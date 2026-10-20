Behneh Joins Global Finance & Technology Network To Advance Financial Resilience Through Smarter Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Membership strengthens Behneh's commitment to combating emerging financial risks through AI-powered intelligence and global collaboration.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behneh, a financial technology group building AI-powered financial intelligence infrastructure for modern finance, today announced its membership in the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a global organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to foster collaboration between policymakers, financial institutions, and technology innovators. The membership marks another milestone in Behneh's strategic evolution from regulated payment infrastructure towards AI-powered financial intelligence, reinforcing the Group's commitment to addressing emerging financial risks through smarter technology, responsible innovation, and international cooperation. As financial ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, the speed and sophistication of financial fraud, scams, and other emerging threats continue to challenge conventional risk management approaches. While technological advances have enabled faster payments and greater financial accessibility, they have also introduced new vulnerabilities that transcend institutional and geographical boundaries. Behneh believes that the future of financial innovation must therefore extend beyond improving transaction efficiency to strengthening the intelligence, resilience, and trust underpinning the global financial system.Building Financial Resilience Through Smarter IntelligenceAt the heart of Behneh's long-term strategy is the belief that financial resilience begins with a deeper understanding of risk. Traditional risk management frameworks often rely on historical information, predefined indicators, and institution-specific assessments. As financial systems grow more complex and interconnected, these approaches may not always provide sufficient visibility into emerging vulnerabilities or the relationships between different sources of financial risk. Behneh is investing in the research and development of AI-powered financial intelligence capabilities designed to complement existing risk and compliance frameworks. Through the application of advanced analytics, explainable intelligence, and interconnected risk assessment, the Group seeks to support financial institutions, businesses, and regulators in identifying emerging risks, strengthening preparedness, and making more informed decisions. Rather than viewing fraud and financial risks solely as isolated transactional events, Behneh recognises the importance of understanding the broader financial, operational, technological, and economic conditions that may contribute to vulnerabilities across the financial ecosystem Group believes that building smarter intelligence systems, supported by responsible governance and industry collaboration, will be increasingly important in safeguarding trust and strengthening financial resilience.Advancing Global Collaboration Against Emerging Financial ThreatsBehneh's membership in GFTN reflects its recognition that increasingly interconnected financial risks cannot be addressed by individual institutions or jurisdictions alone. Through GFTN's international network, Behneh seeks to engage in meaningful dialogue with regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, researchers, and technology leaders on emerging financial challenges, responsible technological innovation, and the development of more resilient financial ecosystems. The announcement follows Behneh's recent participation in GFTN Select Thailand, where Edmund Lee, Group CFO, participated in the roundtable discussion: Combating Fraud and Scams in an Increasingly Connected Payments Ecosystem. The roundtable focused on the challenges of combating increasingly sophisticated financial fraud and scams as digital payment networks become more interconnected across institutions and borders, highlighting the importance of cross-border cooperation, intelligence sharing, and coordinated industry responses. "As financial systems become more interconnected, fraud and emerging risks increasingly transcend institutional and geographical boundaries,” Edmund commented.“We believe that combating these threats requires not only smarter intelligence, but also stronger collaboration between regulators, financial institutions, and technology innovators. Through GFTN, Behneh looks forward to contributing towards a more resilient, trusted, and inclusive global financial ecosystem."Strengthening the Future of Intelligent FinanceBehneh's participation in GFTN forms part of its broader commitment to advancing financial innovation through research, responsible technology development, and international industry engagement. As the Group continues to develop its capabilities across payment infrastructure, risk intelligence, and liquidity intelligence, Behneh seeks to contribute practical industry perspectives and emerging research insights to discussions shaping the future of global finance. By combining technological innovation with responsible governance and meaningful collaboration, Behneh remains committed to its long-term vision of building intelligent financial infrastructure that supports better decisions, stronger resilience, and broader financial inclusion.About BehnehBehneh is a Singapore-based financial technology group building AI-powered financial intelligence infrastructure for the global economy. By combining regulated payment infrastructure with proprietary AI Risk Intelligence and AI Liquidity Intelligence, Behneh helps financial institutions, businesses, investors, insurers, and regulators make better economic decisions in an increasingly complex world. Through its three strategic pillars-BEAM, ORBIT, and ASTRA-the company is developing technologies that move beyond transaction processing to support smarter risk assessment, capital allocation, and financial decision-making. Guided by its mission to advance financial inclusion, financial literacy, and financial resilience, Behneh is committed to building trusted financial infrastructure that enables more informed decisions and broader participation in the global economy.Website:About Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN)The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a not-for-profit organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024 to harness technology and foster innovation through global partnerships for more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystems. GFTN convenes policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology innovators, and industry leaders through international forums, advisory initiatives, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships to advance responsible financial innovation and global collaboration.Website:

Josevin Pacha

Behneh

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Behneh Joins Global Finance & Technology Network to Advance Financial Resilience Through Smarter Intelligence News Provided By Behneh International Limited October 20, 2026, 08:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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