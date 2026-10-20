LOS ANGELES GETS A TASTE OF EUROPE WITH SIP AND SAVOR RESTAURANT WEEKS

Pairing - Roero DOCG wines and premium Salumi

The first Sip and Savor Restaurant Weeks will run from November 2 to 15, inviting diners to discover special dishes featuring European deli meats and wines

ROME, ITALY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This November, European wines and deli meats are heading directly to the tables of Los Angeles. From November 2 to 15, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats will launch its first Restaurant Weeks, a two-week initiative inviting consumers to discover the campaign's products through original dishes and pairings created by participating restaurants.For two weeks, selected restaurants across Los Angeles will incorporate premium European deli meats and Roero DOCG wines into their menus, giving diners the opportunity to experience them in a restaurant setting and discover new combinations of flavors. Participating chefs will develop their own interpretations and pairings, highlighting the versatility of European deli meats and the different expressions of Roero DOCG wines.The initiative will involve selected restaurants across the Los Angeles area, including Terra - Eataly Los Angeles, N10 Restaurant, Sogno Toscano, Pasta Sisters and Spina Restaurant, each bringing its own culinary identity to the Restaurant Weeks. Diners will be able to explore the participating venues and their special creations throughout the two-week programme.The Restaurant Weeks will be officially inaugurated on November 2 with an exclusive opening dinner at Terra – Eataly Los Angeles. The invitation-only event will bring together selected guests, offering a first taste of the pairings at the heart of the two-week initiative.More than a single tasting occasion, the Restaurant Weeks are designed to bring the campaign directly into the everyday dining experience of US consumers. By working with Los Angeles restaurants and their chefs, Sip and Savor creates an opportunity to discover European deli meats through dishes conceived specifically for the local restaurant context, while exploring the possibilities offered by pairing them with Roero DOCG wines.“Restaurants offer a particularly valuable setting for consumers to discover our products, because wine becomes part of a complete gastronomic experience. Through the Restaurant Weeks, diners will be able to encounter Roero DOCG in different styles of cuisine and discover how its different expressions can accompany a wide range of flavors” said Alessandro Costa, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.“One of the strengths of our salumi is their versatility, and the Restaurant Weeks allow us to demonstrate this in a very concrete way. By putting them in the hands of different chefs, we can show consumers how these products can move beyond traditional serving occasions and become part of contemporary dishes and new combinations. It is an accessible and engaging way to introduce their quality and diversity to the US public” said Marella Levoni, President of Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.The complete list of participating restaurants and their special creations is available at .Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign's initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite:Instagram: @sipandsavorFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email:...

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LOS ANGELES GETS A TASTE OF EUROPE WITH SIP AND SAVOR RESTAURANT WEEKS News Provided By BLANCDENOIR SRL October 20, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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