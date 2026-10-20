3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report: Cars And Gadgets Give Molded Interconnect Devices Room To Grow To $5.3Bn

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D semiconductor packaging market, valued at US$13.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$33.7 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the 2024-2030 forecast period. The market report delivers an in-depth assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and the latest global tariff developments affecting semiconductor supply chains.

Technology and Market Trends

Demand for smaller, faster and more energy-efficient electronic systems continues to accelerate the adoption of advanced semiconductor packaging. Technologies such as through-silicon vias (TSVs), through-glass vias (TGVs) and package-on-package architectures support higher bandwidth, reduced latency, lower power consumption and greater component density.

The integration of heterogeneous components within a single package is also enabling new electronic system architectures. This capability is increasingly important for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure, data centers, telecommunications and big data analytics. As conventional semiconductor scaling encounters technical and economic constraints, 3D semiconductor packaging is becoming integral to next-generation chip design and manufacturing strategies.

Consumer electronics remains a major source of demand as manufacturers pursue increasingly powerful devices with compact form factors. Automotive applications are expanding alongside electric, connected and autonomous vehicle development, all of which require reliable, high-performance computing. Telecommunications, industrial systems, military and aerospace equipment, and advanced healthcare devices also contribute to market growth.

Additional momentum comes from expanding Internet of Things deployments and sustained investment in cloud computing infrastructure. Declining production costs and continued improvements in manufacturing processes are making advanced packaging technologies accessible to a wider range of semiconductor companies. Energy-efficiency requirements further strengthen the market outlook by encouraging packaging solutions that can improve performance while reducing power consumption.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Through-Silicon Via Packaging: The TSV segment is forecast to reach US$18.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3%.

Package-on-Package: This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. 3D semiconductor packaging market was valued at US$1.6 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.5%, reaching US$9.7 billion by 2030. Other Growth Markets: The report assesses developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global 3D semiconductor packaging market by value in U.S. dollars. Packaging methods covered include through-silicon via, package-on-package, through-glass via and other advanced packaging methods. End-use analysis encompasses consumer electronics, telecommunications, industrial applications, automotive, military and aerospace, and additional industries.

Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts are provided for 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 through 2023. The report also examines regional market prospects, competitive positioning, emerging technologies, product and process innovation, and structural changes affecting globalization and semiconductor production.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks global tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and evaluates their implications for sourcing, manufacturing, investment and supply chain realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty and changing trade relationships. Analysis from economists, trade specialists and semiconductor industry experts provides context for emerging risks and commercial opportunities.

The assessment also considers key economic indicators, including population and urbanization trends, while evaluating how trade turbulence may influence regional semiconductor ecosystems. Updated competitive intelligence includes 2025 global market share estimates and positioning assessments for major participants, leading brands and specialized providers.

Companies Featured

The study profiles 36 companies active in the 3D semiconductor packaging market. Selected participants include:



IBM Corporation

3M Company

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

3D PLUS SA

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

China Wafer Level CSP Co., Ltd. EV Group Europe & Asia/Pacific GmbH

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports strategic planning by identifying high-growth packaging technologies, end-use sectors and geographic markets. It provides actionable intelligence on competitive conditions, technology adoption, tariff exposure and supply chain developments. Buyers also receive complimentary updates for one year, supporting continued awareness of market changes, revised forecasts and emerging opportunities within the global 3D semiconductor packaging industry.

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