European Telecom Giants Explore Joint Satellite Bid to Challenge Starlink
(MENAFN) Four major European telecommunications operators announced Monday that they are considering a joint bid for mobile satellite spectrum to improve connectivity across the continent.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone have signed a letter of intent to evaluate a potential joint offer for the upcoming allocation of spectrum designated for mobile satellite services in Europe, the companies said.
The proposed initiative could create a European alternative to satellite connectivity providers such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, as telecom operators seek to extend network coverage beyond the reach of conventional mobile infrastructure.
The companies said the plan would strengthen direct-to-device connectivity by combining satellite technology with existing mobile networks, helping deliver services to areas that currently have limited coverage.
The proposed framework would give all mobile network operators open and equal access to the service without discrimination. The approach is intended to support competition and give consumers more connectivity options.
Under the arrangement being considered, the four telecom companies would develop ground-based network infrastructure in Europe and handle essential coordination and monitoring functions. They would not, however, invest directly in building or operating a satellite constellation.
Instead, a satellite partner, which has not yet been chosen, would be responsible for supplying the constellation, according to the companies.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone have signed a letter of intent to evaluate a potential joint offer for the upcoming allocation of spectrum designated for mobile satellite services in Europe, the companies said.
The proposed initiative could create a European alternative to satellite connectivity providers such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, as telecom operators seek to extend network coverage beyond the reach of conventional mobile infrastructure.
The companies said the plan would strengthen direct-to-device connectivity by combining satellite technology with existing mobile networks, helping deliver services to areas that currently have limited coverage.
The proposed framework would give all mobile network operators open and equal access to the service without discrimination. The approach is intended to support competition and give consumers more connectivity options.
Under the arrangement being considered, the four telecom companies would develop ground-based network infrastructure in Europe and handle essential coordination and monitoring functions. They would not, however, invest directly in building or operating a satellite constellation.
Instead, a satellite partner, which has not yet been chosen, would be responsible for supplying the constellation, according to the companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment