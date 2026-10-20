Finfet Technology - Global Strategic Business Report Just Released: AI And Data Centers Push Finfet Chip Market Toward $97 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "FinFET Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FinFET technology market, valued at US$38.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$97.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductors across consumer electronics, data centers, telecommunications, automotive systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things applications.

The latest FinFET technology market report provides an in-depth assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts through 2030. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their effects on semiconductor supply chains, sourcing strategies, manufacturing investment and regional market opportunities.

FinFET Technology Market Trends and Growth Drivers

FinFET technology continues to play an essential role in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, enabling improvements in transistor performance, power efficiency and device scaling. Its adoption supports the production of CPUs, GPUs and system-on-chip devices used in smartphones, connected products, automotive electronics, cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing platforms.

Strong demand for smaller, faster and more power-efficient chips is accelerating investment in FinFET-based manufacturing. Semiconductor companies are also advancing lithography, etching, design automation and process optimization capabilities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into semiconductor design workflows to improve simulation, reliability and performance. The use of high-k dielectrics, metal gates and other advanced materials is further strengthening device efficiency and longevity.

Despite its growth potential, the market faces challenges associated with manufacturing complexity, capital-intensive fabrication processes, advanced equipment requirements and elevated production costs. Continued research and development, workforce expertise and collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, material providers and equipment suppliers will remain important to improving production efficiency and commercial scalability.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Technology: 16nm/14nm, 10nm, 7nm and other FinFET technologies.

Product: CPU, system-on-chip, GPU and other semiconductor products.

End Use: Consumer electronics, information technology and telecommunications, automotive and other applications. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, South Korea, Taiwan and other global markets.

The CPU segment is forecast to reach US$36.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7%. The system-on-chip segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% during the analysis period. Regionally, the U.S. FinFET technology market was valued at US$5.5 billion in 2024. China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18%, reaching US$20.8 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the technological, economic and competitive factors reshaping the global FinFET technology market. Domain experts assess how semiconductor miniaturization, advanced computing requirements and energy-efficiency targets are influencing product development and fabrication investment. The analysis also considers the effect of evolving trade policies, tariff negotiations and supply chain realignment on manufacturing locations, procurement decisions and regional competitiveness.

The latest edition incorporates tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, with attention to sourcing disruption, supply chain volatility and geographic diversification. Forecasts have been adjusted to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 to 2023 provides additional context for the revised global and regional outlook through 2030.

Competitive Landscape

The FinFET technology market report includes company profiles, global market share estimates and competitive positioning analysis. Featured companies include:



GlobalFoundries Inc.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

United Microelectronics Corporation Xilinx Inc., an Advanced Micro Devices company

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual FinFET technology sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major technologies, products, end-use sectors and geographic markets.

Assessment of market drivers, barriers, emerging technologies and semiconductor manufacturing trends.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, market presence and strategic positioning.

Analysis of global tariffs, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption and manufacturing realignment.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities, investment priorities and strategic growth markets. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global FinFET technology market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth prospects, how regional market shares may change and which companies are best positioned to compete. It provides decision-makers with a comprehensive resource for evaluating opportunities in advanced semiconductor manufacturing amid rapid technological innovation and shifting global trade conditions.

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