KFC Is Zambia: More Investment, More Restaurants, Everyday Choice



KFC is bringing new investment to Zambia, with more locations, world-class operational expertise and hundreds of jobs.

With 17 restaurants across Lusaka and the Copperbelt, and 25 more in the pipeline, KFC is making a long-term commitment to Zambia and demonstrating its confidence in the country's future growth.

Streetwise is the platform making KFC accessible and relevant to everyday Zambians across all income levels. Local leadership, skills transfer and local supply chain development are central to KFC's long-term presence in Zambia.

KFC ( ) is launching a new growth phase Pa Zed, showing up bigger, bolder and more locally rooted than ever before.

The brand is bringing significant investment, an expanded restaurant footprint, and a commitment to becoming part of Zambian culture and everyday life.

And Streetwise is central to the story, as the platform that makes KFC accessible and relevant to everyday Zambians across all income levels. It's how KFC moves beyond being an occasional treat to becoming part of how Zambians live and make their way.

“Zambian consumers are resourceful,” says Akhona Qengqe, KFC Africa General Manager.“They make a plan, they make a little go a long way, and they keep moving forward. Streetwise is us saying: we respect that hustle. We're built for your life, not the other way around."

Qengqe says KFC's investment in Zambia is about confidence in the market and in the brand's ability to be relevant to Zambians.“Streetwise is how we earn that relevance. It's not about competing on price alone, it's about building a brand Zambians turn to as part of their everyday life,” she says.

Expanding Pa Zed

KFC currently operates 17 locations across Zambia: 13 in the Lusaka area (including the new KFC Mazabuka, which opened in September) and four in the Copperbelt region.

The pipeline of 25 new restaurants tells a much bigger story. As well as several more locations in Lusaka, residents of Chingola, Solwezi, Livingstone and Kapiri Mposhi will soon have new KFCs. A further 12 identified sites will expand the brand's footprint across the country.

Qengqe says every new restaurant creates about 30 jobs, about 60% of which usually go to women.“But a job at KFC isn't just a job. It's an opportunity, especially at a moment like this when KFC is making clear its long-term ambitions in Zambia,” she says.

“Our commitment is to develop experienced local teams and create pathways for talented Zambians to advance.”

South African team members supporting some restaurants are there for only one reason, says Qengqe: to transfer expertise and strengthen Zambian operations.“The goal is clear: build restaurants led by Zambians, managed by Zambians, rooted in Zambian communities.”

Embedded in Africa

With about 1,600 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan markets, and the ambition to increase that number to 3,000 by 2035, KFC Africa is deeply embedded in the continent's economic fabric.

“In Zambia specifically, we're aggressively developing local supply chains to strengthen the agricultural sector and empower local businesses,” says Qengqe.

“We're committed to building supply ecosystems that reduce dependence on imports and create lasting prosperity, and this new chapter in Zambia is an expression of that promise.”

Today, more than ever before, KFC is Zambia. Get the taste.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KFC Africa.

About KFC Africa:

KFC has been part of Africa's story since 1971, when the first restaurant opened in Johannesburg. Today, with more than 1,500 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, it stands as the continent's leading quick service restaurant brand and home of the Original Recipe® fried chicken that millions love.

At KFC Africa, we feed more than hunger, we feed potential. Every meal served is part of a bigger purpose: creating a seat at the table for everyone and ensuring that potential isn't just seen, it's nurtured. That commitment comes to life through initiatives that make a measurable difference. Our Streetwise Academy, backed by Services SETA accreditation, equips team members with skills to thrive across frontline leadership, HR, and operations, achieving a 75% promotion and retention rate that proves the power of investing in people. Initiatives such as the Ikusasa Lethu scholarships and youth potential programmes across Africa open pathways to education, livelihoods, and brighter futures.

With over 40,000 team members powering our business, KFC Africa is proud to be an employer of choice, officially certified as a Top Employer across Africa for excellence in people practices, leadership, and workplace culture. This recognition reflects our commitment to cultivating careers, fairness, and integrity while serving millions daily. Because when individuals rise, families strengthen. Communities grow. Nations transform. That's the undeniable impact we are proud to serve.