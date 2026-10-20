Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Forecast, 2026-2031 Value-Based Care Set To Double The Real-World Evidence Market To $12 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|370
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.22 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$12.44 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.5 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING THE MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY COMPONENT & REGION
3.3 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Rising geriatric population and subsequent increase in prevalence of chronic diseases
4.2.1.2 Shift from volume-based care to value-based care
4.2.1.3 Potential of real-world evidence in reducing drug development costs and expediting drug development process
4.2.1.4 Increased R&D spending for development of new pharmaceutical products and medical devices
4.2.1.5 Support from regulatory bodies for use of real-world evidence solutions
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Reluctance of medical practitioners and researchers to rely on real-world studies
4.2.2.2 Data quality and standardization issues
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Growth opportunities in emerging markets
4.2.3.2 Increased focus on end-to-end RWE services
4.2.3.3 Increased focus on personalized and precision medicine
4.2.3.4 Market access, health technology assessment (HTA), and reimbursement
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Lack of universally accepted methodology standards and data processing infrastructure
4.2.4.2 Shortage of skilled professionals
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT FROM NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 THREAT FROM SUBSTITUTES
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.1.6 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.1.7 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT INDUSTRY
5.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.3 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.4 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.4.1 INDICATIVE PRICING FOR REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS, BY COMPONENT
5.4.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS, BY REGION
5.5 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.6 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.7 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.8 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.8.1 DESIGNING AND BUILDING RWE DASHBOARDS AND LEVERAGING EHR AND CLAIMS DATA
5.8.2 INTEGRATING SPECIALTY PHARMACY AND PATIENT HUB DATA WITH RWD DATA TO INVESTIGATE INTO NON-ADHERENCE FACTORS
5.8.3 SIMPLIFYING DATA ANALYTICS WITH RWE PLATFORM
6 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - OVERVIEW
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
6.2.1 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
6.2.2 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
6.2.2.1 US
6.2.2.2 Europe
6.2.2.3 Asia Pacific
6.2.3 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
7 STRATEGIC DISRUPTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, DIGITAL, AND AI ADOPTION
7.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1.1 USE OF AI AND ML
7.1.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY
7.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
7.1.3.1 Predictive analytics
7.1.3.2 Visualization dashboard software
7.1.4 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
7.1.4.1 Electronic health records (EHRs)
7.1.4.2 Clinical trial management system
7.2 PATENT ANALYSIS
7.2.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS
7.2.2 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS
7.3 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
7.3.1 AI-POWERED AUTOMATED RWE GENERATION
7.3.2 CLINICAL TRIAL-RWD INTEGRATION AND HYBRID EVIDENCE GENERATION
7.3.3 REGULATORY-GRADE RWE FOR DRUG AND MEDICAL DEVICE DECISIONS
7.3.4 CONTINUOUS POST-MARKET SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS MONITORING
7.3.5 REAL-TIME EVIDENCE FOR MARKET ACCESS, HEOR, AND HEALTH TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT
7.4 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET
7.4.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
7.4.1.1 Key use cases
7.4.2 IMPLEMENTATION OF AI/GENERATIVE AI: CASE STUDIES
7.4.2.1 AI-powered RWE transformed patient targeting and treatment initiation
7.4.3 IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI ON INTERCONNECTED AND ADJACENT MARKET ECOSYSTEM
7.4.3.1 Electronic health record (EHR) market
7.4.3.2 Real world data (RWD) market
7.4.4 USER READINESS AND IMPACT ASSESSMENT
7.4.5 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, & OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.4.6 REGULATORY ANALYSIS
7.4.6.1 North America
7.4.6.1.1 US
7.4.6.1.1.1 Use cases
7.4.6.1.2 Canada
7.4.6.2 Europe
7.4.6.3 Asia Pacific
7.4.6.3.1 China
7.4.6.3.2 Japan
7.4.6.3.3 India
7.4.6.4 Middle East & Africa
7.4.6.5 Latin America
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.3 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.5 END USER ANALYSIS
8.5.1 UNMET NEEDS
8.5.2 END USER EXPECTATIONS
8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 SERVICES
9.2.1 RISING NEED TO CONVERT DATA INTO ACTIONABLE EVIDENCE TO DRIVE DEMAND
9.3 DATA SETS
9.3.1 DISPARATE DATA SETS
9.3.1.1 Clinical settings data sets
9.3.1.1.1 Increasing utilization of EHR data for trial recruitment to fuel growth
9.3.1.2 Claims data sets
9.3.1.2.1 Growing need to understand economic benefits of drug reimbursement by payers to drive growth
9.3.1.3 Pharmacy data sets
9.3.1.3.1 Increasing adoption of e-prescribing systems to drive growth
9.3.1.4 Patient-powered data sets
9.3.1.4.1 Increasing need to access opinions on diseases and treatments across social media to drive growth
9.3.1.5 Registry-based data sets
9.3.1.5.1 Increasing number of disease registries to drive demand for registry-based data sets in evidence generation
9.3.1.6 Others
9.3.1.6.1 Increasing number of genomics registries to drive demand for RWE solutions
9.3.2 INTEGRATED DATA SETS
9.3.2.1 Increasing demand for integrated data from multiple sources to drive growth
10 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 DRUG DEVELOPMENT & APPROVAL
10.2.1 ONCOLOGY
10.2.1.1 Growing number of clinical trials focused on cancer treatment to drive demand
10.2.2 CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES
10.2.2.1 High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases to support market growth
10.2.3 NEUROLOGY
10.2.3.1 Rapidly aging global population and subsequent increase in prevalence of neurological disorders to drive growth
10.2.4 IMMUNOLOGY
10.2.4.1 Increasing focus on developing innovative products to drive growth
10.2.5 RARE DISEASES
10.2.5.1 Need for harnessing RWE to advance therapies for rare diseases to boost market
10.2.6 OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS
10.3 MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT & APPROVAL
10.3.1 INCREASING RESEARCH IN MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT TO DRIVE DEMAND
10.4 POST-MARKET SURVEILLANCE
10.4.1 EXTENSIVE USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS IN POST-MARKET SURVEILLANCE TO BOOST MARKET
10.5 MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT/COVERAGE DECISION-MAKING
10.5.1 GROWING USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS TO DEVELOP ECONOMIC AND BUDGET IMPACT MODELS TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH
10.6 CLINICAL & REGULATORY DECISION-MAKING
10.6.1 LIMITED VALIDITY OF RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIALS TO DRIVE USE OF RWE SOLUTIONS
10.7 OTHER APPLICATIONS
11 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 PAY-PER-USAGE (VALUE-BASED PRICING)
11.2.1 RISING DEMAND FOR COST-EFFECTIVE AND FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MARKET
11.3 SUBSCRIPTION
11.3.1 RISING PREFERENCE FOR FLEXIBILITY AND SCALABILITY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
11.4 LICENSE
11.4.1 FOCUS ON ENABLING END-TO-END RWE DELIVERY THROUGH PLATFORM LICENSING TO DRIVE MARKET
12 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 ON-PREMISES
12.2.1 NEED FOR ENHANCED DATA CONTROL BENEFITS TO BOOST DEMAND
12.3 CLOUD-BASED
12.3.1 INCREASED SCALABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY IN DATA COLLECTION TO DRIVE GROWTH
12.4 HYBRID
12.4.1 EMPHASIS ON INCREASED SCALABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY IN DATA COLLECTION TO DRIVE GROWTH
13 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
13.2.1 INCREASED R&D EXPENDITURE IN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
13.3 MEDTECH COMPANIES
13.3.1 NEED TO ACCELERATE MEDTECH MARKET ACCESS VIA REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST GROWTH
13.4 HEALTHCARE PAYERS
13.4.1 INCREASED FOCUS ON OUTCOME-BASED PAYMENT MODELS TO DRIVE DEMAND
13.5 PUBLIC PAYERS
13.5.1 FOCUS ON ENHANCING PUBLIC PAYER DECISION-MAKING WITH RWE SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MARKET
13.6 PRIVATE PAYERS
13.6.1 NEED TO LEVERAGE PRIVATE PAYERS FOR SUSTAINABLE RWE SOLUTIONS TO SPUR DEMAND
13.7 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
13.7.1 GROWING FOCUS ON IMPROVED PROFITABILITY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.7.2 HOSPITALS
13.7.3 CLINICS & OTHER OUTPATIENT SETTINGS
13.7.4 OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
13.8 OTHER END USERS
14 REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 NORTH AMERICA
14.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
14.2.2 US
14.2.2.1 US to account for significant share of North American market
14.2.3 CANADA
14.2.3.1 Increase in pharma hub growth in Canada to drive market
14.3 EUROPE
14.3.1 EUROPE: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
14.3.2 GERMANY
14.3.2.1 High pharmaceutical R&D spending in Germany to boost market growth
14.3.3 UK
14.3.3.1 Growing adoption of HTA to support market growth
14.3.4 FRANCE
14.3.4.1 Need for extensive and diversified database to drive market growth
14.3.5 ITALY
14.3.5.1 High demand for RWE due to widespread use of pay-for-outcomes to drive market
14.3.6 SPAIN
14.3.6.1 Rising R&D expenditure to propel market growth
14.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
14.4.2 JAPAN
14.4.2.1 Stringent regulatory scenario in Japan to restrain market growth
14.4.3 CHINA
14.4.3.1 Low cost of clinical trials and large pharmaceutical R&D base in China to drive market
14.4.4 INDIA
14.4.4.1 Growing adoption of outcome-based research to drive market
14.4.5 AUSTRALIA
14.4.5.1 Policy reforms and strong regulations to support market growth
14.4.6 SOUTH KOREA
14.4.6.1 Increased focus on pharma R&D to boost market growth
14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 LATIN AMERICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
14.5.2 BRAZIL
14.5.2.1 Evolving regulatory frameworks that facilitate clinical research to drive market
14.5.3 MEXICO
14.5.3.1 Increased funding and investments in pharma R&D to favor growth
14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES
14.6.2.1 Growing availability of healthcare funding to offer opportunities for market growth
14.6.2.2 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2.2.1 Digital health reform and regulatory innovation to offer opportunities for market growth
14.6.2.3 UAE
14.6.2.3.1 Need for driving data-driven healthcare transformation to boost market
14.6.2.4 Rest of GCC
14.6.3 SOUTH AFRICA
14.6.3.1 Emphasis on supporting healthcare infrastructure to drive market growth
14.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS
15.3 REVENUE SHARE ANALYSIS
15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS
15.5.1 STARS
15.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
15.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
15.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
15.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT
15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES
15.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
15.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
15.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
15.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
15.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING
15.7 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
15.8 VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ENHANCEMENTS
15.9.2 DEALS
15.10 KEY PLAYERS
15.10.1 IQVIA
15.10.1.1 Business overview
15.10.1.2 Products offered
15.10.1.3 Recent developments
15.10.1.3.1 Deals
15.10.1.4 Analyst's view
15.10.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
15.10.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.10.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.10.2 MERATIVE
15.10.2.1 Business overview
15.10.2.2 Products offered
15.10.2.2.1 Other developments
15.10.2.3 Analyst's view
15.10.2.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win
15.10.2.3.2 Strategic choices
15.10.2.3.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.10.3 OPTUM, INC.
15.10.3.1 Business overview
15.10.3.2 Products offered
15.10.3.3 Recent developments
15.10.3.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.3.4 Analyst's view
15.10.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
15.10.3.4.2 Strategic choices made
15.10.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.10.4 ICON PLC
15.10.4.1 Business overview
15.10.4.2 Products offered
15.10.4.3 Recent developments
15.10.4.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.4.3.2 Deals
15.10.4.4 Analyst's view
15.10.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
15.10.4.4.2 Strategic choices
15.10.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.10.5 SYNEOS HEALTH
15.10.5.1 Business overview
15.10.5.2 Products offered
15.10.5.3 Recent developments
15.10.5.3.1 Deals
15.10.5.4 Analyst's view
15.10.5.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
15.10.5.4.2 Strategic choices
15.10.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.10.6 PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL (MA) CORPORATION
15.10.6.1 Business overview
15.10.6.2 Products offered
15.10.6.3 Recent developments
15.10.6.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.6.3.2 Deals
15.10.7 FLATIRON HEALTH
15.10.7.1 Business overview
15.10.7.2 Products offered
15.10.7.3 Recent developments
15.10.7.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.7.3.2 Deals
15.10.7.3.3 Expansions
15.10.8 FORTREA
15.10.8.1 Business overview
15.10.8.2 Products offered
15.10.8.3 Recent developments
15.10.8.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.8.3.2 Deals
15.10.9 ORACLE
15.10.9.1 Business overview
15.10.9.2 Products offered
15.10.9.3 Recent developments
15.10.9.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.9.3.2 Deals
15.10.10 ELEVANCE HEALTH
15.10.10.1 Business overview
15.10.10.2 Products offered
15.10.11 SAS INSTITUTE INC.
15.10.11.1 Business overview
15.10.11.2 Products offered
15.10.11.3 Recent developments
15.10.11.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.12 DATAVANT
15.10.12.1 Business overview
15.10.12.2 Products offered
15.10.12.3 Recent developments
15.10.12.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.12.3.2 Deals
15.10.13 TRINETX, LLC
15.10.13.1 Business overview
15.10.13.2 Products offered
15.10.13.3 Recent developments
15.10.13.3.1 Deals
15.10.13.3.2 Expansions
15.10.14 TRINITY
15.10.14.1 Business overview
15.10.14.2 Products offered
15.10.14.3 Recent developments
15.10.14.3.1 Deals
15.10.15 MEDIDATA
15.10.15.1 Business overview
15.10.15.2 Products offered
15.10.15.3 Recent developments
15.10.15.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.15.3.2 Deals
15.10.16 COGNIZANT
15.10.16.1 Business overview
15.10.16.2 Products offered
15.10.17 CEGEDIM HEALTH DATA
15.10.17.1 Business overview
15.10.17.2 Products offered
15.10.17.3 Recent developments
15.10.17.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.17.3.2 Deals
15.10.18 VERANTOS
15.10.18.1 Business overview
15.10.18.2 Products offered
15.10.18.3 Recent developments
15.10.18.3.1 Product launches/developments
15.10.18.3.2 Deals
15.10.19 MEDPACE
15.10.19.1 Business overview
15.10.19.2 Products offered
15.10.20 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
15.10.20.1 Business overview
15.10.20.2 Products offered
15.10.20.3 Recent developments
15.10.20.3.1 Deals
15.11 OTHER PLAYERS
15.11.1 HEALTHVERITY, INC.
15.11.2 OM1
15.11.3 OPEN HEALTH
15.11.4 TEMPUS
15.11.5 INFINITI RESEARCH (QUANTZIG)
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 RESEARCH DATA
16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
16.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
16.1.2.2 Key industry insights
16.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DESIGN
16.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.3.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
16.3.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
16.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION
16.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
16.6 RISK ASSESSMENT
16.7 LIMITATIONS
16.7.1 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
16.7.2 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
17 APPENDIX
17.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
17.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
17.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
17.4 RELATED REPORTS
17.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [438]
LIST OF FIGURES [52]
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