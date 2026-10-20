Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Forecast, 2026-2031 Value-Based Care Set To Double The Real-World Evidence Market To $12 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Report puts real-world evidence solutions at $6.22bn in 2026, with data sets and market-access uses growing fastest - though patchy methodology standards and a skills shortage still limit adoption; IQVIA, Optum, ICON and Flatiron Health are among the companies profiled Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-world Evidence Solutions Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market to Reach USD 12.44 Billion by 2031 The real-world evidence solutions market is projected to grow from USD 6.22 billion in 2026 to USD 12.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by the increasing use of real-world evidence (RWE) across clinical development, regulatory submissions, health technology assessments (HTAs), market access, reimbursement, and post-launch decision-making. Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies are strengthening their RWE capabilities to generate continuous, longitudinal evidence throughout the healthcare product lifecycle. In 2026, BC Platforms reported an RWE program with a global biopharmaceutical company focused on a biomarker-driven NSCLC therapy in the UK, Germany, and Spain. The program evaluates biomarker testing, treatment pathways, and patient outcomes to support launch and HTA planning. In May 2026, RTI International also made a strategic investment in Navidence to improve the quality and efficiency of RWE generation through AI and standardized disease, treatment, and outcome definitions. These developments underscore rising demand for data harmonization, AI-enabled analytics, longitudinal datasets, and specialized evidence-generation services. Data sets segment poised for the fastest growth By component, the market is divided into services and data sets. The data sets segment is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2031 as healthcare digitization expands and regulators, including the FDA and EMA, increase their acceptance of real-world data. Demand is rising for high-quality electronic health records, claims data, and patient registries that support advanced analytics, AI models, outcomes research, and health economics studies. Licensing models and recurring revenue opportunities are also strengthening the commercial importance of curated data assets for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations. Market access and reimbursement applications gain momentum By application, the market covers drug development and approvals, medical device development and approvals, post-market surveillance, market access & reimbursement/coverage decision-making, clinical & regulatory decision-making, and other applications. Market access & reimbursement/coverage decision-making is projected to register the highest CAGR. Payers and healthcare systems increasingly require evidence of cost-effectiveness, comparative effectiveness, value, and treatment outcomes. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are using RWE to inform pricing and reimbursement negotiations, formulary placement, HTAs, and value-based agreements. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead end-user growth Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment. Their adoption of RWE extends across patient population identification, clinical trial design, regulatory submissions, safety and effectiveness assessments, label expansion, commercialization, market access, and post-market surveillance. Other end users covered by the report include medtech companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and additional industry participants. Asia Pacific expected to register the highest regional CAGR The Asia Pacific real-world evidence solutions market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing RWE adoption among pharmaceutical & medical device companies, a substantial volume of clinical trials in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and evolving regulatory frameworks for drug approvals and post-market surveillance. By 2026, China's NHSA had issued six RWE-specific guidelines, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other markets continued to broaden the use of RWE in reimbursement, safety monitoring, and clinical decision-making. Research scope and competitive landscape The report evaluates the RWE solutions market by component, application, revenue model, deployment mode, end user, and region. It provides revenue forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, while examining market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, research & development activity, software launches, investment patterns, and competitive strategies. Key growth drivers include the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the transition from volume-based care to value-based care, higher pharmaceutical and medical device R&D spending, regulatory support, and the potential for RWE to reduce development costs and accelerate drug development. Market opportunities include greater demand for end-to-end RWE services and expansion in emerging economies. Key constraints include reluctance among some medical practitioners and researchers to rely on real-world studies, shortages of skilled personnel, and the absence of universally accepted methodological principles and data-processing infrastructure. Companies profiled in the report include IQVIA, Merative, Optum Inc., Syneos Health, ICON plc, Parexel International Corporation, Flatiron Health, Oracle, Fortrea, Elevance Health, SAS Institute Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Trinity Partners, LLC, Medidata, Cognizant, Cegedim Health Data, Verantos, Medpace, TriNetX, LLC, and Datavant. Primary research breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (35%), and Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: C-level (35%), Director-level (45%), and Others (20%) By Region: North America (55%), Europe (20%), Asia Pacific (15%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%) The report offers market participants insight into high-growth segments, emerging geographies, product innovation, software portfolios, recent investments, and strategic developments. It also provides an assessment of market shares, company capabilities, product offerings, growth strategies, and the competitive positioning of leading real-world evidence solution providers. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12.44 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.5 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING THE MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY COMPONENT & REGION

3.3 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Rising geriatric population and subsequent increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.1.2 Shift from volume-based care to value-based care

4.2.1.3 Potential of real-world evidence in reducing drug development costs and expediting drug development process

4.2.1.4 Increased R&D spending for development of new pharmaceutical products and medical devices

4.2.1.5 Support from regulatory bodies for use of real-world evidence solutions

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Reluctance of medical practitioners and researchers to rely on real-world studies

4.2.2.2 Data quality and standardization issues

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Growth opportunities in emerging markets

4.2.3.2 Increased focus on end-to-end RWE services

4.2.3.3 Increased focus on personalized and precision medicine

4.2.3.4 Market access, health technology assessment (HTA), and reimbursement

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Lack of universally accepted methodology standards and data processing infrastructure

4.2.4.2 Shortage of skilled professionals

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT FROM NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 THREAT FROM SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.1.6 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.1.7 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT INDUSTRY

5.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.3 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.4 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.4.1 INDICATIVE PRICING FOR REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS, BY COMPONENT

5.4.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS, BY REGION

5.5 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.6 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.7 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.8 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.8.1 DESIGNING AND BUILDING RWE DASHBOARDS AND LEVERAGING EHR AND CLAIMS DATA

5.8.2 INTEGRATING SPECIALTY PHARMACY AND PATIENT HUB DATA WITH RWD DATA TO INVESTIGATE INTO NON-ADHERENCE FACTORS

5.8.3 SIMPLIFYING DATA ANALYTICS WITH RWE PLATFORM

6 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - OVERVIEW

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

6.2.1 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

6.2.2 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

6.2.2.1 US

6.2.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.3 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

7 STRATEGIC DISRUPTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, DIGITAL, AND AI ADOPTION

7.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1.1 USE OF AI AND ML

7.1.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

7.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

7.1.3.1 Predictive analytics

7.1.3.2 Visualization dashboard software

7.1.4 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

7.1.4.1 Electronic health records (EHRs)

7.1.4.2 Clinical trial management system

7.2 PATENT ANALYSIS

7.2.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS

7.2.2 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS

7.3 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

7.3.1 AI-POWERED AUTOMATED RWE GENERATION

7.3.2 CLINICAL TRIAL-RWD INTEGRATION AND HYBRID EVIDENCE GENERATION

7.3.3 REGULATORY-GRADE RWE FOR DRUG AND MEDICAL DEVICE DECISIONS

7.3.4 CONTINUOUS POST-MARKET SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS MONITORING

7.3.5 REAL-TIME EVIDENCE FOR MARKET ACCESS, HEOR, AND HEALTH TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT

7.4 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET

7.4.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

7.4.1.1 Key use cases

7.4.2 IMPLEMENTATION OF AI/GENERATIVE AI: CASE STUDIES

7.4.2.1 AI-powered RWE transformed patient targeting and treatment initiation

7.4.3 IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI ON INTERCONNECTED AND ADJACENT MARKET ECOSYSTEM

7.4.3.1 Electronic health record (EHR) market

7.4.3.2 Real world data (RWD) market

7.4.4 USER READINESS AND IMPACT ASSESSMENT

7.4.5 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, & OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.4.6 REGULATORY ANALYSIS

7.4.6.1 North America

7.4.6.1.1 US

7.4.6.1.1.1 Use cases

7.4.6.1.2 Canada

7.4.6.2 Europe

7.4.6.3 Asia Pacific

7.4.6.3.1 China

7.4.6.3.2 Japan

7.4.6.3.3 India

7.4.6.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.6.5 Latin America

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.3 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.5 END USER ANALYSIS

8.5.1 UNMET NEEDS

8.5.2 END USER EXPECTATIONS

8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 SERVICES

9.2.1 RISING NEED TO CONVERT DATA INTO ACTIONABLE EVIDENCE TO DRIVE DEMAND

9.3 DATA SETS

9.3.1 DISPARATE DATA SETS

9.3.1.1 Clinical settings data sets

9.3.1.1.1 Increasing utilization of EHR data for trial recruitment to fuel growth

9.3.1.2 Claims data sets

9.3.1.2.1 Growing need to understand economic benefits of drug reimbursement by payers to drive growth

9.3.1.3 Pharmacy data sets

9.3.1.3.1 Increasing adoption of e-prescribing systems to drive growth

9.3.1.4 Patient-powered data sets

9.3.1.4.1 Increasing need to access opinions on diseases and treatments across social media to drive growth

9.3.1.5 Registry-based data sets

9.3.1.5.1 Increasing number of disease registries to drive demand for registry-based data sets in evidence generation

9.3.1.6 Others

9.3.1.6.1 Increasing number of genomics registries to drive demand for RWE solutions

9.3.2 INTEGRATED DATA SETS

9.3.2.1 Increasing demand for integrated data from multiple sources to drive growth

10 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 DRUG DEVELOPMENT & APPROVAL

10.2.1 ONCOLOGY

10.2.1.1 Growing number of clinical trials focused on cancer treatment to drive demand

10.2.2 CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

10.2.2.1 High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases to support market growth

10.2.3 NEUROLOGY

10.2.3.1 Rapidly aging global population and subsequent increase in prevalence of neurological disorders to drive growth

10.2.4 IMMUNOLOGY

10.2.4.1 Increasing focus on developing innovative products to drive growth

10.2.5 RARE DISEASES

10.2.5.1 Need for harnessing RWE to advance therapies for rare diseases to boost market

10.2.6 OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS

10.3 MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT & APPROVAL

10.3.1 INCREASING RESEARCH IN MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT TO DRIVE DEMAND

10.4 POST-MARKET SURVEILLANCE

10.4.1 EXTENSIVE USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS IN POST-MARKET SURVEILLANCE TO BOOST MARKET

10.5 MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT/COVERAGE DECISION-MAKING

10.5.1 GROWING USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS TO DEVELOP ECONOMIC AND BUDGET IMPACT MODELS TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH

10.6 CLINICAL & REGULATORY DECISION-MAKING

10.6.1 LIMITED VALIDITY OF RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIALS TO DRIVE USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS

10.7 OTHER APPLICATIONS

11 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 PAY-PER-USAGE (VALUE-BASED PRICING)

11.2.1 RISING DEMAND FOR COST-EFFECTIVE AND FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MARKET

11.3 SUBSCRIPTION

11.3.1 RISING PREFERENCE FOR FLEXIBILITY AND SCALABILITY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

11.4 LICENSE

11.4.1 FOCUS ON ENABLING END-TO-END RWE DELIVERY THROUGH PLATFORM LICENSING TO DRIVE MARKET

12 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 ON-PREMISES

12.2.1 NEED FOR ENHANCED DATA CONTROL BENEFITS TO BOOST DEMAND

12.3 CLOUD-BASED

12.3.1 INCREASED SCALABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY IN DATA COLLECTION TO DRIVE GROWTH

12.4 HYBRID

12.4.1 EMPHASIS ON INCREASED SCALABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY IN DATA COLLECTION TO DRIVE GROWTH

13 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

13.2.1 INCREASED R&D EXPENDITURE IN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

13.3 MEDTECH COMPANIES

13.3.1 NEED TO ACCELERATE MEDTECH MARKET ACCESS VIA REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST GROWTH

13.4 HEALTHCARE PAYERS

13.4.1 INCREASED FOCUS ON OUTCOME-BASED PAYMENT MODELS TO DRIVE DEMAND

13.5 PUBLIC PAYERS

13.5.1 FOCUS ON ENHANCING PUBLIC PAYER DECISION-MAKING WITH RWE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MARKET

13.6 PRIVATE PAYERS

13.6.1 NEED TO LEVERAGE PRIVATE PAYERS FOR SUSTAINABLE RWE SOLUTIONS TO SPUR DEMAND

13.7 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

13.7.1 GROWING FOCUS ON IMPROVED PROFITABILITY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

13.7.2 HOSPITALS

13.7.3 CLINICS & OTHER OUTPATIENT SETTINGS

13.7.4 OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

13.8 OTHER END USERS

14 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 NORTH AMERICA

14.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

14.2.2 US

14.2.2.1 US to account for significant share of North American market

14.2.3 CANADA

14.2.3.1 Increase in pharma hub growth in Canada to drive market

14.3 EUROPE

14.3.1 EUROPE: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

14.3.2 GERMANY

14.3.2.1 High pharmaceutical R&D spending in Germany to boost market growth

14.3.3 UK

14.3.3.1 Growing adoption of HTA to support market growth

14.3.4 FRANCE

14.3.4.1 Need for extensive and diversified database to drive market growth

14.3.5 ITALY

14.3.5.1 High demand for RWE due to widespread use of pay-for-outcomes to drive market

14.3.6 SPAIN

14.3.6.1 Rising R&D expenditure to propel market growth

14.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

14.4.2 JAPAN

14.4.2.1 Stringent regulatory scenario in Japan to restrain market growth

14.4.3 CHINA

14.4.3.1 Low cost of clinical trials and large pharmaceutical R&D base in China to drive market

14.4.4 INDIA

14.4.4.1 Growing adoption of outcome-based research to drive market

14.4.5 AUSTRALIA

14.4.5.1 Policy reforms and strong regulations to support market growth

14.4.6 SOUTH KOREA

14.4.6.1 Increased focus on pharma R&D to boost market growth

14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 LATIN AMERICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

14.5.2 BRAZIL

14.5.2.1 Evolving regulatory frameworks that facilitate clinical research to drive market

14.5.3 MEXICO

14.5.3.1 Increased funding and investments in pharma R&D to favor growth

14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES

14.6.2.1 Growing availability of healthcare funding to offer opportunities for market growth

14.6.2.2 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2.2.1 Digital health reform and regulatory innovation to offer opportunities for market growth

14.6.2.3 UAE

14.6.2.3.1 Need for driving data-driven healthcare transformation to boost market

14.6.2.4 Rest of GCC

14.6.3 SOUTH AFRICA

14.6.3.1 Emphasis on supporting healthcare infrastructure to drive market growth

14.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS

15.3 REVENUE SHARE ANALYSIS

15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

15.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS

15.5.1 STARS

15.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

15.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

15.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

15.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT

15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES

15.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

15.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

15.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

15.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

15.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

15.7 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

15.8 VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ENHANCEMENTS

15.9.2 DEALS

15.10 KEY PLAYERS

15.10.1 IQVIA

15.10.1.1 Business overview

15.10.1.2 Products offered

15.10.1.3 Recent developments

15.10.1.3.1 Deals

15.10.1.4 Analyst's view

15.10.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.10.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.10.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.10.2 MERATIVE

15.10.2.1 Business overview

15.10.2.2 Products offered

15.10.2.2.1 Other developments

15.10.2.3 Analyst's view

15.10.2.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.10.2.3.2 Strategic choices

15.10.2.3.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.10.3 OPTUM, INC.

15.10.3.1 Business overview

15.10.3.2 Products offered

15.10.3.3 Recent developments

15.10.3.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.3.4 Analyst's view

15.10.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.10.3.4.2 Strategic choices made

15.10.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.10.4 ICON PLC

15.10.4.1 Business overview

15.10.4.2 Products offered

15.10.4.3 Recent developments

15.10.4.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.4.3.2 Deals

15.10.4.4 Analyst's view

15.10.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.10.4.4.2 Strategic choices

15.10.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.10.5 SYNEOS HEALTH

15.10.5.1 Business overview

15.10.5.2 Products offered

15.10.5.3 Recent developments

15.10.5.3.1 Deals

15.10.5.4 Analyst's view

15.10.5.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.10.5.4.2 Strategic choices

15.10.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.10.6 PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL (MA) CORPORATION

15.10.6.1 Business overview

15.10.6.2 Products offered

15.10.6.3 Recent developments

15.10.6.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.6.3.2 Deals

15.10.7 FLATIRON HEALTH

15.10.7.1 Business overview

15.10.7.2 Products offered

15.10.7.3 Recent developments

15.10.7.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.7.3.2 Deals

15.10.7.3.3 Expansions

15.10.8 FORTREA

15.10.8.1 Business overview

15.10.8.2 Products offered

15.10.8.3 Recent developments

15.10.8.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.8.3.2 Deals

15.10.9 ORACLE

15.10.9.1 Business overview

15.10.9.2 Products offered

15.10.9.3 Recent developments

15.10.9.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.9.3.2 Deals

15.10.10 ELEVANCE HEALTH

15.10.10.1 Business overview

15.10.10.2 Products offered

15.10.11 SAS INSTITUTE INC.

15.10.11.1 Business overview

15.10.11.2 Products offered

15.10.11.3 Recent developments

15.10.11.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.12 DATAVANT

15.10.12.1 Business overview

15.10.12.2 Products offered

15.10.12.3 Recent developments

15.10.12.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.12.3.2 Deals

15.10.13 TRINETX, LLC

15.10.13.1 Business overview

15.10.13.2 Products offered

15.10.13.3 Recent developments

15.10.13.3.1 Deals

15.10.13.3.2 Expansions

15.10.14 TRINITY

15.10.14.1 Business overview

15.10.14.2 Products offered

15.10.14.3 Recent developments

15.10.14.3.1 Deals

15.10.15 MEDIDATA

15.10.15.1 Business overview

15.10.15.2 Products offered

15.10.15.3 Recent developments

15.10.15.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.15.3.2 Deals

15.10.16 COGNIZANT

15.10.16.1 Business overview

15.10.16.2 Products offered

15.10.17 CEGEDIM HEALTH DATA

15.10.17.1 Business overview

15.10.17.2 Products offered

15.10.17.3 Recent developments

15.10.17.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.17.3.2 Deals

15.10.18 VERANTOS

15.10.18.1 Business overview

15.10.18.2 Products offered

15.10.18.3 Recent developments

15.10.18.3.1 Product launches/developments

15.10.18.3.2 Deals

15.10.19 MEDPACE

15.10.19.1 Business overview

15.10.19.2 Products offered

15.10.20 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

15.10.20.1 Business overview

15.10.20.2 Products offered

15.10.20.3 Recent developments

15.10.20.3.1 Deals

15.11 OTHER PLAYERS

15.11.1 HEALTHVERITY, INC.

15.11.2 OM1

15.11.3 OPEN HEALTH

15.11.4 TEMPUS

15.11.5 INFINITI RESEARCH (QUANTZIG)

16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16.1 RESEARCH DATA

16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

16.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

16.1.2.2 Key industry insights

16.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DESIGN

16.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.3.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

16.3.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

16.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION

16.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

16.6 RISK ASSESSMENT

16.7 LIMITATIONS

16.7.1 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

16.7.2 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

17 APPENDIX

17.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

17.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

17.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

17.4 RELATED REPORTS

17.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [438]

LIST OF FIGURES [52]

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