'She Is Colour Blind': Rashmika Mandanna Faces Backlash For Ignoring Vijay Deverakonda's 'Red Flags'

Rashmika Mandanna is facing strong online backlash. Fans are claiming she allegedly ignored 'red flags' from husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda. Controversy erupted after their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 and a few more podcasts.

February 26, 2026-that's when they married. The couple discussed their relationship on the anticipated episode. Critics slammed Deverakonda first, then Mandanna. People specifically blame Mandanna for 'ignoring Vijay Deverakonda's 'Red Flags'.' This sentiment quickly gained traction across social media.

The Koffee With Karan Revelation

What exactly happened on the show? Rashmika Mandanna openly revealed she initiated their marriage proposal. She told Vijay, "Let's get married." Mandanna pursued the idea for a year. She asked him multiple times before he finally agreed. Viewers quickly pinpointed this prolonged courtship as a potential 'red flag'.

"Okay, you ask me a hundred times." Vijay Deverakonda said this. He jokingly added, "I am not an a**hole." His response to Mandanna's persistent proposals sparked immediate contention. Social media widely shared this exchange. It triggered negative reactions. Many viewers saw Deverakonda's public recounting and reluctant agreement as downplaying her efforts. They called it an uncomfortable display of his disinterest. This fueled the 'red flag' narrative.

Netizens React: 'Walking Red Flag' and Mandanna's Judgment

Online, critics slammed Deverakonda. Many found the interaction uncomfortable. "Sorry, I didn't find it romantic or funny," one comment read. Social media users swiftly labelled Vijay Deverakonda's comments insensitive. They accused him of "humiliating" his wife on national television. They widely described Deverakonda as a "walking red flag." Users pointed to his perceived arrogance. They also noted his casual dismissal of Mandanna's earnestness. This was problematic behavior.

"She asked him 100 times to marry her? Even if it is true, why is he revealing it publicly? He's kind of humiliating her." So wrote another X user. While aimed at Deverakonda, this comment fuelled the narrative.

One stated, "Rashmika is good as an actor, but an utter flop in decision making! She did not have to reveal with everyone she begged VD to marry her year long!" Her perceived 'ignorance' now impacts public perception of her judgment. Not just in relationships, but professionally too.

Public Scrutiny and Relationship Dynamics

The fallout didn't stop there. The incident intensified discussions about celebrity couple dynamics. Public disclosures became a key point. The public's sharp focus on Mandanna raised questions about societal expectations. Women in relationships, especially in entertainment, face unique pressures. Commentators debated if Mandanna's openness about her marriage pursuit exposed her. Her perceived lack of discernment became as much a talking point as Deverakonda's behavior.

Here's Where The 'Problem' Lies!

In several interviews, Rashmika Mandanna has shared intimate details about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, including how she likes to“put Vijay to bed.” She has also spoken about calling his name softly twice and recalled how rude he was to her during their first interaction as co-stars. These revelations have sparked conversations among fans about their relationship dynamic, with some trolling her as“Alia 2.0.”

The criticism reflects a broader debate around modern relationships, marriage, and gender roles. Some believe that a healthy marriage thrives on a balance of feminine and masculine energies, where a man takes the lead and a woman feels safe enough to grow, soften, and be vulnerable in his presence. Others, however, argue that such dynamics should never come at the cost of a woman's independence or equality.

For critics, the concern is not simply about Rashmika's personal choices but about what these public narratives might normalise. They question whether celebrity couples, through seemingly casual anecdotes, risk reinforcing traditional gender roles at a time when many women are advocating for equal partnerships in marriage. Ultimately, the debate raises a larger question: can a woman embrace softness and vulnerability in love while still being recognised as an equal partner?