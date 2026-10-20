Curion Reinforces Their Commitment To Quality And Security

a leader in product and consumer research

Independent ISO certifications demonstrate a drive to raise standards across operations and the wider partner network

- said Steve Jungmann, CEO at CurionCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Curion, a leader in product and consumer research, announced that it has achieved certification to ISO 27001, the internationally recognised standard for information security management, and ISO 9001, the internationally recognised standard for quality management. Together, the certifications provide independent assurance that the company applies robust, consistent processes to protect information, manage risk and deliver dependable services for its clients.For clients, ISO 27001 certification means greater confidence that sensitive information is managed within a structured security framework, with risks identified, assessed and addressed through appropriate controls and continual improvement. ISO 9001 certification demonstrates an equally rigorous approach to service quality, accountability and client satisfaction, helping ensure that work is delivered consistently and that feedback informs ongoing improvement.These achievements reflect Curion's commitment to building trust through resilient systems, clear governance and reliable delivery. They also support clients' own assurance, compliance and supply-chain requirements by providing recognised evidence of the standards embedded across the business.“Achieving ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification is an important milestone and a clear signal to our clients that security, quality and continual improvement are embedded in how we work. They reinforce our commitment to trusted, consistent delivery,” said Steve Jungmann, CEO at Curion.By bringing information security and quality management into a connected programme of continual improvement, Curion aims to deliver lasting value for clients while contributing to higher standards across its supply chain and industry.About CurionCurion helps the world's leading FMCG companies develop products people choose again and again. For more than 50 years, Curion has combined data-driven consumer and product insights, sensory expertise, proprietary methodologies, and advanced research capabilities to help clients identify opportunities, refine innovation, and confidently bring winning products to market. With seven company-owned testing facilities, a proprietary consumer panel, and a global network of research partners, Curion delivers impactful and actionable insights at every stage of the product lifecycle and continues to build a reputation for excellence and trust among the world's leading consumer brands.

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Curion Reinforces their Commitment to Quality and Security News Provided By Kirby Communications October 20, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.