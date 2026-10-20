Viennalife Shapes Its Sustainable Growth Strategy Around Six Key Strengths

MENAFN - B2Press)This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Viennalife Emeklilik ve Hayat shared its sustainable growth strategy and priorities for the new period at its 2026 Sales and Agency Sales Conference, held in Antalya from October 1 to 4, 2026. Attended by approximately 1,600 people, the conference introduced the company's six key strengths, built on four corporate foundations: people, technology, data, and financial strength.

Operating in Türkiye for 28 years, Viennalife Emeklilik ve Hayat brought together its sales teams and agencies at the conference, held under the motto“6 Strengths. One Heart. Sustainable Growth...” The event addressed the company's long-term goals and sustainable growth approach, while also highlighting Vienna Insurance Group's (VIG) strategic priorities in data and artificial intelligence.

Six Key Strengths Built on Four Solid Foundations

Viennalife is building its sustainable growth strategy on four corporate foundations: people, technology, data, and financial strength. To turn the capabilities provided by these foundations into long-term success, the company has placed six key strengths at the heart of its working culture: Operational Excellence, Continuous Innovation, Strong Communication, Accurate Foresight, Agility, and Trust.

These complementary strengths aim to enhance operational excellence, innovative thinking, effective communication, data-driven decision-making, adaptability to change, and trust-based relationships. This approach seeks not only to support the company's growth but also to ensure the quality and continuity of that growth.

According to data from the Insurance Association of Türkiye, life insurance premiums grew by 44.3% in nominal terms between January and August 2026, reaching TRY 156.1 billion. During the same period, the overall insurance market grew by 28.1%. Viennalife maintained its position as the third-largest company in the life insurance sector, with an 11.28% market share.

“We Aim to Integrate Data and AI Capabilities into All Our Processes”

Gerhard Lahner, Deputy CEO 2 of VIG and Chairman of the Board of Viennalife, spoke at the conference about the group's international experience and technological transformation priorities:

“With a history of nearly 200 years, a strong financial structure, and more than 50 insurance companies operating in 30 countries, VIG ranks among Europe's top 10 insurance groups. We continue to build on this experience while preparing for future needs. Across the group, we aim to integrate data and artificial intelligence capabilities into our business processes by 2028. Türkiye is one of the important markets we approach with a long-term perspective. We will continue to support our development here through technology, corporate capabilities, and a commitment to creating sustainable value.”

“We Value the Quality of Our Growth as Much as Its Pace, and Its Continuity as Much as Our Results”

Uğur Tozşekerli, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viennalife, shared the company's approach to sustainable growth and its goals for the coming period:

“We define sustainable growth not only through financial results but also through the way we work, our corporate capabilities, and the long-term value we create to achieve those results. Our six key strengths, built on the four foundations of people, technology, data, and financial strength, are the key to sustaining our achievements in the future.

“Our goal is not simply to become a larger company. We aim to be a company that customers recommend most, that leads its sector, and that stands out for sustainable profitability and a strong sales organization. That is why we value the quality of our growth as much as its pace, and the continuity of our results as much as the results themselves.

“We see Operational Excellence, Continuous Innovation, Strong Communication, Accurate Foresight, Agility, and Trust not merely as principles, but as integral parts of our daily work. Our shared goals with our sales teams and agencies, our culture of achieving success together, and the trust we place in one another are among the most important guarantees of our sustainable growth.”

Shared Goals, Strong Collaboration

Meetings and activities held throughout the conference addressed the company's performance indicators, the development of its sales organization, improvements to the customer experience, and priorities for the coming period.

The programme concluded with discussions on incorporating the six key strengths into daily business processes, strengthening collaboration around shared goals, and embedding the sustainable growth approach throughout the sales organization.