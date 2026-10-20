France Locks In 10 Percent of Diesel Needs From Gulf in Macron Tour
(MENAFN) France has lined up emergency diesel supplies from three Gulf states to ease pressure on energy prices, and has signed a batch of advanced technology agreements along the way, as President Emmanuel Macron works his way through the region.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have agreed to supply volumes equal to 10% of French diesel consumption in the coming weeks, according to Elysee sources cited by a UAE-based news outlet.
Macron closed much of the deal during a Gulf tour that began Monday in Kuwait and the UAE. Bahrain and Qatar are next on his itinerary.
An Elysee adviser said the larger volumes are meant to bring down energy prices across Europe after public protests in France.
The package builds on earlier commitments. Saudi Arabia had already guaranteed France 95,000 tonnes of diesel in each of October and November, 190,000 tonnes in total. The UAE and Bahrain are expected to separately deliver 100,000 tonnes over a period that has not been specified.
The adviser credited the Gulf states’ political commitments to France’s reliability as a regional partner and its earlier deployment of air defense capabilities.
TotalEnergies will manage the sales, and its chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, is travelling with Macron.
Technology and energy deals followed in Abu Dhabi. The UAE and France signed preliminary agreements covering energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to deepen economic ties. Officials signed the pacts in the presence of Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed.
A government media office in Abu Dhabi reported three agreements involving French startup AMI Labs, aimed at exploring new applications and strengthening technological cooperation:
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will focus on joint research with AMI Labs.
Computing company G42 aims to establish a framework for cloud infrastructure.
Analog plans to integrate AI models into robotics and physical applications for industrial sectors.
Separately, Adnoc Gas and Schneider Electric signed an initial pact to assess advanced technologies and improve the operational efficiency of energy systems. ADNOC Refining and Technip Energies signed two contracts, one for a refining capacity enhancement project and one for a sustainable aviation fuel initiative.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have agreed to supply volumes equal to 10% of French diesel consumption in the coming weeks, according to Elysee sources cited by a UAE-based news outlet.
Macron closed much of the deal during a Gulf tour that began Monday in Kuwait and the UAE. Bahrain and Qatar are next on his itinerary.
An Elysee adviser said the larger volumes are meant to bring down energy prices across Europe after public protests in France.
The package builds on earlier commitments. Saudi Arabia had already guaranteed France 95,000 tonnes of diesel in each of October and November, 190,000 tonnes in total. The UAE and Bahrain are expected to separately deliver 100,000 tonnes over a period that has not been specified.
The adviser credited the Gulf states’ political commitments to France’s reliability as a regional partner and its earlier deployment of air defense capabilities.
TotalEnergies will manage the sales, and its chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, is travelling with Macron.
Technology and energy deals followed in Abu Dhabi. The UAE and France signed preliminary agreements covering energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to deepen economic ties. Officials signed the pacts in the presence of Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed.
A government media office in Abu Dhabi reported three agreements involving French startup AMI Labs, aimed at exploring new applications and strengthening technological cooperation:
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will focus on joint research with AMI Labs.
Computing company G42 aims to establish a framework for cloud infrastructure.
Analog plans to integrate AI models into robotics and physical applications for industrial sectors.
Separately, Adnoc Gas and Schneider Electric signed an initial pact to assess advanced technologies and improve the operational efficiency of energy systems. ADNOC Refining and Technip Energies signed two contracts, one for a refining capacity enhancement project and one for a sustainable aviation fuel initiative.
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