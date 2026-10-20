Can Better Access Help Tackle Healthcare Costs? Unions Put A New Model To Work In Rock Island

Better care. Stronger benefits. LaborForce Media explores how Premise Health and union partners are expanding no-cost healthcare access in Rock Island, Illinois. Illustrative image.

LaborForce Media covers unions, working people and the issues shaping working America. Through news, interviews and educational content, it connects labor audiences with developments in healthcare, workforce opportunity and innovation.

Premise Health is a direct healthcare provider partnering with employers, unions and health plans to deliver care to their populations. Its services include in-person and virtual care, with a focus on improving access, health outcomes and healthcare value

The Daily Jolt with Rick Smith brings working America a fast-moving mix of labor news, fact-based commentary, interviews, and solutions-focused“good outrage,” with regular coverage of healthcare costs, access, and union benefits.

LaborForce Media highlights Premise Health's union-backed center bringing no-cost care to eligible families and fresh thinking on healthcare access.

- Kerri O'Brien, Co-Founder and CEO, LaborForce MediaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Union members work hard for their healthcare benefits. Making those benefits easier to use-and sustainable for the future-is a challenge that deserves fresh thinking.In Rock Island, Illinois, a new health center puts one approach into practice: bring care closer to working families, connect essential services and remove the member's cost at the point of care.LaborForce Media is highlighting the opening as part of its focus on innovation for reducing healthcare costs. The story raises a question with relevance far beyond one community: Can changing how people receive care help union benefit funds deliver better value?Premise Health opened MCL Health Center - Rock Island with the National Coalition of Labor (NCL), Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC), International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, Midwest Operating Engineers Fringe Benefit Funds (MOE), and Teamsters Local 301 Health and Welfare Fund.Serving members since September 15, 2026, with a grand opening October 3, the center at 7752 38th Street West offers primary care, behavioral health, chiropractic care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and provider dispensing to more than 2,700 members and their families, at no cost to members.The Innovation: Make the Benefit Easier to UseA healthcare benefit should be more than a promise on paper. Its value comes to life when a member can reach a provider, ask a question, address a concern and get help following through.That is where healthcare delivery becomes an innovation story.A new treatment can change a patient's life. So can a better route to appropriate care. For union leaders and trustees, both deserve attention as they consider how to protect members' health and steward benefit dollars.The Rock Island opening gives that discussion a concrete setting. It invites a closer look at how medical, behavioral and rehabilitation services can fit into a care experience built around members and their families.The question is practical: What would healthcare look like if getting help were easier from the start?Protecting Benefits Means Rethinking the Experience“Working people have earned their healthcare benefits. They should not have to struggle to use them,” said Kerri O'Brien, co-founder and CEO of LaborForce Media.“If we want to tackle healthcare costs, we need to look at the entire experience-how people get care, how concerns are addressed and how providers help them follow through. Making that experience work better is a meaningful form of innovation.”For benefit fund trustees, the challenge is to pursue affordability while preserving the quality and usefulness of coverage. That calls for a broader conversation than the price of an individual service.It means asking whether the benefit design helps members take the next step. Can they find the care they need? Do they understand where to go? Does their experience encourage an ongoing relationship with a care team?Those questions connect the member's everyday experience with the fund's long-term priorities. They also give healthcare partners a clear assignment: demonstrate value in ways that matter to the people receiving care and the organizations paying for it.Union Partners Keep the Focus on FamiliesThomas Bernstein, administrative manager of MOE, described health centers as the“foundation of our Building Better Health mission.”Kris Guastaferri, executive director of MACRC, emphasized investment in“healthier lives, stronger families, and a stronger workforce.”That family focus is central to the story. Healthcare decisions reach beyond the person carrying the benefit card. They affect the household, the responsibilities shared at home and the ability to plan for the future.For labor organizations, innovation has to answer to that reality. The most compelling idea is one that members can recognize as useful in their own lives.A Local Opening With a Broader QuestionPremise CEO Stu Clark emphasized“making quality care accessible and affordable.”Rock Island joins NCL's Premise-operated centers in Northbrook, Grayslake, Elgin, Joliet and Utica, Illinois. Other partnerships include MACRC centers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Lisle, Illinois, and MOE centers in Countryside, Illinois, and Merrillville, Indiana.The new center's opening announcement does not report measured cost savings. Its promise should be evaluated through member experience, use of services, clinical outcomes and financial results over time.That makes Rock Island a story worth following. It offers an opportunity to examine what happens when unions help shape the delivery of healthcare-and what other benefit funds might learn.For LaborForce Media, the stakes are clear: better care for working families and stronger foundations for the benefits they have earned.About LaborForce MediaLaborForce Media covers unions, working people and the issues shaping working America. Through news, interviews and educational content, it connects labor audiences with developments in healthcare, workforce opportunity and innovation. Learn more at LaborForceMedia.About Premise HealthPremise Health is a direct healthcare provider partnering with employers, unions and health plans to deliver care to their populations. Its services include in-person and virtual care, with a focus on improving access, health outcomes and healthcare value. Learn more at PremiseHealth.

Kerri OBrien

LaborForce Media

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Can Better Access Help Tackle Healthcare Costs? Unions Put a New Model to Work in Rock Island News Provided By LaborForce Media October 20, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.