ECN (Executive Channel Network) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Office DOOH is not standard DOOH: Lumen study finds ECN screens earn 3.4x more attention than comparable digital out-of-home

20.10.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

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ECN office screens deliver 1.25x the attention of large-format roadside and 44% more brand recall than standard DOOH. LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Channel Network (ECN), Europe's leading office media network, today published The Business Case for Office Attention, an independent Lumen Research study.



Lumen found that ECN's D6 (2m2) office screens earn 3.4x more attention than comparable D6 screens across roadside, retail and transport environments. The study measured 603 full-time office workers across the UK, France and Germany. Results were benchmarked against Lumen's normative database of 100+ studies spanning out-of-home and digital media, and tested at 95% confidence. "ECN's screens sit where office workers walk and wait every working day, so they earn more attention than large-format DOOH and better recall than your standard 6-sheet. As our cumulative attention research shows, brand outcomes come from building attention over time, and few environments build it as naturally as the daily commute through the office lobby."

MIKE FOLLETT, CEO, LUMEN RESEARCH Key findings

ECN's D6 office screens earned 3.4x more attention than comparable D6 screens across roadside, retail and transport environments, rising to 8.3x versus transport and 5.9x versus shopping malls.

ECN's D6 screens earned 1.25x the attention of large-format digital roadside on average, including 48 and 96-sheet formats, despite being a fraction of the size.

ECN generated 44% more brand recall than standard D6 DOOH. Office DOOH screens outperform digital channels at converting attentive seconds into brand recall as cumulative attention rises across the working week. "Going to the office is a habit. The same people pass the same screens several times a day, several days a week, and that repeated exposure builds attention into memory. That is the business case for office attention."

CHARLES PARRY-OKEDEN, GLOBAL CEO, ECN To read the full report, click HERE. ABOUT ECN Executive Channel Network (ECN) is Europe's leading office media network, connecting brands with professional audiences across premium office buildings in the UK, France, Germany and Belgium. MEDIA CONTACT

Paul McBeth

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