CM Shivakumar Invites People To Mysuru Dasara, Calls It Pride Of Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday invited people to participate in the historic Mysuru Dasara celebrations, describing the state festival as a symbol of the state's pride, cultural heritage and traditions.

The Karnataka government is celebrating the Mysuru Dasara from Sunday, October 11, to Wednesday, October 21. Ayudha Puja rituals have begun at Mysuru Palace, with members of the royal family participating in the ceremonies.

The Jamboo Savari (grand elephant procession) and the floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will take place between 4.10 p.m. and 4.35 p.m., followed by the procession from Amba Vilas Palace to the Bannimantap Grounds.

Elephant Prashanth will carry the 750 kg solid gold howdah, succeeding the retired veteran tusker Abhimanyu.

The royal palace and central areas of Mysuru are illuminated every night throughout the 11-day festival. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that a decision would be taken on extending the illumination for another 11 days after the Dasara festival.

In a one-minute video message, CM Shivakumar said Mysuru Dasara was not merely a festival but a reflection of Karnataka's rich heritage, cultural identity and grandeur.

"Mysuru Dasara is not just a festival. It is the pride of Karnataka and a reflection of our heritage. It is a celebration of our culture and the grandeur of our land. Here, one can experience art, music and our rich cultural traditions," he said.

He said several prominent dignitaries from across the world would participate in the celebrations. Indian armed forces, including the Army, Air Force and Navy, would also be part of the festivities, he added.

Shivakumar said Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would also attend the celebrations.

Describing Mysuru Dasara as an occasion to showcase Karnataka's cultural richness and heritage, he said the festival had become a matter of pride for every Kannadiga.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Karnataka, I extend a warm invitation to Kannadigas and tourists. Come to Mysuru and experience the grandeur of Dasara with your own eyes," he said.

In a separate message posted on social media platform X, Shivakumar described Mysuru Dasara as a state festival representing Karnataka's art, culture, traditions and splendour.

"The countdown has begun for the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations, a symbol of the state's art, culture, tradition and splendour. With the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari, the city of Mysuru has adorned itself, extending its hand in invitation to all the people of the state," he said.