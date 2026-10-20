technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order

20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order

Follow-up order to be recognised in full as revenue in the 2026 financial year

Revenue in the data centre business expected to triple in 2026 compared with 2025 Thermal management for data centres becoming an increasingly important growth driver Sassenberg, 20 October 2026 – technotrans is continuing its growth trajectory in the data centre business as expected. The thermal management specialist has received a follow-up order to manufacture Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the Asian market. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million-euro range and will be recognised in full as revenue in the 2026 financial year. technotrans expects to triple its data centre revenue compared with 2025. This development highlights the potential of this business for implementing the Group's Ready for Growth strategy. With this follow-up order, technotrans is consolidating its position in the market for liquid cooling of data centres. At the same time, the order increases revenue visibility for the current 2026 financial year. “Our data centre business is developing rapidly. The follow-up order demonstrates that our thermal management expertise is winning over customers in this market of the future. The anticipated tripling of our data centre revenue in 2026 makes one thing clear: liquid cooling for data centres is becoming an increasingly significant growth driver for technotrans” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. Technological expertise for an attractive growth market CDUs are central components of liquid cooling systems for data centres. They control the distribution of coolant and connect the cooling circuits of IT systems to the overarching cooling infrastructure. technotrans brings its expertise in precise and reliable temperature control to this application. The order for the Asian market underlines the international orientation of the data centre business. The follow-up order also strengthens the existing customer relationship. Ready for Growth: Growth is becoming tangible Targeted expansion into attractive growth markets is a central element of the Group's Ready for Growth strategy. Developments in the data centre business demonstrate how technotrans is translating this strategic direction into tangible commercial success. The follow-up order and expected increase in revenue strengthen the Group's growth profile.

Further information: About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year. Note This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:

Lukas Schenk

Sputnik GmbH

Press and public relations

Hafenweg 9

48155 Münster

+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131

...



Frank Dernesch

Vice President Group Communications technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17

48336 Sassenberg

+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68

...

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Language: English Company: technotrans SE Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 48336 Sassenberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000 Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 WKN: A0XYGA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX LEI Code: 5299003IANGEF3R55G44 EQS News ID: 2418152

End of News EQS News Service 2418152 20.10.2026 CET/CEST