Panasonic Connect Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

PANASONIC AUTOMATES POST-WELD INSPECTION WITH BEAD EYE M AT EUROBLECH 2026

20.10.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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New robot welding solution utilises 3D scanning and AI to automate post-weld inspection and identify welding defects, improving consistency and efficiency for operators. WIESBADEN, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is expanding its TAWERS concept, which combines robot control with integrated control of wire feeding and the welding power source from a single system. One of the highlights is the new Bead Eye M solution, where 3D scanning meets AI to evaluate weld seam shape and detect defects, resulting from pits, spatter, blowholes, and undercuts. Together with welding processes such as Twin-tandem robot welding, Bead Eye M will be among the key innovations presented by Panasonic at this year's EuroBLECH trade fair.



Increased welding automation and accuracy Challenges such as inspection fatigue, and a lack of consistency in post-weld inspection quality from one operator to another, can lead to a lack of quality control. Panasonic's Bead Eye M addresses these issues by digitally storing inspection data to support quality management and traceability. It applies numerical thresholds to provide an objective OK/not OK decision, helping manufacturers reduce reliance on manual inspection and improve consistency. Using Bead Eye M helps to simplify the setup process in automating visual inspections, reducing manual configuration effort by approximately 90%. This is achieved by automating the threshold for defects, external dimensions, and bead detection, whilst making it easier to deploy across production lines and new models, where inspection criteria can be configured for individual welds. This setup process from robot teaching to AI inspection is completed within an hour. Panasonic will also showcase five live welding applications at EuroBLECH. These include high-speed twin-tandem robot welding for steel, aluminium welding using Pulse-Mix and HD Pulse processes, and the EN-AWP4 process for thin, high strength materials. Visitors will be able to explore the latest Weld Navigation Plus software, a development environment for applications that extend the capabilities of Panasonic's TAWERS Arc Welding Robot System, including the G4 Robot Controller. "Manufacturers need to increase output without compromising weld quality, while addressing skills shortages and reducing dependence on manual processes. At EuroBLECH, we will demonstrate how Panasonic connects and automates each stage of the welding process, from teaching and production through to inspection. This will give users a clearer route to practical automation," stated Tobias Hater, Project Engineer Robot and Welding Panasonic Connect Europe. Panasonic will exhibit in Hall 13, Booth B242 at EuroBLECH 2026. For more information, click here:







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