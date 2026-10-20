Digvijaya Singh Begins Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra With Prayers In Ujjain

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Oct 20 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday performed religious rituals along with his wife, Amrita Rai, ahead of the launch of his Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya on the occasion of Dussehra.

Singh has announced a pilgrimage spanning more than 930 km, connecting Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the yatra's inauguration, he began the day by visiting the Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Ujjain, where he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. He subsequently sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple and performed puja at the Harsiddhi Temple.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Today is the auspicious festival of Vijayadashami. Lord Shri Ram conquered the evil represented by Ravana. We extend our greetings to everyone on this occasion and strive to follow the true traditions and teachings of Sanatan Dharma in the country."

Following the temple visits, Singh participated in a ritual involving the creation and worship of numerous parthiv Shivlings -- Shiva lingams made from clay.

A large number of sadhus and saints were present at the event, where the rituals were conducted amid Vedic chants.

Several prominent religious leaders have supported his yatra. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath and Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati of the Dwarka-Sharda Peeth have issued letters expressing their support and extending their best wishes for the initiative.

Agni Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Brahmarshi Ramkrishnanand has also backed the yatra, as has Ayodhya-based saint Santosh Dubey, who was associated with the Ram Temple movement.

The yatra aims to raise public awareness about alleged wrongdoing in the name of religion, the theft of donations and offerings at temples, and the preservation of the sanctity of religious institutions. It also seeks to familiarise people with the fundamental principles and values of Sanatan Dharma.

Several saints have arrived in Ujjain to participate in the yatra, with many expected to accompany Singh along the route to Ayodhya. The itinerary for the first phase has already been released, with a five-day break scheduled during Diwali.