Global Food Peptide Market Strategic Research And Forecast Report, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 8.05 Billion As Functional Foods And Sports Nutrition Drive 7.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific leads the Food Peptide Market, with diverse types and nutrition applications. Company profiles, SWOT, M&A and procurement insights support strategic decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Food Peptide Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food peptide market is valued at approximately USD 5.13 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 8.05 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, with 2025 serving as the base year. The report delivers market sizing, competitive intelligence and strategic analysis to support companies and investors evaluating opportunities across this expanding global market.

Market value is assessed across four key type segments: Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Marine and Microbial/Fermentation-Derived. This segmentation provides insight into the commercial position and growth potential of established and emerging peptide sources. The analysis also enables stakeholders to evaluate market dynamics across the supply chain and identify segments aligned with their product development, sourcing and investment priorities.

Application coverage includes Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Infant Nutrition and Elderly/Geriatric Nutrition. These categories offer a detailed view of food peptide demand across consumer, wellness and specialized nutrition markets. Market sizing through 2031 allows decision-makers to compare application opportunities, assess potential areas for expansion and prioritize long-term commercial strategies.

Asia Pacific held the largest regional share of the global food peptide market in 2025, accounting for 34.5% of total value. North America represented 26.0%, while Europe contributed 24.0%. Latin America accounted for 9.5%, followed by the Middle East & Africa at 6.0%. The report examines these regional markets alongside relevant country-level segments, helping organizations evaluate geographic performance, regional market positioning and prospective areas for investment through 2031.

The report includes:



Global food peptide market sizing by value for the 2025 base year and the 2026-2031 forecast period

Detailed analysis by type, application, region and country

Regional value share comparisons for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

A competitive landscape examining leading participants and their market positioning

Company profiles covering financial performance, business strategy and SWOT analysis

Strategic implications tailored to each profiled company

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses A forward-looking assessment of the market through 2031

The competitive analysis profiles 11 companies operating across the food peptide value chain. Featured participants include Kerry Group, ADM, Cargill, Roquette Freres, DSM-Firmenich, GELITA AG, Rousselot and Darling Ingredients. The company-level coverage assesses financial performance, strategic direction, competitive strengths, operational challenges and potential market opportunities. This information supports benchmarking and helps stakeholders examine how major companies are positioning their businesses for future growth.

Designed for corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams, the report provides data and analysis that can inform market entry planning, portfolio development, supplier assessment and competitive due diligence. Its combination of quantitative forecasts and strategic frameworks gives decision-makers a structured view of market conditions, competitive pressures and the factors expected to influence the global food peptide market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

3. Market Segmentation by Type

4. Market Segmentation by Application

5. Regional Market Forecast

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

8. Key Company Profiles (Kerry Group, ADM, Cargill, Roquette Freres, DSM-Firmenich, GELITA AG, Rousselot, Darling Ingredients, PB Leiner, Arla Foods Ingredients)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11. PESTLE Analysis

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Future Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Kerry Group

ADM

Cargill

Roquette Freres

DSM-Firmenich

GELITA AG

Rousselot

Darling Ingredients

PB Leiner

Arla Foods Ingredients Nitta Gelatin

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