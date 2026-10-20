GCI Financial Group Marks 25 Years Serving Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Mendham, NJ wealth management firm celebrates a quarter century of investment management and financial planning for high net worth individuals and business

- GCI Financial Group, Inc, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GCI Financial Group, Inc., a wealth management firm based in Mendham, NJ, is marking its 25th year in business, having been founded in 2001. The firm has built its practice around investment management and comprehensive financial planning in Mendham and across the greater New Jersey and New York City metro area, serving high net worth individuals and business owners throughout its history.Reaching 25 years in any business is a meaningful milestone. For a firm whose work touches clients' long-term financial security, retirement plans, and investment portfolios, it carries particular weight. GCI Financial Group has grown and adapted over that quarter century while maintaining the same philosophy since its founding: "Modern Wealth Management, Old-Fashioned Service." That phrase points to something straightforward -- the idea that good financial advice depends not just on technical tools and up-to-date planning strategies, but also on the kind of personal attention and relationship-driven service that clients have come to expect from the firm.GCI Financial Group's two primary service areas are investment management and comprehensive financial planning. These are connected disciplines that together address the full picture of a client's financial life. Investment management involves building and overseeing a portfolio suited to a client's goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. Comprehensive financial planning goes broader, looking at the overall financial situation -- including income, assets, tax considerations, retirement planning, estate planning, and protection -- to create a coordinated strategy rather than a collection of unrelated decisions.For the firm's target audience of high net worth individuals and business owners, this kind of integrated approach matters. People in those situations often have more complexity in their financial lives: business interests that intersect with personal wealth, concentrated positions, succession questions, and planning needs that go well beyond basic savings. Having a firm that handles both investment management and the broader planning picture under one roof means those pieces can be coordinated rather than handled in isolation. GCI Financial Group works with clients in several states and in three different countries, serving clients who face a wide array of financial planning considerations.Over the past few years, the firm has added two new associates, a sign of steady growth as GCI Financial Group heads into its next chapter. Adding team members in a firm like this points to continuity -- the ability to serve clients over the long term and to bring in professionals who can carry the firm's approach forward. For clients who have worked with GCI Financial Group for years, that kind of institutional depth matters."Our whole team is filled with both pride and gratitude as we approach the end of our 25th year in business, and we are excited to see what the future has to offer," said Michael Greco, President and Chief Investment Officer of GCI Financial Group.That sentiment reflects what a 25th anniversary actually means in the context of a wealth management firm. Clients trust firms like this with decisions that shape their financial futures over decades. Earning that trust over a quarter century -- through market cycles, economic shifts, and the many changes in tax law and financial regulation that any long-tenured firm has navigated -- is significant. It is the result of consistent work, client relationships maintained over many years, and a commitment to the kind of personalized service that technology cannot replace.Looking ahead, the addition of new associates and the firm's continued focus on investment management and financial planning services for clients across the country and beyond suggest that GCI Financial Group is positioned for the next phase of growth. The 25-year mark is both a moment to acknowledge what has been built and a foundation for what comes next.For high net worth individuals and business owners who are looking for a firm with deep roots, a clear philosophy, and a full range of planning and investment services, GCI Financial Group represents a well-established option with a track record spanning a quarter century.**About GCI Financial Group, Inc.**GCI Financial Group, Inc. is a wealth management firm located in Mendham, NJ, founded in 2001. The firm provides investment management and comprehensive financial planning services to high net worth individuals and business owners across the country and in three different countries. Operating under the principle of "Modern Wealth Management, Old-Fashioned Service," the firm focuses on building long-term client relationships and delivering coordinated financial strategies. More information is available at .**Contact:**GCI Financial Group, Inc.Mendham, NJPhone: (973) 543-2133

Michael

GCI Financial Group, Inc.

+1 9735432133

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GCI Financial Group Marks 25 Years Serving Clients News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd October 20, 2026, 08:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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