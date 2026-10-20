Northern Ireland Secretary Rejects Claims Legacy Bill Grants Soldiers Amnesty
(MENAFN) Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant has rejected suggestions that proposed revisions to the government’s Troubles legacy legislation would provide former soldiers with an amnesty from prosecution.
Bryant described such claims as "completely wrong", arguing that the proposed requirement for the attorney general to approve prosecutions involving serious Troubles-related offences was not intended to pardon military veterans.
The measure forms part of a wider package of government amendments being considered by MPs on Monday, as the long-awaited legislation returned to the House of Commons for further debate.
Speaking about the proposal, Bryant described it as a "sensible measure" intended to promote "more consistency" in decisions concerning prosecutions linked to the conflict.
The legislation is designed to address unresolved cases from Northern Ireland’s decades-long period of violence, which resulted in more than 3,500 deaths.
The bill was initially presented to Parliament last year after the UK government reached an agreement with the Irish government on a joint framework for addressing the conflict’s legacy.
The government has argued that the proposed amendments would "significantly reduce" the likelihood of military veterans being subjected to repeated investigations into events connected to the Troubles.
Bryant described such claims as "completely wrong", arguing that the proposed requirement for the attorney general to approve prosecutions involving serious Troubles-related offences was not intended to pardon military veterans.
The measure forms part of a wider package of government amendments being considered by MPs on Monday, as the long-awaited legislation returned to the House of Commons for further debate.
Speaking about the proposal, Bryant described it as a "sensible measure" intended to promote "more consistency" in decisions concerning prosecutions linked to the conflict.
The legislation is designed to address unresolved cases from Northern Ireland’s decades-long period of violence, which resulted in more than 3,500 deaths.
The bill was initially presented to Parliament last year after the UK government reached an agreement with the Irish government on a joint framework for addressing the conflict’s legacy.
The government has argued that the proposed amendments would "significantly reduce" the likelihood of military veterans being subjected to repeated investigations into events connected to the Troubles.
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