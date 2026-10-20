Zelenskyy Presses Rubio on 3 Urgent Needs: Interceptors, Starlink
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on three pressing priorities in a phone call Tuesday: interceptors for ballistic missiles, advance warning of Russian strikes and the return of Starlink and Starshield services.
Announcing the call in a Telegram statement, Zelenskyy characterized it as “a substantive conversation.”
He then laid out the agenda point by point.
“The first issue was interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. The second was early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. The third was the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader thanked Rubio for his readiness to assist and for what he called a clear position.
According to Zelenskyy, the exchange came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.
The two officials agreed to talk again soon and trade updates, he said.
Announcing the call in a Telegram statement, Zelenskyy characterized it as “a substantive conversation.”
He then laid out the agenda point by point.
“The first issue was interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. The second was early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. The third was the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader thanked Rubio for his readiness to assist and for what he called a clear position.
According to Zelenskyy, the exchange came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.
The two officials agreed to talk again soon and trade updates, he said.
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