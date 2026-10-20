Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) - Global Strategic Business Report: As Conventional Lithography Reaches Its Limits, EUV Heads For A $34.1Bn Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EUV lithography has become central to leading-edge semiconductor fabrication, particularly at 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer process nodes. Its 13.5-nanometer wavelength supports highly precise patterning, greater transistor density and increasingly complex chip architectures. These capabilities are critical as conventional lithography techniques encounter technical and economic constraints at advanced nodes.

The technology is enabling continued improvements in processor performance, energy efficiency and thermal management across data centers, mobile devices, cloud infrastructure and intelligent edge systems. Semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly adopting EUVL to simplify selected patterning processes, reduce reliance on complex multi-patterning schemes and support the development of next-generation logic and memory products.

Demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing is a major market catalyst. AI training, machine learning, advanced graphics and large-scale data processing require processors with high transistor densities and optimized power consumption. EUVL supports the fabrication of CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and memory technologies designed for these computationally intensive workloads.

Expanding Applications Across Key Industries

Consumer electronics remains an important application area, with advanced semiconductors required for smartphones, laptops, gaming systems, wearables and connected devices. Manufacturers are pursuing higher performance within increasingly compact designs, strengthening demand for advanced-node processors and memory chips produced with EUV lithography.

The expansion of 5G networks is also increasing the need for sophisticated semiconductors capable of supporting faster data transmission, greater bandwidth and low-latency communication. EUVL contributes to the production of chips used in telecommunications infrastructure, mobile devices and network equipment.

Automotive semiconductor demand is rising as electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving platforms incorporate more sensors, connectivity functions and AI processing capabilities. Chips used in battery management, in-vehicle computing, power systems and automated driving must deliver high performance, reliability and energy efficiency. These requirements are creating additional opportunities for advanced lithography technologies.

Ongoing EUVL innovation is focused on higher-power light sources, improved system throughput, advanced optics, enhanced photomasks and next-generation photoresist materials. These developments are expected to improve productivity, resolution and manufacturing economics. High-numerical-aperture EUV systems are also positioned to support future process nodes and increasingly complex semiconductor designs.

Market Outlook and Regional Highlights

The light sources component segment is projected to reach US$15.7 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 14.0%. The optics component segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period.

The United States EUVL market was valued at approximately US$4.6 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% and reach US$5.8 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region are also expected to generate opportunities as governments and manufacturers invest in domestic semiconductor capacity, supply chain resilience and advanced fabrication facilities.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market by value in U.S. dollars and provides annual sales estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Component: Light sources, optics, masks and other components

Application: Logic and memory

End Use: Integrated device manufacturers and foundries Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of the global EUVL market, including major segments and geographic regions

Assessment of market trends, technology developments, growth drivers and industry constraints

Competitive intelligence covering the presence and strategic prospects of leading market participants

Forecasts designed to support investment planning, market entry analysis and business development

Identification of potential revenue opportunities across semiconductor applications and regional markets Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market develop through 2032?

Which technology, supply chain and investment factors are shaping EUVL adoption?

Which component, application and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How are regional market positions expected to change during the forecast period? Which companies are active in the market, and what are their competitive prospects?

Companies Featured in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report



ASML B.V.

Canon Inc.

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nikon Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

Toppan Inc.

Toshiba Corporation TSMC Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice and image-based content, to deliver market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 14,439 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market is expected to maintain strong momentum as semiconductor manufacturers pursue advanced process nodes and increase capacity for AI, high-performance computing, telecommunications, automotive and consumer electronics applications. Continued improvements in EUV system throughput, precision and scalability will reinforce the technology's role in next-generation semiconductor production through 2032.



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