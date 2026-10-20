Rolex Watch Found Beside Trash Bin Amid France Looting, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A surprising discovery amid the looting reported in France has caught the attention of social media users. A video circulating online appears to show a Rolex wristwatch, reportedly accompanied by its box, lying beside a rubbish bin in an area linked to the unrest.

The unusual sight has sparked curiosity, with viewers questioning why a luxury watch would be left beside a trash can amid reports of shops being looted. However, the circumstances surrounding the discovery remain unclear, and there is no verified information confirming whether the watch was taken from a store or whether it is an authentic Rolex.

Rolex Watch Found Next to a Trash Bin

According to a report by Haberler, the footage shows a wristwatch described as a new Rolex, along with its packaging, placed beside a trash bin.

The video attracted attention because of the contrast between the apparent value of the item and the location where it was found. Social media users have been left wondering how the watch came to be there and whether it was connected to the reported looting.

At present, there is no confirmed explanation for why the watch was abandoned. It is also unclear who recorded the footage or who owned the item.

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Why Was the Luxury Watch Left Behind?

The discovery has raised several questions online, but the available footage does not establish how the watch reached the spot. While the discovery was reported in connection with the looting, it has not been independently confirmed that the watch was stolen from a luxury store. Its authenticity and ownership also remain unverified.

The video nevertheless became a talking point because it showed an unexpected object in the middle of a period marked by reports of theft and damage to commercial properties.

France Faces Unrest and Looting

The discovery comes amid unrest that spread across several French cities following demonstrations over the cost of living, public spending and problems in the education system.

Protests on October 17, 2026, were followed by clashes, fires and looting in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux. Some shops and public buildings were reportedly damaged, while police made arrests as authorities attempted to restore order.

Luxury retail outlets were among the businesses reported to have been targeted during the unrest. The incidents have drawn attention to the damage caused by looting and the challenges faced by businesses during periods of civil disorder.

French authorities have condemned the violence and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Viral Video Leaves Questions Unanswered

The Rolex discovery has added an unusual element to the images and videos emerging from France. While the watch's presence beside a rubbish bin has attracted attention, the footage alone does not explain how it got there.

Until further information emerges, questions about the item's origin, authenticity and connection to the looting remain unanswered.