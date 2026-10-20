Philippines Protests Chinese Envoy Over Perceived Threat
(MENAFN) The Philippines summoned China’s ambassador on Monday to express “serious concern” over comments it viewed as suggesting a threat to use force. The Chinese envoy disputed Manila’s interpretation and submitted a protest of his own.
Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro told Ambassador Jing Quan that his recent remarks were “provocative and unacceptable, and does not contribute to creating understanding,” according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
Lazaro also “stressed that such language aggravates an already sensitive bilateral atmosphere and undermines the shared efforts of both countries to build mutual understanding and cooperation.”
The diplomatic dispute followed comments Jing made on Thursday during an event in Manila. He was responding to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who had described China as a “troublemaker” in the region. Jing dismissed the accusation as “nonsense.”
“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace,” he said.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. responded on Friday, saying Jing’s comments “sounds very much like a threat.”
In its account of Monday’s meeting, the Chinese Embassy said Jing accused Philippine officials of taking his remarks out of context.
Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro told Ambassador Jing Quan that his recent remarks were “provocative and unacceptable, and does not contribute to creating understanding,” according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
Lazaro also “stressed that such language aggravates an already sensitive bilateral atmosphere and undermines the shared efforts of both countries to build mutual understanding and cooperation.”
The diplomatic dispute followed comments Jing made on Thursday during an event in Manila. He was responding to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who had described China as a “troublemaker” in the region. Jing dismissed the accusation as “nonsense.”
“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace,” he said.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. responded on Friday, saying Jing’s comments “sounds very much like a threat.”
In its account of Monday’s meeting, the Chinese Embassy said Jing accused Philippine officials of taking his remarks out of context.
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