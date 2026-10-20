Aqua Free Expands Its Product Portfolio: New Baclyser® Neo T Max Offers Greater Capacity And Efficiency
Greater capacity – the same level of safety
The Baclyser® neo T Max is available with a service life of either 3 or 4 months. It complements the Baclyser® neo T, offering users additional flexibility.
Existing Baclyser® neo T users who require greater capacity due to their infrastructure or more demanding operating conditions can easily switch to the Baclyser® neo T Max without changing the adapter.
Compact design – minimal loss of clearance
Despite its increased performance, the filter retains a compact design. Measuring 86 mm in diameter and 69 mm in length, the Baclyser® neo T Max offers the smallest reduction in tap clearance in its class.
Cost-effective and practical
- Exceptionally long service life, even under challenging water quality conditions, means fewer filter changes. Lower filter replacement costs and less work improve cost efficiency. Compatibility with existing adapters allows easy integration without additional installation work.
High-performance filtration – proven safety
The Baclyser® neo T Max delivers flow rates of up to 18.5 litres per minute at 5 bar and a total filtration capacity of approximately 6,000 litres.
The proven MetalSkin® coating on the outlet also provides the highest level of protection against retrograde contamination – a key advantage in minimising the risk of contamination entering the filter from the outlet.
A word from the company
“The Baclyser® neo T Ma is the next step in the development of our successful Baclyser® neo range. It provides customers who need greater capacity due to their infrastructure or operating conditions with a safe, cost-effective solution – without compromise,” explains Holger Eggert, Head of Product Management at Aqua free.
Availability
The new Baclyser® neo T Max is available now in two versions: Baclyser® neo TL (laminar) Max and Baclyser® neo TR (rose) Max.
Product link:
About Aqua free GmbH
Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of water hygiene solutions. Since 1999, the owner-managed company has been setting new standards in drinking water quality and health protection. Through innovative filters and disinfection solutions, Aqua free protects against waterborne infections and reduces Legionella and other microorganisms in hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industrial settings. Certification to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 demonstrates its commitment to high quality standards.
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A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.CONTACT: Aqua free GmbH Margaretha Gesler European Head of Marketing & Communication Email:... Winsbergring 31 22525 Hamburg Germany
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