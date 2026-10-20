Alberta Begins Referendum on Potential Independence from Canada
(MENAFN) Voting began Monday in Alberta, western Canada, in a closely watched referendum that could pave the way for a process aimed at separating the province from the country.
Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. (0200 GMT Tuesday), according to Elections Alberta. The electoral agency reported that approximately 1.3 million residents had already voted through advance polling or special voting arrangements.
Voters are being asked to respond to 10 questions, with the first nine focusing on immigration and constitutional issues.
The final question asks Albertans whether the province should remain part of Canada or whether its government should begin preparing for a second referendum on independence that would be legally binding.
The question marks a first for Alberta, as no previous provincial ballot has included a question of this kind. The outcome could determine whether the province moves toward a further vote on separation.
Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. (0200 GMT Tuesday), according to Elections Alberta. The electoral agency reported that approximately 1.3 million residents had already voted through advance polling or special voting arrangements.
Voters are being asked to respond to 10 questions, with the first nine focusing on immigration and constitutional issues.
The final question asks Albertans whether the province should remain part of Canada or whether its government should begin preparing for a second referendum on independence that would be legally binding.
The question marks a first for Alberta, as no previous provincial ballot has included a question of this kind. The outcome could determine whether the province moves toward a further vote on separation.
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