Mighty Machine Rentals Brings 24/7 Heavy Equipment Rentals To Laguna Hills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The fast-growing Southern California rental company relocates from Santa Ana to Laguna Hills after 15 months of building a strong reputation across Orange, Los

- Mighty Machine RentalsLAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mighty Machine Rentals, a heavy equipment rental company known for around-the-clock availability and same-day deliveries, has moved its operations from Santa Ana to Laguna Hills, CA. The company, which launched 15 months ago, has already served close to 500 customers and earned more than 120 five-star reviews. The move positions Mighty Machine Rentals to better serve contractors and small business owners across Southern California who need 24/7 heavy equipment rentals.The relocation follows a period of rapid growth for the young company. In just over a year of operation, Mighty Machine Rentals has built a client base that spans five counties and organically ranks above larger competitors in local online searches and through AI. The company credits its growth to a straightforward approach: be available when other rental yards are not, deliver fast and communicate clearly with every customer.One of the biggest pain points in the heavy equipment rental industry is limited availability. Most rental yards in the area close on weekends, leaving contractors without equipment at critical moments. Mighty Machine Rentals operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. In a market where almost every other heavy equipment rental yard is only open Monday through Friday, the company stands alone in offering 24/7 emergency services 365 days per year.Mighty Machine Rentals carries name-brand equipment across four core categories, serving a wide range of trades throughout Southern California. The company's fleet includes machines from Kubota, Bobcat, John Deere, Skyjack, Snorkel and Toyota, giving clients confidence in the quality and reliability of the equipment on their job sites.Mini excavators from the fleet are available to general contractors, plumbers, electricians, gas and utility companies, landscapers, demolition crews and developers that need to dig, trench or clear a site on short notice. Skid steers serve landscapers, hardscapers, general contractors, demolition crews and pool builders that need to move material, grade a surface or clear debris quickly.Forklifts are available to warehouse operations, event venues, moving companies, construction sites and trucking companies that need dockless unloading, as well as small business owners that occasionally need heavy lifting handled without a full-time operator on staff. In addition to straight rentals, Mighty Machine Rentals provides forklift operating services, meaning a qualified operator comes with the machine for clients who do not have a licensed operator on their crew.Scissor lifts round out the fleet, serving painters, electricians, HVAC contractors, roofers, pest control companies, framers, fire sprinkler crews, audio-visual teams and building maintenance crews that need safe and reliable access to work at height.All four equipment categories are available with same-day delivery across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. That delivery model, built around the reality that construction and trade work rarely follows a strict Monday-through-Friday schedule, is central to how the company operates.The new Laguna Hills location gives the company a solid base in Orange County, which sits near the center of its service territory. Orange County is home to a large number of active construction projects, home renovation jobs and commercial operations that regularly depend on heavy equipment. From this location, the company can reach job sites across the region efficiently, supporting the same-day delivery model that has become one of its defining features.The company's online presence reflects its growth. Mighty Machine Rentals now ranks organically above larger competitors in local search results, a notable achievement for a business that is only 15 months old. This visibility means that when a contractor in Southern California searches for equipment rentals, Mighty Machine Rentals appears ahead of companies that have been in the market for years. That kind of search presence points to a level of customer satisfaction that search engines recognize.Nick Brackett, Owner and Founder of Mighty Machine Rentals, described the company's approach this way: "Our goal is to improve the standards of the heavy equipment rental industry through 24/7 availability, quick deliveries, five-star customer service and unmatched communication with our clients."That focus on communication is something the company emphasizes alongside availability and speed. In an industry where customers often struggle to get updates about deliveries or reach someone after hours, Mighty Machine Rentals has positioned responsiveness as a core part of the service.Looking ahead, Mighty Machine Rentals has plans to grow beyond its current footprint. The company intends to expand to approximately 10 locations across the Southwest United States over the next decade. The current move to Laguna Hills is the next step in that longer-term plan. The goal is to bring the same model to more markets where contractors and tradespeople face gaps in service that Mighty Machine Rentals was built to fill.For contractors and small business owners throughout Southern California who need equipment on their schedule, not the rental yard's schedule, Mighty Machine Rentals offers an alternative to the traditional rental experience.**About Mighty Machine Rentals**Mighty Machine Rentals is a heavy equipment rental company based in Laguna Hills, CA, serving Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The company provides 24/7 heavy equipment rentals, same-day deliveries and forklift operating services to contractors and small business owners across a wide range of trades. Its fleet includes mini excavators, skid steers, forklifts and scissor lifts from brands including Kubota, Bobcat, John Deere, Skyjack, Snorkel and Toyota. Founded 15 months ago, Mighty Machine Rentals has served close to 500 customers and earned more than 120 five-star reviews. To learn more, visit .**Contact:**Mighty Machine RentalsLaguna Hills, CAPhone: (714) 277-4207Email:...

Nick Brackett

Mighty Machine Rentals

+1 7142774207

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mighty Machine Rentals Brings 24/7 Heavy Equipment Rentals to Laguna Hills News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd October 20, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.