Iphone 17 Price Drop: Grab Rs 99,000 Phone For Just Rs 55,000 In THIS Massive SALE

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The festive sale is bringing massive price cuts on the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models. You can easily grab your new iPhone at a much lower price using bank offers and exchange bonuses. Check out the full details here.

The festive season is currently in full swing, and smartphone sales are hitting the roof. Apple has dropped some amazing news for buyers right now. You can buy the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models at incredibly low prices during this festival sale.

E-commerce platforms and retail stores are offering special deals to make this happen. Reports suggest you can get the iPhone 17 for around Rs 54,000. The iPhone 17 Pro will also see its effective price drop to around Rs 57,000 during the sale.

Flipkart is currently running its festival sale. The platform lists the iPhone 17 256GB model at Rs 86,999, down from its original price of Rs 99,900. You can bring this cost down even further using bank offers and exchange deals. You will get a discount of around Rs 5,000 if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card.

This brings the price straight down to Rs 81,999. You can also exchange your old phone for extra benefits. Reports say exchanging an iPhone 14 in good condition can fetch you up to Rs 27,850. Combine this exchange value with the Rs 5,000 bank discount, and the effective price of the iPhone 17 drops to just Rs 54,149.

Reliance Digital is offering a viral deal if you want to buy the iPhone 17 Pro instead of the standard model. Reports indicate the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model can drop to around Rs 56,990. You will not find this offer directly online, though. You must visit the physical store and combine multiple discounts to get this price.

The phone originally costs Rs 1,34,900, but the store gives a flat Rs 9,910 discount. You can also get up to Rs 55,000 as old phone exchange value, a Rs 10,000 extra exchange bonus, and up to Rs 3,000 in bank cashback. All these combined bring the final effective price to Rs 56,990. Your old phone's condition plays a huge role here, as the maximum Rs 55,000 exchange value depends entirely on the model and its working state.

Buying a phone just because it is cheap is never a smart move, so let us look at the features. The iPhone 17 packs a 6.3-inch OLED screen. This display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. You will feel a much smoother experience while scrolling or watching animations compared to the older 60Hz displays.

Apple has powered this phone with the mighty A19 chip. The back panel houses a 48-megapixel main camera and another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Apple has also provided an 18-megapixel front camera for your selfies and video calls. The battery life is equally impressive. Apple claims the phone delivers nearly 30 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

Buyers planning to get the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro must keep a few things in mind. Online and offline store offers are never exactly the same. Exchange offers and bank cashbacks depend entirely on strict terms and conditions. You should always check your credit card eligibility and your old phone's exact exchange value before visiting the store. You can genuinely grab the Rs 99,000 worth iPhone 17 at half price if you follow these simple steps. This is truly a golden chance for anyone planning to buy a new iPhone during the festive season.