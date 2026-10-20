US Envoy Says Yemen Ground Intervention Looks Pointless
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the US special envoy, said on Tuesday that Washington is giving Saudi Arabia logistical support, but a US ground intervention in the conflict involving Yemen’s Houthis “appears pointless.”
Barrack, who is also US ambassador to Türkiye and special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, spoke at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar. He said President Donald Trump backs Saudi Arabia logistically as hostilities escalate between the kingdom and the Houthi group.
He urged countries across the Middle East to build regional alliances instead of counting on Washington to solve their problems. He added that the United States wants a peaceful agreement with Iran while tensions between Washington and Tehran persist.
Barrack also challenged the record of US military interventions in the region, saying efforts to change governments have repeatedly failed.
“Every time we try and intervene, change the person or the regime, it seems to have been a mistake,” he said.
Asked whether the US-Israeli war against Iran was a mistake, Barrack replied: “I don’t know whether it’s a mistake or not.”
He called the situation that has followed from the conflict “horrible.”
His comments come as fighting intensifies between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition is carrying out airstrikes on Houthi positions, while the group is firing missiles and drones at the kingdom.
The regional escalation has unfolded alongside lingering tension between the United States and Iran after their military confrontation. Diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement remain deadlocked.
Barrack, who is also US ambassador to Türkiye and special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, spoke at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar. He said President Donald Trump backs Saudi Arabia logistically as hostilities escalate between the kingdom and the Houthi group.
He urged countries across the Middle East to build regional alliances instead of counting on Washington to solve their problems. He added that the United States wants a peaceful agreement with Iran while tensions between Washington and Tehran persist.
Barrack also challenged the record of US military interventions in the region, saying efforts to change governments have repeatedly failed.
“Every time we try and intervene, change the person or the regime, it seems to have been a mistake,” he said.
Asked whether the US-Israeli war against Iran was a mistake, Barrack replied: “I don’t know whether it’s a mistake or not.”
He called the situation that has followed from the conflict “horrible.”
His comments come as fighting intensifies between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition is carrying out airstrikes on Houthi positions, while the group is firing missiles and drones at the kingdom.
The regional escalation has unfolded alongside lingering tension between the United States and Iran after their military confrontation. Diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement remain deadlocked.
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