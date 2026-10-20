THE GUT PUNCH PODCAST CELEBRATES ONE YEAR OF STORIES OF RESILIENCE AND TRIUMPH

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hosted by Kathryn Lancioni, the podcast marks its first anniversary with conversations about the challenges that shape us and how people find a way forward

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gut Punch Podcast, hosted by communications strategist, leadership coach and educator Kathryn Lancioni, is celebrating one year since its launch on October 20, 2025. The podcast explores resilience, leadership and mental health through candid conversations about life's defining challenges.

With the tagline“Stories of Resilience; Tales of Triumph,” The Gut Punch Podcast looks beyond the workplace to explore trauma, addiction, relationships, physical well-being, financial anxiety, identity and reinvention.

The Season 4 guest roster brings a range of perspectives to the show's themes. Ken Miller's story touches on addiction, homelessness, incarceration, accountability and redemption. Dr. Karestan Koenen explores trauma, PTSD and resilience; Carrie Lupoli discusses diet culture, confidence and self-worth; and financial planner Jennifer Edwards, CFP, examines the emotional and behavioral forces behind financial decisions. Other guests include Katarina Polonska, Adam Tanaka, and Brigitte St-Jean, whose conversations address relationships, mental health, connection and midlife reinvention.

“The Gut Punch Podcast grew from a belief that the difficult moments in our lives deserve honest conversation,” said Lancioni.“When guests share what they've faced and how they found a way forward, they remind listeners that a setback does not have to be the end of the story.”

The podcast's first anniversary arrives during its 12-episode fourth season, which premiered September 22, 2026. New episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays.

In its first three seasons, The Gut Punch Podcast highlighted stories of men and women from around the world who have navigated some of life's most challenging moments. Past guests have included Ken Steeves from the It's Free To Dream Foundation, Jessica Bush of Tutor Doctor, Nicole Middendorf of Prosperwell Financial, Maggie Rose of Zant, Paige O'Neill of Culture Amp and Gledis Vogli of Kura Health; and storytellers Dana Christian Lee and Jason Reid of Tell My Story.

The show has also welcomed coaches Margaret Graziano, Colinda LaTour, Chen Lizra, Sandra Menzies, Dr. Kareem Puranda and Alan Underwood; author Tess Millay; actress Mandy Horvath of The Ascent; and guests including Jeff Ton, Kim Barrett, Bree Schlereth, Lois Kramer Perez, Nora Osman, Caitlin Holcomb, Aysha Saeed, Andrea Parquette, Marina Robbins, Tiffanie Janowitz, Arbana Xharra and Michelle Hammer. Together, their conversations reflect the range of voices and experiences at the heart of the podcast's exploration of resilience, leadership and mental health.

“Setbacks don't define us-they refine us,” Lancioni said.“I'm grateful to every guest who has trusted us with their story, and to every listener who has found connection or encouragement in these conversations.”

About The Gut Punch Podcast

Produced by the Institute for Digital Transformation and featured on the Digital Transformation Broadcast Network (DTBN), The Gut Punch Podcast explores resilience, leadership and mental health through personal stories and thoughtful conversations about the challenges that shape us-and the ways people find strength, connection and purpose. Created and hosted by Kathryn Lancioni, the 2026 Stevie Award winner for Digital Content Series of the Year, the show's tagline is“Stories of Resilience; Tales of Triumph.” Find The Gut Punch Podcast at thegutpunchpodcast, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and on YouTube.

About Kathryn Lancioni: Kathryn Lancioni is an award-winning communications strategist, leadership coach, educator, author, and creator and host of The Gut Punch Podcast. A recipient of the 2026 Stevie Award for Most Resilient Female Leader and the 2025 Stevie Award for Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women, she draws on her experience in public relations, corporate communications, executive coaching and higher education to advance authentic, resilient leadership. Lancioni is the founder of Presenting Perfection, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, and the author of three textbooks: Communication Research, The Practice of Public Relations and PR: The Changing Global Landscape. For more information about Kathryn, please visit: .

Samantha Coleman

The Gut Punch Podcast

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

THE GUT PUNCH PODCAST CELEBRATES ONE YEAR OF STORIES OF RESILIENCE AND TRIUMPH News Provided By The Gut Punch Podcast / Presenting Perfection October 20, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.