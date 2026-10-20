Flyby To Strengthen Its Regional Position Alongside The Growing Fitness Industry

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

The healthy living trend, which gained momentum during the pandemic, is also having an impact on the fitness industry. Global data indicates that the sector is entering a new period of growth. According to figures published in the Health & Fitness Association's 2025 Global Fitness Industry Report, global fitness memberships increased by 6% year over year, while revenue rose by an average of 8% and the number of facilities grew by approximately 4%.

Data from the European market also supports this growth trend. According to a 2026 report by EuropeActive and Deloitte, the number of fitness members in Europe reached 75.5 million in 2025, while industry revenue rose to €39.1 billion. During the same period, the number of fitness clubs increased by 3% to 67,515.

Growth in the fitness industry is measured not only by the opening of new gyms or an increase in membership numbers. The technologies required by gyms and studios are also evolving. Demand is increasing for software infrastructure that can manage more members, locations, and customer touchpoints through a single system. For multi-location businesses, boutique studios, and large fitness chains, managing memberships, sales, bookings, access control, CRM, mobile applications, payments, reporting, and customer communications within a unified operation has made software infrastructure one of the sector's key investment areas.

The Fitness and Wellness Economy Continues to Grow

Flyby supports the transformation of fitness and wellness businesses by bringing together processes such as membership management, CRM, booking, online payments, mobile applications, and reporting on a single platform. Its electronic contract and electronic signature infrastructure also allows membership and sales agreements to be completed digitally. This helps businesses simplify their operational processes while providing customers with a faster and more seamless digital experience.

Türkiye, where Flyby originated, is also among the notable markets in the global wellness economy. According to data published by the Global Wellness Institute in January 2026, Türkiye's wellness economy reached $73 billion in 2024, growing at an average annual rate of 11.8% between 2019 and 2024. With this market size, Türkiye ranks as the world's 16th-largest wellness economy.

Flyby Pursues Regional Growth Toward 2030

Flyby brings the operations of fitness, wellness, spa, studio, golf, and aquapark businesses together on a single platform. It also integrates with various technologies, including payment systems, access control solutions, mobile applications, and hotel management systems. Currently used at more than 600 facilities across over 25 countries, the brand aims to expand its customer and business partner network across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia by 2030.

Gökberk Özkan, Flyby's International Sales Manager, commented on the company's 2030 vision:

“As the fitness industry grows, businesses need more than software that simply records memberships. They need a robust digital infrastructure that connects different locations, customer touchpoints, sales processes, payment systems, and third-party technologies. We have taken the field experience we gained over many years in Türkiye to other countries as well.

“Our goal for 2030 is to further strengthen Flyby's position as a regional player across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, and to become one of the preferred technology brands for the digital infrastructure of large-scale, multi-location fitness businesses in particular.

“We do not see growth solely as entering new markets. We aim to establish deeper integrations in the markets where we operate and become a long-term technology partner that supports businesses as they grow.”

Drawing on Senkron Tech's 30 years of technology experience, Flyby aims to continue growing as a strong Türkiye-based regional player in fitness, wellness, and sports technology by bringing the industry expertise it has developed in Türkiye to international projects.