Mechasys And GTA Robotics Partner To Bring Projected Reality Layout Technology To The UK Construction Market

The Mechasys XR Projector system, featuring its patented 1:1 scale laser projection technology that displays precise building blueprints directly onto jobsite surfaces.

Members of the Mechasys team demonstrating their XR projector to the GTA Robotics team on the exhibition floor.

The GTA Robotics and Mechasys teams on stage together at INTERGEO 2026 in Munich.

Mechasys partners with GTA Robotics to bring the XR Projector system and 1:1 projected reality layout tech to the UK construction market.

- Christophe Roy, GM – EMEA at Mechasys

BROMSGROVE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mechasys, a global pioneer in Projected Reality (PR) solutions for the construction and manufacturing sectors, is proud to announce a strategic UK distribution partnership with GTA Robotics (GTAccess Robotics Ltd), a premier British provider of site automation, robotic construction equipment, and powered access solutions. Under this new agreement, GTA Robotics becomes an authorized distributor of the Mechasys XR Projector system, delivering advanced layout automation to building contractors, MEP specialists, and site engineers across Great Britain.

The XR Projector redefines how on-site layouts are executed, allowing commercial contractors to move completely beyond traditional tape measures, chalk lines, and manual string setups. By projecting full-scale 1:1 BIM and CAD designs directly onto floors, walls, and ceilings with millimeter accuracy, the patented system acts as a bridge between digital design files and active physical jobsites. This streamlined approach minimizes human error, reduces rework, and significantly shortens project timelines.

This partnership arrives at a time when the UK construction sector faces persistent skilled labor shortages and strict health and safety standards. By combining Mechasys' innovative projected reality technology with GTA Robotics' established UK footprint, weekly rental fleet, and field support capabilities, British contractors gain direct local access to a tool that maximizes jobsite productivity and simplifies cross-trade coordination.

"The UK construction sector is at a pivotal moment, actively embracing site automation to improve safety and drive jobsite efficiency," said Christophe Roy, General Manager at Mechasys. "GTA Robotics has built an outstanding reputation across Great Britain for delivering high-impact robotics and access solutions. Their deep technical expertise, dedicated training programs, and exceptional customer service make them the ideal partner to introduce our Projected Reality technology across the UK market."

"Our mission at GTA Robotics has always been to equip UK contractors with high-performance automation and robotic tools that solve real-world site challenges," said Lewis Till, Director at GTA Robotics (GTAccess Robotics Ltd). "The Mechasys XR Projector is a game-changer for layout workflows-it bridges the gap between digital BIM models and physical execution with incredible speed and precision. We are thrilled to partner with Mechasys and bring this projection technology to jobsites across the UK."

The distribution partnership is effective immediately. GTA Robotics will serve as the primary UK point of contact for sales, weekly hire/rental options, certified service, product demonstrations, and field deployments of the Mechasys XR Projector.



For more information, product demonstrations and to stay updated on developments regarding this partnership, please contact:

- Mechasys, Christophe Roy, General Manager - EMEA:... /



- GTA Robotics (UK), Lewis Till & Sales Operations Team:... /





About GTA Robotics

GTA Robotics (operating as GTAccess Robotics Ltd) is a specialist UK construction automation supplier based in Bromsgrove. Formed through a partnership between GTAccess Ltd and CSC Robotic Engineering, GTA Robotics supplies field-grade site robotics, automated drilling systems, and smart jobsite technologies for sale and hire across Great Britain. GTA Robotics helps UK contractors improve jobsite safety, eliminate ergonomic hazards, and boost site productivity through expert training and hands-on field support.

To learn more, visit:



About Mechasys

Mechasys is an international technology company that develops projected reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to democratize precision by making it accessible to every industrial worker through simple, reliable, and high-performance tools. We design and manufacture the XR Projector, a patented laser projection system capable of displaying blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy on any surface and in any jobsite environment.

To learn more, visit:

Laurence Boucher

Mechasys

+1 844-401-6461

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Mechasys and GTA Robotics Partner to Bring Projected Reality Layout Technology to the UK Construction Market News Provided By Mechasys October 20, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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