Suniel Shetty Raises Concern Over Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: 'Jackie Dada Is My Childhood Friend'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, saying that such an incident could happen to anyone.

Reacting to the incident, Suniel told the media,“Tiger or Jackie Dada, I think the whole world loves them. And if something like this can happen to them, then it can happen to anyone. It shouldn't happen. Suniel also spoke about Tiger's disciplined lifestyle, pointing out that the actor remained focused on sports and exercise.“Tiger only focuses on sports, only exercise, and is dedicated to that. Don't know why it happened. It shouldn't happen, and it is very important for us to stay safe,” he added.

Sharing his personal connection with Jackie, Suniel described the veteran actor as his childhood friend and expressed hope that everything would be fine.“I will only say that for me, you know, Jackie Dada is my childhood friend, and I just wish that everything is fine,” he said.

Suniel Shetty, who shares a longstanding friendship with Jackie Shroff and a warm bond with Tiger Shroff, voiced his concern over the firing incident involving the actor.

The day after the incident, Jackie attended the naming ceremony of Sangeetkar Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present. Suniel attended the event as well and spoke to the media as he left.

Several members of the film industry, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ravi Kishan, have also spoken out following the incident. Some called for enhanced security for the actor.

On October 18, a few hours after the firing, actor Disha Patani and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Tiger's Mumbai residence to inquire about his well-being.

The firing incident took place outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured.