SQUATWOLF Opens 11Th Flagship At Al Khiran Mall, Five Months After Record-Breaking Kuwait Debut

The Dubai-born performance wear brand follows its flagship at The Avenues with a new store, driven by a community that has kept on showing up

KUWAIT, KUWAIT, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SQUATWOLF, the performance wear brand born in Dubai in 2016, has opened its second store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall. The store opened less than five months after the brand's first Kuwait flagship at The Avenues broke SQUATWOLF's biggest sales record on its opening Friday, then broke it again the following day. This is the brand's eleventh flagship store overall.

The momentum did not stop at the opening weekend. Since April, the store has seen consistently strong demand, making a second location the logical next step.

As with The Avenues, the new store has been delivered in partnership with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), one of Kuwait's most established retail groups with over a century of experience shaping the country's retail landscape.

Through AAW, SQUATWOLF built its foothold in Kuwait in July 2024 – backed by a strong ecommerce presence and a deeply engaged local community.

“When we opened at The Avenues, Kuwait showed us how long this community had been waiting for us, and it did not slow down after opening weekend,” said Anam Khalid, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF.“A second store is not a gamble; it is us keeping pace with the people who have backed the brand from the very beginning.”

“We said The Avenues was the start of a long-term commitment to Kuwait, and Al Khiran is that commitment in action,” said Wajdan Gul, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF.“Together with AAW, we are building a network that brings SQUATWOLF within reach of more of this market, and there is more to come.”

Spanning approximately 140 square metres, the store carries SQUATWOLF's full performance wear range designed for the region's climate and lifestyle, within a retail environment built around the brand's core ethos of Progress, Performance, and Pack.

The opening was marked by a celebratory ceremony attended by SQUATWOLF's founders, AAW's CEO, athletes and influencers, with a countdown and confetti moment followed by in-store activities that brought the community together. -

The Al Khiran store takes SQUATWOLF's Kuwait footprint to two stores, with further locations planned.

The opening follows the brand's first store outside the GCC, which opened at City Centre Beirut in Lebanon on 03 September.

-ENDS-



About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF is a Dubai-born performance wear brand founded in 2016 by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul. Built for athletes who train consistently, the brand combines performance-science innovation with a globally relevant design language rooted in the Middle East. SQUATWOLF operates across DTC, wholesale, owned retail, and franchise channels, with a direct presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and key international markets, and franchise operations in Kuwait and Qatar. The brand is sold in over 100 countries.

-

Publsh Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SQUATWOLF opens 11th flagship at Al Khiran Mall, five months after record-breaking Kuwait debut News Provided By Publsh Marketing October 20, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.