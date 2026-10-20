Aqua Free Expands Its Product Portfolio: New Baclyser® Neo T Max Offers Greater Capacity And Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamburg, 20.10.2026 – Aqua free introduces the new Baclyser® neo T Max, the latest addition to its established Baclyser® neo range of sterile water filters. This medical device combines the proven strengths of the Baclyser® neo T with longer service life and higher flow rates – an ideal solution for facilities with particularly demanding drinking water hygiene requirements.

Greater capacity – the same level of safety

The Baclyser® neo T Max is available with a service life of either 3 or 4 months. It complements the Baclyser® neo T, offering users additional flexibility.

Existing Baclyser® neo T users who require greater capacity due to their infrastructure or more demanding operating conditions can easily switch to the Baclyser® neo T Max without changing the adapter.

Compact design – minimal loss of clearance

Despite its increased performance, the filter retains a compact design. Measuring 86 mm in diameter and 69 mm in length, the Baclyser® neo T Max offers the smallest reduction in tap clearance in its class.

Cost-effective and practical



Exceptionally long service life, even under challenging water quality conditions, means fewer filter changes.

Lower filter replacement costs and less work improve cost efficiency. Compatibility with existing adapters allows easy integration without additional installation work.

High-performance filtration – proven safety

The Baclyser® neo T Max delivers flow rates of up to 18.5 litres per minute at 5 bar and a total filtration capacity of approximately 6,000 litres.

The proven MetalSkin® coating on the outlet also provides the highest level of protection against retrograde contamination – a key advantage in minimising the risk of contamination entering the filter from the outlet.

A word from the company

“The Baclyser® neo T Ma is the next step in the development of our successful Baclyser® neo range. It provides customers who need greater capacity due to their infrastructure or operating conditions with a safe, cost-effective solution – without compromise,” explains Holger Eggert, Head of Product Management at Aqua free.





Availability

The new Baclyser® neo T Max is available now in two versions: Baclyser® neo TL (laminar) Max and Baclyser® neo TR (rose) Max.

Product link:

About Aqua free GmbH

Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of water hygiene solutions. Since 1999, the owner-managed company has been setting new standards in drinking water quality and health protection. Through innovative filters and disinfection solutions, Aqua free protects against waterborne infections and reduces Legionella and other microorganisms in hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industrial settings. Certification to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 demonstrates its commitment to high quality standards.

For further information, visit

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CONTACT: Aqua free GmbH Margaretha Gesler European Head of Marketing & Communication Email:... Winsbergring 31 22525 Hamburg Germany