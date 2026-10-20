Suspect in Cambridgeshire Train Stabbing Pleads Guilty to Wounding Charges
(MENAFN) A man accused of carrying out a mass stabbing aboard a train in Cambridgeshire last year has admitted 12 charges of wounding with intent, while continuing to deny multiple attempted murder allegations.
Anthony Williams, 33, entered the guilty pleas during a pre-trial review at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. He also admitted several additional offences linked to incidents in Peterborough, London and elsewhere.
The attacks took place on Saturday, November 1, after the 6:25 p.m. service travelling from Doncaster to London departed Peterborough. Passengers and railway staff were injured, forcing the train to make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.
Williams, who lives on Langford Road in Peterborough, appeared in court through a video link from Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire. His trial over the attempted murder allegations is scheduled to begin next week.
At an earlier hearing, he denied attempting to murder 10 people aboard the train near Huntingdon, including Jonathan Gjoshe, Sachin Balakrishnan, David Presland, Scott Bletcher, Scott Green, Kevin Deely, Stephen Crean, Raza Aslam, Michael Paffett and Samir Zitouni.
Appearing before Mr Justice Calver on Monday, Williams admitted 12 counts of wounding with intent and two counts of attempting to wound with intent. The charges relate to incidents aboard the train and earlier events in Peterborough and London.
He also pleaded guilty to affray at a barber shop in Peterborough on October 31 and stealing knives from an Asda supermarket in Stevenage on the same day.
Further admissions included possessing a bladed article in a public place in Peterborough on October 31, at Pontoon Dock DLR station in Silvertown, east London, in the early hours of November 1, and aboard the train travelling between Peterborough and Huntingdon that day.
Williams additionally admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a male police officer on November 2, as well as common assault aboard a Govia Thameslink train travelling between London St Pancras and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire on November 1.
Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC said the "guilty pleas do not resolve the indictment, so there will be a trial".
Anthony Williams, 33, entered the guilty pleas during a pre-trial review at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. He also admitted several additional offences linked to incidents in Peterborough, London and elsewhere.
The attacks took place on Saturday, November 1, after the 6:25 p.m. service travelling from Doncaster to London departed Peterborough. Passengers and railway staff were injured, forcing the train to make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.
Williams, who lives on Langford Road in Peterborough, appeared in court through a video link from Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire. His trial over the attempted murder allegations is scheduled to begin next week.
At an earlier hearing, he denied attempting to murder 10 people aboard the train near Huntingdon, including Jonathan Gjoshe, Sachin Balakrishnan, David Presland, Scott Bletcher, Scott Green, Kevin Deely, Stephen Crean, Raza Aslam, Michael Paffett and Samir Zitouni.
Appearing before Mr Justice Calver on Monday, Williams admitted 12 counts of wounding with intent and two counts of attempting to wound with intent. The charges relate to incidents aboard the train and earlier events in Peterborough and London.
He also pleaded guilty to affray at a barber shop in Peterborough on October 31 and stealing knives from an Asda supermarket in Stevenage on the same day.
Further admissions included possessing a bladed article in a public place in Peterborough on October 31, at Pontoon Dock DLR station in Silvertown, east London, in the early hours of November 1, and aboard the train travelling between Peterborough and Huntingdon that day.
Williams additionally admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a male police officer on November 2, as well as common assault aboard a Govia Thameslink train travelling between London St Pancras and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire on November 1.
Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC said the "guilty pleas do not resolve the indictment, so there will be a trial".
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