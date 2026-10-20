SQUATWOLF Opens Its 10Th Flagship Store In Beirut, Its First Outside The GCC

The Dubai-born performance wear brand brings its full retail experience to Lebanon in partnership with DEFY

BEIRUT, LEBANON, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SQUATWOLF, the performance wear brand born in Dubai in 2016, has opened its first store in Lebanon at City Centre Beirut on Damascus Road in Hazmieh, Mount Lebanon. The store is SQUATWOLF's tenth flagship store overall and the first flagship outside the GCC, marking a new chapter for a brand that started life in a Dubai apartment.

The opening is the result of a partnership with DEFY (By Move LP), which has carried SQUATWOLF in Lebanon since 2022, building the brand's presence in the market well before a dedicated store existed.

“Despite the challenges of the Lebanese market, we saw the potential of SQUATWOLF from the beginning,” said Zeina Abou Laban, Managing Director at DEFY.

“The brand was already part of DEFY, and through our collaborations with local influencers and athletes, we saw something very genuine happen. They didn't just wear the product for a campaign – they genuinely loved it and made it part of their daily lifestyle. That gave us even more confidence that SQUATWOLF had a real place in Lebanon. Today, seeing Lebanon become home to SQUATWOLF's first store outside the GCC is a milestone we are extremely proud of. It reflects our belief in the brand, in the Lebanese market, and in the community that has supported SQUATWOLF from the beginning.”

“Every market we have entered has taught us the same lesson – the community arrives before the store does, and Lebanon was no different,” said Anam Khalid, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF.“DEFY built something real here. Opening in Beirut is how we meet that community properly, with the full SQUATWOLF experience under one roof.”

“Taking SQUATWOLF beyond the Gulf has been part of the plan since day one, and we wanted to do it with the right partner in the right market,” said Wajdan Gul, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF.“DEFY shared our vision from the start. Beirut is our first step outside the GCC, and it will not be the last.”

Spanning approximately 140 square metres, the store carries SQUATWOLF's full performance wear range within a retail environment built around the brand's core ethos of Progress, Performance, and Pack.

The store's opening week was marked by a series of community-led activations, bringing together fitness challenges, exclusive prizes, and interactive experiences for Beirut's fitness community.

“Opening a dedicated store is the next step in that journey and a reflection of our commitment to bringing strong international brands and new experiences to the Lebanese market,” added Abou Laban.

Beirut joins SQUATWOLF's retail network across UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Qatar with further international expansion plans on the horizon.

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About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF is a Dubai-born performance wear brand founded in 2016 by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul. Built for athletes who train consistently, the brand combines performance-science innovation with a globally relevant design language rooted in the Middle East. SQUATWOLF operates across DTC, wholesale, owned retail, and franchise channels, with a direct presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and key international markets, and franchise operations in Kuwait and Qatar. The brand is sold in over 100 countries.

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SQUATWOLF opens its 10th flagship store in Beirut, its first outside the GCC News Provided By Publsh Marketing October 20, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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