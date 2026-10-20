Obama Condemns Federal Investigation into Ilhan Omar as Appalling
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama has criticized a federal investigation involving Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, arguing that she is being targeted because of her outspoken opposition to President Donald Trump.
"The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president," Obama wrote on X, describing the investigation as "so appalling".
The White House defended the inquiry, saying the Justice Department was "focused on restoring law and order".
Last week, federal homeland security agents searched Omar’s residence in Washington, DC, as part of an investigation into her immigration status. Omar was born in Somalia and moved to the United States with her family during childhood.
Media reports have linked the investigation to questions surrounding her US citizenship and allegations concerning whether she misrepresented her age upon arriving in the country in 1995. Questions have also emerged over whether the birth date recorded on her citizenship application matched her actual date of birth.
In a post published Sunday, Obama said Omar’s father became a naturalized US citizen when she was 17, meaning she had not yet reached the legal age of adulthood at the time. He argued that this development subsequently enabled her to obtain citizenship.
"Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen," he wrote.
"The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president," Obama wrote on X, describing the investigation as "so appalling".
The White House defended the inquiry, saying the Justice Department was "focused on restoring law and order".
Last week, federal homeland security agents searched Omar’s residence in Washington, DC, as part of an investigation into her immigration status. Omar was born in Somalia and moved to the United States with her family during childhood.
Media reports have linked the investigation to questions surrounding her US citizenship and allegations concerning whether she misrepresented her age upon arriving in the country in 1995. Questions have also emerged over whether the birth date recorded on her citizenship application matched her actual date of birth.
In a post published Sunday, Obama said Omar’s father became a naturalized US citizen when she was 17, meaning she had not yet reached the legal age of adulthood at the time. He argued that this development subsequently enabled her to obtain citizenship.
"Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen," he wrote.
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