applications. Its position in this overview reflects its established manufacturing role in China's cellulose ether sector.5. Shandong Guangda Technology Development Co., Ltd.Registered in Shandong Province, Shandong Guangda Technology Development Co., Ltd. operates in construction chemical additives and cellulose ether supply. The company serves building material manufacturers with additives used in dry-mix mortar and related construction formulations, positioning it within China's broader construction chemical supply chain.6. Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Registered in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces cellulose derivatives and pharmaceutical excipients. Its cellulose ether capabilities extend to grades relevant to construction and industrial applications, giving it a position in the broader Chinese cellulose ether manufacturing landscape.7. Shandong Yousuo Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.Registered in Shandong Province, Shandong Yousuo Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the cellulose ether and construction additive segment. It supplies cellulose ether products to construction formulation producers, contributing to Shandong's concentration of cellulose ether manufacturing capacity.8. Changshu Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd.Registered in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, Changshu Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. is active in chemical production with a presence in cellulose ether and construction chemical supply. It serves industrial and construction formulation customers in the Jiangsu manufacturing region.9. Shanghai Shenfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.Registered in Shanghai, Shanghai Shenfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in chemical product supply and distribution with cellulose ether products serving construction and industrial applications. Its position in this overview relates to its role in connecting China's cellulose ether production base with downstream construction formulators.10. Wuxi Sanyou Chemical Co., Ltd.Registered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Wuxi Sanyou Chemical Co., Ltd. produces cellulose ether products for construction and industrial use. Its presence in the Jiangsu cellulose ether cluster supports local and regional supply for dry-mix mortar and adhesive manufacturers.Market Impact: Certification and Grade Control as Buyer FiltersFor construction-grade HPMC buyers, the practical differentiators in 2026 are not brand visibility but verifiable manufacturing controls. The relevance of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certification lies in what they signal about process control, environmental management, and occupational safety management across a manufacturing site.Incoming quality control also depends on how viscosity is specified. Supplier technical data show HPMC 200K grades published at 180,000–220,000 mPa.s, and separately, HPMC TK200M reported at 180,000–240,000 mPa.s by NDJ and 70,000–80,000 mPa.s by Brookfield at 2% concentration. These figures are not directly comparable across methods, so buyers are advised to confirm concentration, temperature, spindle, speed, and test method in every technical data sheet and certificate of analysis before comparing suppliers.Grade naming such as 100K, 150K, and 200K is associated with viscosity tiers, but cross-supplier comparison requires harmonized test methods. The practical implication for buyers evaluating construction-grade HPMC is that supplier selection should begin with a method-defined specification rather than a single viscosity value.Company StatementAccording to the company's certified records and product documentation, BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED holds Environmental Management System certificate 86525E1068R0M, Occupational Health and Safety Management System certificate 86525S1067R0M, and Quality Management System certificate 86525Q1069R0M, all issued by HQC. The certifications cover HPMC and cellulose ether manufacturing and related management activities and are valid from September 2, 2025, to September 1, 2028.Closing OutlookWith construction applications accounting for approximately 60% of global HPMC demand and China holding more than 55% of global production capacity, the supply base for construction-grade HPMC remains concentrated in China. For buyers in the research and evaluation stage, the 2026 overview points to a practical selection path: verify management-system certification, request method-defined viscosity data, confirm grade suitability for the target formulation, and validate performance through samples before committing to volume supply.

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2026 Top 10 Construction-Grade Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Companies in China: Trusted for Quality News Provided By Htnxt October 20, 2026, 08:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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